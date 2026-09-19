ETV Bharat / technology

Maruti Suzuki Launches CNG Swift, Dzire, And Baleno With AMT Gearbox, Brand's First In India, Starting At Rs 7.92 Lakh

Hyderabad: Maruti Suzuki has launched CNG models of the popular Swift, Dzire, and Baleno with an automated manual transmission (AMT), marking the brand's first AMT offering in India.

Until now, buyers could only get these CNG cars with manual gearboxes. The new models use a 5-speed AMT, which shifts gears and operates the clutch automatically. This eliminates the need for drivers to press a clutch pedal. They can also switch gears manually by hand using the main gear lever.

As part of festive season offers, the Swift CNG AMT costs from Rs 7.92 lakh (ex-showroom), the Baleno CNG AMT starts from Rs 8.32 lakh (ex-showroom), and the Dzire CNG AMT begins at Rs 8.53 lakh (ex-showroom).

The CNG Swift, Dzire, and Baleno models comes with 5-speed AMT gearbox. (Image Credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Buyers can choose the Swift CNG AMT in VXI, VXI (O), and ZXI trims. The Dzire CNG AMT comes in VXI and ZXI, while the Baleno CNG AMT is offered in Delta and Zeta variants.