Manni L. Perez Confirmed As Lucia In GTA 6 As The Game Awards Nominations Revealed
Actor Manni L. Perez is officially playing Lucia in GTA 6, after earning a The Game Awards nomination. The game is up for eight awards.
Published : November 18, 2026 at 4:33 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Manni L. Perez is officially playing Lucia in Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI). The news was confirmed when The Game Awards 2026 nominations were announced. Perez earned a nomination for her role as Lucia, even though the game has not yet launched.
This is the first official sign that she is playing the character. Rockstar has not yet commented. The actor who plays Jason was not nominated, so his identity is still unconfirmed.
Fans have guessed for years that Perez was Lucia, partly because she looks like the character. Until now, she could not confirm it herself.
GTA 6 has led the nominations, as expected. It is up for eight awards, including Game of the Year. The game is not out yet, but it just qualifies for this year's show rather than being pushed to 2027.
The Games Awards will take place on December 10, by which time players will be able to play GTA 6 for a few weeks. Voting has already opened, a couple of days before the game can be played.
Perez is no stranger to the Grand Theft Auto Series. She had very small roles as background characters in GTA 5 (clubber #2) and GTA Online (Blackjack dealer). She has also appeared briefly in TV shows such as The Blacklist, Jessica Jones, Chicago PD, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Dora.
Media reports say suspicion of Perez playing Lucia grew last month after a livestream on her Instagram account. She told followers she was joining because many people had questions and wanted to know her better. When the chat filled with comments about Lucia and GTA, she answered other questions but ignored anything about the game.
Here are the nominations GTA 6 has been shortlisted for:
- Game of the Year
- Best Game Direction
- Best Narrative
- Best Art Direction
- Best Score and Music
- Best Audio Design
- Best Performance (for Manni L. Perez)
- Best Action/Adventure
The complete list of nominees is available on The Games Awards website.