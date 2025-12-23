ETV Bharat / technology

Maruti Suzuki Celerio Scores 3-Star Rating In Global NCAP Crash Test

Hyderabad: Maruti Suzuki Celerio has achieved a three-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test. The safety testing agency evaluated both the dual airbag and six airbag versions.

The dual airbag variant received a two-star rating in adult occupant protection (AOP) and a one-star rating in child occupant protection (COP). On the other hand, the six airbag version secured a three-star rating in AOP and a two-star rating in COP.

Richard Woods, CEO of Global NCAP, said, “We are encouraged that Maruti Suzuki is committed to improving safety with five star performance for new models like the Dzire and Victoris, it remains disappointing however that some legacy models fall short.”

Adult Occupant Protection

Both the dual and six airbag versions secured 18.04 points out of 34 for AOP. The hatchback offered good to adequate levels of protection for front seat occupants in frontal offset collision and deformable side barrier impact testing.

The six airbag variant provided good to adequate protection in the pole impact test, while the dual airbag variant was exempted from this, as it lacked side head protection.

Global NCAP highlighted that the front footwell and bodyshell of the Celerio were unstable after the collision and could not absorb the forward load.