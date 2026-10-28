ETV Bharat / technology

Explained | Mars Dust Could Kill Astronauts! Here's What NASA Is Doing About It

Mars looks like a dusty red desert from space. But up close, that dust could be one of the biggest dangers facing future astronauts. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) Perseverance rover has spent more than 1,645 Martian days studying it, and the results are alarming and important.

The rover measured tiny particles of Martian dust that had settled onto samples of spacesuit materials carried onboard. These particles are extremely small — far smaller than a human hair, which is about 70 micrometres wide.

Scientists found two types of worrying particles. The first are fine particles, measuring less than 2.5 micrometres. The second are ultrafine particles, around 100 nanometres — roughly 700 times thinner than a human hair.

Both sizes are small enough to pass deep into the lungs. The very smallest can even enter the bloodstream. This makes them a serious health threat for anyone spending time on the Martian surface.

Why is Martian dust different from Moon dust?

NASA says dust causes problems in space. During the Apollo Moon missions, lunar dust scratched helmet visors, damaged spacesuit seals, and wore away protective outer layers. Some astronauts came back with symptoms similar to hay fever.

Martian dust is less sharp and scratchy than Moon dust, because wind on Mars smooths the grains over time. However, it contains higher levels of sulphur, chlorine, and iron, and more silica than lunar dust. It also gets swept up into regional and global dust storms, meaning it circulates through the atmosphere regularly and settles on everything.

How did the rover collect this data?