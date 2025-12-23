Maruti Suzuki Celerio Scores 3-Star Rating In Global NCAP Crash Test
The Celerio is powered by a 1.0-litre 3-cylinder, 4-valve petrol engine. It comes with a 5-speed manual or an Auto Gear Shift (AGS) automatic transmission.
Published : December 23, 2025 at 5:59 PM IST
Hyderabad: Maruti Suzuki Celerio has achieved a three-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test. The safety testing agency evaluated both the dual airbag and six airbag versions.
The dual airbag variant received a two-star rating in adult occupant protection (AOP) and a one-star rating in child occupant protection (COP). On the other hand, the six airbag version secured a three-star rating in AOP and a two-star rating in COP.
Richard Woods, CEO of Global NCAP, said, “We are encouraged that Maruti Suzuki is committed to improving safety with five star performance for new models like the Dzire and Victoris, it remains disappointing however that some legacy models fall short.”
Adult Occupant Protection
Both the dual and six airbag versions secured 18.04 points out of 34 for AOP. The hatchback offered good to adequate levels of protection for front seat occupants in frontal offset collision and deformable side barrier impact testing.
The six airbag variant provided good to adequate protection in the pole impact test, while the dual airbag variant was exempted from this, as it lacked side head protection.
Global NCAP highlighted that the front footwell and bodyshell of the Celerio were unstable after the collision and could not absorb the forward load.
Child Occupant Protection
The dual airbag model scored 9.52 points out of 49, while the six airbag variant secured 18.57 points, double that of the dual airbag model. This implies that more airbags significantly improve child safety ratings.
Global NCAP mentioned that the Celerio offered poor protection for children seated in the rear, in both forward and rear-facing child dummies.
The safety agency also found that the Child Restraint System (CRS) were ineffective in preventing head injuries in a frontal collision, while the rear-facing CRS for an 18-month-old child offered adequate protection in a side collision.
Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Features and specifications
The Maruti Suzuki Celerio comes with features such as a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, smartphone navigation, wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, steering-mounted audio controls, remote keyless entry, 4-speakers, central door lock, ORVMs with turn indicators, front fog lamps, 15-inch alloy wheels and more.
In terms of safety, the Celerio includes six airbags, seat belt reminder with buzzer, hill hold assist, impact-sensing auto door unlock, ABS with EBD, ESP, reverse parking assist sensors, and more.
Maruti Suzuki Celerio is powered by a 998cc 3-cylinder, 4-valve petrol engine. It comes in petrol and CNG variants. The petrol model generates a power output of 67.56 bhp at 5,600 rpm and 91.1 Nm of torque at 3,400 rpm.
Meanwhile, the CNG variant generates a power output of 55.82 bhp at 5,300 rpm and 82.1 Nm of torque at 3,400 rpm in the CNG mode, while in petrol mode, the engine produces a power output of 66.77 bhp at 5,300 rpm and 91.1 Nm of torque at 3,400 rpm.
It comes with a 5-speed manual or an Auto Gear Shift (AGS) automatic transmission.