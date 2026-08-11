Mark Zuckerberg Shares Vision For 24/7 Personal AI Agents Within 5 Years
Mark Zuckerberg says people will have personal AI agents within five years, even as Meta's stock slid 10 per cent following heavy Reality Labs losses.
Published : August 11, 2026 at 4:20 PM IST
Hyderabad: Meta founder and chief executive Mark Zuckerberg has told investors that billions of people worldwide will have their own personal Artificial Intelligence (AI) agents within the next five years. These agents will be capable of understanding individual goals and working on their behalf 24 hours a day.
Zuckerberg, during Meta's quarterly earnings call, said that personal AI agents would assist users with everyday needs including finances, health, relationships, and household management. He added that as people begin interacting with multiple AI agents, messaging platforms such as WhatsApp would grow increasingly central to daily life. WhatsApp, he noted, has already become the largest platform for Meta AI usage.
I believe everyone should have access to superintelligence, and I wrote a long piece about Meta's philosophy and values for building a positive future for everyone. https://t.co/2ZoNZXZ39T— Mark Zuckerberg (@finkd) August 10, 2026
Meta is not alone in pursuing agentic AI. Google has made custom AI agents a prominent feature within its search engine, while coding tools such as Anthropic's Claude Code have also seen a sharp rise in subscriptions, reflecting broader industry momentum behind autonomous AI systems.
Reality Labs suffer major losses
Despite Zuckerberg's ambitious vision, investor sentiment remains shaky. Meta's stock fell nearly 10 per cent following the earnings announcement, driven largely by continued losses at Reality Labs, the division responsible for developing virtual reality headsets and augmented reality glasses. The unit reported a loss of approximately $4.6 billion for the quarter, adding to substantial cumulative losses since its inception.
Meta's Reality Labs unit lost another $4.6 billion in Q2, bringing its cumulative losses since 2020 up to $87 billion. We've never seen a public company light money on fire to this extent. $META pic.twitter.com/7TutXqTg4o— Charlie Bilello (@charliebilello) July 29, 2026
Meta's free cash flow also dropped sharply, falling 91 per cent to just $784 million for the quarter, compared with $8.55 billion during the same period last year. The decline was primarily attributed to the company's heavy investment in AI infrastructure. This week, Meta further announced a new $14 billion data centre in El Paso, Texas, developed in partnership with BlackRock.
Zuckerberg indicated that selling AI-powered services would ultimately prove more profitable than selling raw computing power, though it will still remain as a significant business opportunity for the company. He emphasised that personal AI agents would form the foundation of Meta's future products and revenue streams in the months and years ahead.
personal superintelligence should be available to everyone, and opening access to our models is abig part of that. read more from mark: https://t.co/ij03Aubt1D https://t.co/QAZ7sr2dIP— Alexandr Wang (@alexandr_wang) August 10, 2026
Business-focused AI agents, launched on WhatsApp and Messenger this quarter, have already been adopted by more than one million businesses. However, persuading the general public to embrace consumer-facing AI agents remains a considerable challenge for Meta as it seeks to translate its bold ambitions into widespread adoption.