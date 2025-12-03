ETV Bharat / technology

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Revealed In India Ahead Of January 2026 Launch: Features, Specifications, Battery, Range

Hyderabad: Maruti Suzuki has once again showcased its first electric vehicle, the e Vitara, in India. It is slated to be launched in January 2026 along with official prices. With the introduction of the e Vitara, Maruti Suzuki makes a grand entry into the Indian EV space and the electric SUV will be built on a dedicated EV architecture.

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara was first showcased as the eVX concept at the 2023 Auto Expo, and later its full production form, was displayed at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Bookings for the e Vitara will open soon, although a confirmed date has not yet been disclosed.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: EV architecture

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is developed on the new HEARTECT-e platform, designed specifically for EVs. The platform features a flat-floor design, a reinforced high-voltage safety structure, and short overhangs for compactness.

HEARTECT-e platform (Image Credit: Nexa Experience)

It will be a compact electric SUV, competing with other EVs like the Hyundai Creta EV, Mahindra BE 6, Tata Curvv EV, and MG ZS EV.

The upcoming EV will be offered in two battery pack options and drivetrains, including Two-Wheel Drive (2WD) and Four-Wheel Drive (4WD) variants. Maruti claims that the new EV will have a driving range of up to 543 km (ARAI) on its top-spec variant. It will be available in 10 colour options with four dual-tone schemes.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Battery, range, performance

The Japanese automaker will offer the e Vitara in 49kWh and 61kWh LFP battery packs. The 49kWh battery pack will be available only in the 2WD variant, generating a power output of 142 bhp and 189 Nm of torque, with a WLTP range of 344 km.