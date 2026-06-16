Maruti Suzuki Introduces Smart Maintenance Plan With Up To 10-Year Coverage For Car Owners
Maruti Suzuki’s Smart Maintenance Plan, a prepaid after-sales package offering private and commercial owners up to 10-year coverage, saving at least 10% on labour costs.
Published : June 16, 2026 at 7:59 PM IST
Hyderabad: Maruti Suzuki has rolled out a new prepaid after-sales offering in India, called the Smart Maintenance Plan (SMP). It is designed to give both private and commercial vehicle owners greater flexibility and cost predictability over the life of their vehicles. The plan is available to all existing Maruti Suzuki customers and can be purchased either at the time of vehicle purchase or during any visit to an authorised dealer workshop for periodic maintenance service.
SMP: Plan Options and Coverage
The SMP allows customers to choose from a range of service configurations suited to their specific needs. The plan types include Labour-only, Parts and Labour, Commercial Vehicle Minor Services, Customer Demanded Services, and Engine Oil and Coolants. Optional wear-and-tear coverage is also on offer for select components such as clutch and brake parts, providing an additional layer of protection for high-usage vehicles.
Customers who subscribe to the SMP can save a minimum of 10 per cent on labour costs, with savings applicable on parts and consumables as well. One of the key features of SMP is its built-in protection against future service cost inflation, which locks in maintenance expenses at current rates for the duration of the chosen plan.
SMP: Tenure and Mileage Options
Maruti Suzuki mentions that SMP is available across multiple tenure and mileage combinations to suit varying ownership profiles. Private vehicle owners can opt for plans ranging from 2 years/20,000km, 5 years/50,000km, or up to 10 years/1,00,000km. Commercial vehicle operators are catered to with plans extending up to 10 years/1,60,000km, highlighting the higher usage demands of fleet and business vehicles.
SMP: Pan-India Serviceability
Pan-India applicability is another practical advantage that SMP provides. Customers can avail of services at any Maruti Suzuki authorised dealer workshop across the country, regardless of where the SMP was originally purchased, which is a useful provision for owners who travel frequently or relocate.
Commenting on the launch, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "Since inception, our focus has been to deliver complete peace of mind and a truly joyful ownership experience to our customers. As customer expectations continue to evolve towards greater flexibility and personalised solutions, we are introducing the Smart Maintenance Plan. It is a prepaid service offering designed around individual driving needs. Customers can customise service packages while also protect themselves from future fluctuations in service costs by locking in maintenance expenses. Through this initiative, we aim to further enhance convenience, trust and long-term value for our customers.”