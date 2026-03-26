ETV Bharat / technology

Maruti Suzuki Aims for 35% Rail Dispatch Share By FY31 To Boost Sustainability And Cut Emissions

Hyderabad: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. plans to increase its rail-based vehicle dispatches to 35 per cent by the financial year 2030-31 (FY31), up from the current 26 per cent. This change in logistics strategy will enable the automaker to shift from road-based logistics to more sustainable and efficient outbound logistics. Moreover, it will help the company to reduce emissions across its distribution network while improving operational efficiency at scale.

Record Rail Volumes in 2025

Maruti Suzuki has dispatched over 5.85 lakh vehicles via the railway network in the calendar year (CY) 2025. The company mentions that its decade-long investment in rail-based vehicle dispatch has helped to transform its logistics approach. It says that the share of rail mode in outbound vehicle transport has grown substantially, rising from just 5 per cent in 2016 to 26 per cent in 2025, reflecting sustained investment in rail-based infrastructure and partnerships.

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO, said the growth reflected a deliberate and long-term effort to reduce road dependency. "We aim to increase rail-based vehicle dispatches from the current 26 per cent to 35 per cent by FY 2030–31," he said, adding that the target supports both operational efficiency and India's broader net-zero ambitions.

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