ETV Bharat / technology

Maruti Suzuki To Hike Prices By Up To Rs 20,000 On Select Models, Third Time Since May

New Delhi: Car market leader Maruti Suzuki India on Monday announced another hike in prices of select models by up to Rs 20,000 -- its third hike since May -- to be effective from this month, citing rising input costs and inflationary pressures. The previous two price hikes announced by the company were for models across its portfolio.

In a regulatory filing, Maruti Suzuki India said, "In view of the continuous sustained increase in input costs, the company has decided to increase the prices on selected models by up to Rs 20,000. This increase in prices would come into effect in September 2026".