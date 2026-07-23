ETV Bharat / technology

Mangaluru Engineering Students Develop Low-Cost Autonomous Vehicle For Healthcare, Defence And Industrial Use

Mangaluru: A team of engineering students and faculty members from Srinivas University in Mangaluru has developed a low-cost autonomous vehicle capable of operating without a driver. The invention is considered as a cost-effective alternative to expensive self-driving technologies.

Named 'Shree Vahan', the prototype uses artificial intelligence (AI), sensors and camera-based navigation, with potential applications in healthcare, defence, industrial campuses, and educational institutions. The team developed Shree Vahan at an expense of approximately Rs 4 lakh. The researchers said the autonomous technology can also be retrofitted to conventional or older vehicles.

The vehicle operates using AI-powered software, sensors and a pre-mapped navigation system. Once trained on a designated route, it can travel autonomously by following stored maps without requiring driver intervention.

During the research phase, the vehicle is limited to a speed of 5 kmph in autonomous mode to ensure safety. Under manual control, it can travel at 20–25 kmph. The electric vehicle has a driving range of 15 to 22 kilometres on a single charge. It has a payload capacity of 360 kilograms and about six passengers or transport cargo of similar weight.

It is fitted with advanced cameras at the front and near the headrest so the operators can monitor the vehicle remotely. In the event of an obstacle or technical malfunction, the system enables operators to immediately take manual control through a live visual feedback interface.

The developers said the technology could be deployed in university campuses, software parks, and industrial complexes to transport students and employees. The vehicle can also be converted into a compact autonomous ambulance for transporting patients between different hospital blocks.