Mangaluru Engineering Students Develop Low-Cost Autonomous Vehicle For Healthcare, Defence And Industrial Use
The researchers said the autonomous technology can also be retrofitted to conventional or older vehicles.
Published : July 23, 2026 at 10:14 PM IST
Mangaluru: A team of engineering students and faculty members from Srinivas University in Mangaluru has developed a low-cost autonomous vehicle capable of operating without a driver. The invention is considered as a cost-effective alternative to expensive self-driving technologies.
Named 'Shree Vahan', the prototype uses artificial intelligence (AI), sensors and camera-based navigation, with potential applications in healthcare, defence, industrial campuses, and educational institutions. The team developed Shree Vahan at an expense of approximately Rs 4 lakh. The researchers said the autonomous technology can also be retrofitted to conventional or older vehicles.
The vehicle operates using AI-powered software, sensors and a pre-mapped navigation system. Once trained on a designated route, it can travel autonomously by following stored maps without requiring driver intervention.
During the research phase, the vehicle is limited to a speed of 5 kmph in autonomous mode to ensure safety. Under manual control, it can travel at 20–25 kmph. The electric vehicle has a driving range of 15 to 22 kilometres on a single charge. It has a payload capacity of 360 kilograms and about six passengers or transport cargo of similar weight.
It is fitted with advanced cameras at the front and near the headrest so the operators can monitor the vehicle remotely. In the event of an obstacle or technical malfunction, the system enables operators to immediately take manual control through a live visual feedback interface.
The developers said the technology could be deployed in university campuses, software parks, and industrial complexes to transport students and employees. The vehicle can also be converted into a compact autonomous ambulance for transporting patients between different hospital blocks.
Additionally, the vehicle could be used to transport food, ammunition, and other essential supplies in border areas and hazardous operational zones. The remote-control capability would allow military personnel to operate the vehicle from a safe location.
"We wanted to develop an autonomous ground vehicle that was practical, affordable and adaptable. Following the university management's vision, we created a low-cost autonomous system that can even be installed in older vehicles. We also incorporated a remote override system with live visual feedback to ensure safe operation in case of any technical issue," said project mentor Prof. Vishwas.
Dr Ramakrishna Hegde, Dean of Srinivas Institute of Engineering and Technology, said. "Our Founder Chancellor envisioned students creating solutions that benefit society rather than limiting learning to classrooms. Recently, a team exploring remote-controlled vehicles for military operations along the Assam and Sikkim borders found that our vehicle matched their requirements. Its 360-kg payload capacity makes it suitable for defence logistics.”
The project was led by Vishakh, along with fellow Mechanical Engineering students Shreyas, Ujwal, Adviteeya, Prakhyat, Akshay and Manjunath. The team completed the prototype in five to six months.
"Large companies spend years and enormous resources developing autonomous driving technology. We were able to build a functional prototype in a much shorter time and at a fraction of the cost. Our next goal is to enhance the system and expand its real-world applications," Vishakh said.
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