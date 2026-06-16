ETV Bharat / technology

Maruti Suzuki Introduces Smart Maintenance Plan With Up To 10-Year Coverage For Car Owners

Hyderabad: Maruti Suzuki has rolled out a new prepaid after-sales offering in India, called the Smart Maintenance Plan (SMP). It is designed to give both private and commercial vehicle owners greater flexibility and cost predictability over the life of their vehicles. The plan is available to all existing Maruti Suzuki customers and can be purchased either at the time of vehicle purchase or during any visit to an authorised dealer workshop for periodic maintenance service.

SMP: Plan Options and Coverage

The SMP allows customers to choose from a range of service configurations suited to their specific needs. The plan types include Labour-only, Parts and Labour, Commercial Vehicle Minor Services, Customer Demanded Services, and Engine Oil and Coolants. Optional wear-and-tear coverage is also on offer for select components such as clutch and brake parts, providing an additional layer of protection for high-usage vehicles.

Customers who subscribe to the SMP can save a minimum of 10 per cent on labour costs, with savings applicable on parts and consumables as well. One of the key features of SMP is its built-in protection against future service cost inflation, which locks in maintenance expenses at current rates for the duration of the chosen plan.

SMP: Tenure and Mileage Options