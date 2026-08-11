ETV Bharat / technology

Mark Zuckerberg Shares Vision For 24/7 Personal AI Agents Within 5 Years

Hyderabad: Meta founder and chief executive Mark Zuckerberg has told investors that billions of people worldwide will have their own personal Artificial Intelligence (AI) agents within the next five years. These agents will be capable of understanding individual goals and working on their behalf 24 hours a day.

Zuckerberg, during Meta's quarterly earnings call, said that personal AI agents would assist users with everyday needs including finances, health, relationships, and household management. He added that as people begin interacting with multiple AI agents, messaging platforms such as WhatsApp would grow increasingly central to daily life. WhatsApp, he noted, has already become the largest platform for Meta AI usage.

Meta is not alone in pursuing agentic AI. Google has made custom AI agents a prominent feature within its search engine, while coding tools such as Anthropic's Claude Code have also seen a sharp rise in subscriptions, reflecting broader industry momentum behind autonomous AI systems.