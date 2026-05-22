ETV Bharat / technology

Maruti Suzuki India To Hike Vehicle Prices By Up To Rs 30,000 From June: Here's Why

The price hike will vary from model to model ( Maruti Suzuki via IANS )

New Delhi: India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday announced a price hike of up to Rs 30,000 with effect from June 2026.

In its stock exchange filing, the domestic carmaker said that the company has decided to increase the prices of its models across its portfolio.

"In view of the sustained increase in input costs, the company has decided to increase the prices of its models across its portfolio by up to Rs 30,000 with effect from June 2026," it said in its regulatory filing.

In an official statement, the company attributed the decision to sustained increases in raw material and operational costs impacting the automotive industry.

"For the past few months, the Company has been making continuous efforts to mitigate the cost impact to the extent possible through cost reduction measures," the carmaker added.

Maruti Suzuki India said it had undertaken several cost-reduction initiatives over the past few months to absorb part of the cost burden, but the adverse cost environment has made a partial pass-through unavoidable.