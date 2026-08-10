ETV Bharat / technology

Maruti Suzuki Plans To Launch 7 SUVs In The Next 5 Years, Adds 5 Lakh Units Capacity

File: Senior Executive Officer Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki, Partho Banerjee during the launch of the new Brezza ( ANI Photo )

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India plans to introduce seven SUVs in the next five years as the country's largest carmaker looks to strengthen its presence in the segment and prepare for further growth in the domestic passenger vehicle market.

In its Annual Integrated Report 2025-26, released by the company, Maruti Suzuki Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said the company has accelerated its capacity expansion plans amid confidence in its medium-term growth prospects.

"Reflecting our confidence in the medium-term outlook, we accelerated our capacity expansion plans. During FY 2026-27, we added 500,000 units of manufacturing capacity. Customer expectations continue to evolve rapidly. The Company has plans to introduce 7 SUVs in the next 5 years to further strengthen SUV portfolio," Takeuchi said.

The expansion plans come as Maruti Suzuki expects India's passenger car market to grow significantly over the next five years, with the company also seeing prospects for a stronger revival in the small-car segment.

Maruti Suzuki Chairman R C Bhargava said the company is currently estimating that the Indian car industry could grow to between 6.1 million and 6.3 million units by FY 2030-31.