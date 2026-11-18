ETV Bharat / technology

Manni L. Perez Confirmed As Lucia In GTA 6 As The Game Awards Nominations Revealed

Manni L. Perez is an official nominee for Best Performance for her work in GTA 6 at The Game Awards 2026. ( Image Credit: The Game Awards )

Hyderabad: Actor Manni L. Perez is officially playing Lucia in Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI). The news was confirmed when The Game Awards 2026 nominations were announced. Perez earned a nomination for her role as Lucia, even though the game has not yet launched.

This is the first official sign that she is playing the character. Rockstar has not yet commented. The actor who plays Jason was not nominated, so his identity is still unconfirmed.

Fans have guessed for years that Perez was Lucia, partly because she looks like the character. Until now, she could not confirm it herself. GTA 6 has led the nominations, as expected. It is up for eight awards, including Game of the Year. The game is not out yet, but it just qualifies for this year's show rather than being pushed to 2027. The Games Awards will take place on December 10, by which time players will be able to play GTA 6 for a few weeks. Voting has already opened, a couple of days before the game can be played. Lucia is the first narrative -driven female protagonist in GTA history. (Image Credit: YouTube/Rockstar Games)