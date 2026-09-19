Maruti Suzuki Launches CNG Swift, Dzire, And Baleno With AMT Gearbox, Brand's First In India, Starting At Rs 7.92 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki has launched CNG AMT models of the Swift, Dzire, and Baleno, its first CNG cars with an AMT gearbox.
Published : September 19, 2026 at 10:45 AM IST
Hyderabad: Maruti Suzuki has launched CNG models of the popular Swift, Dzire, and Baleno with an automated manual transmission (AMT), marking the brand's first AMT offering in India.
Until now, buyers could only get these CNG cars with manual gearboxes. The new models use a 5-speed AMT, which shifts gears and operates the clutch automatically. This eliminates the need for drivers to press a clutch pedal. They can also switch gears manually by hand using the main gear lever.
As part of festive season offers, the Swift CNG AMT costs from Rs 7.92 lakh (ex-showroom), the Baleno CNG AMT starts from Rs 8.32 lakh (ex-showroom), and the Dzire CNG AMT begins at Rs 8.53 lakh (ex-showroom).
Buyers can choose the Swift CNG AMT in VXI, VXI (O), and ZXI trims. The Dzire CNG AMT comes in VXI and ZXI, while the Baleno CNG AMT is offered in Delta and Zeta variants.
|Model
|Variant
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Swift CNG AMT
|VXI | VXI (O) | ZXI
|starts from Rs 7.92 lakh
|Dzire CNG AMT
|VXI | ZXI
|starts from Rs 8.32 lakh
|Baleno CNG AMT
|Delta | Zeta
|starts from Rs 8.53 lakh
Engine and mileage
All three cars use the same 1.2-litre Z12E engine, which comes with dual variable valve timing and idle start-stop tech. On petrol, it makes 82.93PS of power and 112.4Nm of torque. In CNG mode, power drops slightly to 69.75PS of power and 101.8Nm of torque.
The Dzire CNG AMT gives the best fuel efficiency of the three, at 36.47km/kg. The Swift CNG AMT returns 35.34km/kg, while the Baleno CNG AMT manages 34.47km/kg.
Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer for Marketing and Sales at Maruti Suzuki India, said customers want the ease of driving an automatic gearbox without giving up fuel savings or performance in heavy traffic.
He says the company's CNG car sales grew 58 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in the first quarter of this financial year. In July, the automaker sold a record 83,000 CNG units in a single month.
Maruti Suzuki S-CNG
Maruti Suzuki's S-CNG system uses stainless steel pipes and joints to stop rust and leaks. It also has built-in wiring and a safety switch that stops the car from starting while CNG is being filled. The idle start-stop feature switches the engine off when not needed and restarts it automatically.