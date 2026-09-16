ETV Bharat / technology

Zuckerberg Says Meta Delayed Muse AI Launch Over Safety Concerns

He argued that a wide and varied network of outside advisers and evaluators across the industry would help build public and government trust in AI, which would ultimately benefit the whole sector.

Zuckerberg said AI development should not rest in the hands of a single company. He explained that Meta Superintelligence Labs is already working with independent experts and critics across various fields to review its work, and encouraged other AI labs to adopt a similar approach.

As an example, the executive pointed to Meta's own decision to postpone the release of Muse by several months, saying the delay allowed the company to carry out further safety testing and security reviews to make the model more dependable.

Speaking on the growing importance of safety in the Artificial Intelligence industry, Zuckerberg said that alignment, trust and accountability were the three key principles guiding how AI should be developed. He said companies would face serious legal and financial consequences if their AI models caused harm to individuals or society. Zuckerberg added that this level of responsibility would push firms to act more carefully and follow stronger safety measures.

Hyderabad: Meta Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mark Zuckerberg has revealed that the company delayed the launch of its advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) model, Muse, to carry out additional safety checks. In an X post, he shared his views on responsibility and trust in AI development.

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Following on from an AI manifesto he published last month, Zuckerberg said that alignment and trust would increasingly separate successful AI companies from the rest. He explained that users would continue to rely on AI systems that acted in line with their intentions, while rejecting those that did not, giving developers a natural incentive to prioritise alignment. He warned that labs that failed to do so risked falling behind competitors.

On the topic of computing resources, Zuckerberg said Meta was directing most of its computing power towards serving users rather than advancing its own internal systems, describing this as a safer approach to development. He suggested that other AI labs could offer similar guarantees.

His comments come at a time when debates around AI safety are heightened, which was followed by the departure of some AI researchers who expressed concerns that Artificial Intelligence could eventually pose a threat to humanity's survival. Zuckerberg said maintaining a balance of power within the industry was essential to ensuring AI remains safe, and stressed that responsibility for this balance rests with the industry itself.

Huang's view on AI safety

Separately, at Salesforce's Dreamforce conference, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang described how AI now allows people to know everything and do anything, extending the way the internet once allowed people to search for information. Speaking on AI safety at the same event, Huang argued that safety was fundamentally an engineering issue rather than a legal one. He said that since AI systems are built by humans, they can also be controlled by humans, arguing that this reduces the need for new regulation or a slowdown in development. He added that companies should not release products they are not confident are safe, and that market pressures would naturally hold companies accountable. Zuckerberg said he agreed with Huang's view on this point.

Zuckerberg's remarks reflect the wider debate currently taking place across the AI industry over how to balance speed of development with safety. He said Meta's decision to delay Muse demonstrated the company's cautious and responsible approach.

He added that involving independent evaluators and prioritising the needs of users would be key to building greater trust in AI systems, and said a continued focus on responsible development and alignment would help guide the industry towards a safer and more reliable future.