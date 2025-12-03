Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Revealed In India Ahead Of January 2026 Launch: Features, Specifications, Battery, Range
The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will rival the Hyundai Creta EV, Mahindra BE 6, Tata Curvv EV, and MG ZS EV in India.
Published : December 3, 2025 at 11:51 AM IST
Hyderabad: Maruti Suzuki has once again showcased its first electric vehicle, the e Vitara, in India. It is slated to be launched in January 2026 along with official prices. With the introduction of the e Vitara, Maruti Suzuki makes a grand entry into the Indian EV space and the electric SUV will be built on a dedicated EV architecture.
The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara was first showcased as the eVX concept at the 2023 Auto Expo, and later its full production form, was displayed at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Bookings for the e Vitara will open soon, although a confirmed date has not yet been disclosed.
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: EV architecture
The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is developed on the new HEARTECT-e platform, designed specifically for EVs. The platform features a flat-floor design, a reinforced high-voltage safety structure, and short overhangs for compactness.
It will be a compact electric SUV, competing with other EVs like the Hyundai Creta EV, Mahindra BE 6, Tata Curvv EV, and MG ZS EV.
The upcoming EV will be offered in two battery pack options and drivetrains, including Two-Wheel Drive (2WD) and Four-Wheel Drive (4WD) variants. Maruti claims that the new EV will have a driving range of up to 543 km (ARAI) on its top-spec variant. It will be available in 10 colour options with four dual-tone schemes.
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Battery, range, performance
The Japanese automaker will offer the e Vitara in 49kWh and 61kWh LFP battery packs. The 49kWh battery pack will be available only in the 2WD variant, generating a power output of 142 bhp and 189 Nm of torque, with a WLTP range of 344 km.
The larger 61kWh variant will be offered in both 2WD and 4WD variants, producing a power output of 172 bhp and 189 Nm of torque in the 2WD, and 172 bhp of power output and 300 Nm of torque in the 4WD variant.
Additionally, Maruti Suzuki will introduce the company’s ALLGRIP e-electric 4WD system on the 61kWh variant, featuring independent front and rear eAxle motors.
The new 4WD system will also include a dedicated Trail Mode, with selective braking and torque distribution for better off-road performance.
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Interior and features
The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will feature a clean dashboard layout with square-shaped air vents, a dual screen setup including a 10.1-inch infotainment system and a digital instrument cluster, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a two-spoke steering wheel, and a 10-way power-adjustable front seat. It will also include a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a wireless charging pad, automatic climate control, an Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) with Auto Hold, and connected car functions.
Alongside this, the EV will include a broad range of connected features via Suzuki Connect.
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Safety features
The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will be the first car from the brand to offer a Level-2 ADAS suite. It will feature lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, emergency braking, and other driver aids.
As part of standard safety features, the e Vitara will include seven airbags, a 360-degree camera, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Braking Pressure Distribution (EBD), and front and rear parking sensors.
The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara has also received a 5-star safety rating from the Bharat NCAP crash test.