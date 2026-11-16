ETV Bharat / technology

Manga, Gaming, Cosplay & More: Inside Hyderabad's Vibrant 'Anime India' Convention

Hyderabad: From meticulously crafted Demon Slayer swords to manga stands, cosplay competitions, gaming circuits, maid cafes, and J-Pop performances, Anime India gave Hyderabad’s Gen Z a stage to satiate their appetite for anime and Japanese culture in a 2-day festival.

Dotted with the presence of Noriyuki Abe (Legendary Director of Bleach , Yu Yu Hakusho , and Black Butler ) and Hideo Katsumata (President and CEO of Avex Pictures and Executive Producer of Fullmetal Alchemist , Fairy Tail , and Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King ), and J-Pop artists Maena and MaRe, the event brought together fans of the medium, allowing them to express their love for the craft and connect with a community that finally feels seen.

As someone who’s been watching anime since 2008-2009, I’ve witnessed it gradually transform from a niche subculture into a mainstream phenomenon. It’s hard to put into words the quiet satisfaction of saying “I told you so” to the COVID-era converts who wrote it off as childish ten years ago.

Walking around Hyderabad’s Anime India floor, I found myself surrounded by things where I could spend the entirety of the day and still not feel the urge to leave, and one of the biggest elements was people cosplaying at the venue.

Cosplays at Hyderabad Anime India (ETV Bharat)

Just sitting in a place and watching your favourite characters come to life is something that never gets old. Cosplay is a very expensive affair, as cutting corners quickly makes it fancy dress. I did not expect to see so many cosplays at Hyderabad Anime India finding their place in the top-tier category—100 points to Hyderabadi fans for putting so much effort into their costumes and looks.

I particularly liked the person cosplaying as Shanks from One Piece, as he not only captured the very essence of the character but, for the entirety of the day, helped people get a picture of them being bestowed with Luffy’s Straw Hat—200 points to that Yonkō.

The very first shop I visited belonged to Anifyra Collectables that displayed high-quality anime merchandise, such as Luffy’s Straw Hat and Ace’s Cowboy Hat (One Piece), Kento Nanami’s Cleaver and Toji Fushiguro’s Inverted Spear of Heaven (JJK), Gryffindor House Scarves (Harry Potter), cosplay accessories, detailed anime figurines and Marvel action figures, and katanas weilded by popular characters, such as Tanjiro’s Nichirin Sword (Demon Slayer), Zoro’s Wado Ichimonji and Enma (One Piece), and Sasuke Uchiha’s Sword of Kusanagi (Naruto Shippuden), and much more.

Katanas at Anifyra Collectables (ETV Bharat)

Talking to ETV Bharat, Abhinav from Anifyra said that the most popular katanas are from Bleach, particularly Kenpachi Zaraki’s Nozarashi and Ichigo Kurosaki’s Tensa Zangetsu (Bankai).

The katanas are made mostly of wood and PVC. Also, Anifyra is not making the swords but importing them from China, Japan, and other countries. While they do not have a retail store, they sell at anime conventions like Anime India and through their website, anifyra-collectables.com.

Moving on, I walked straight into my childhood, as Raj Comics displayed their classics, featuring Nagraj, Super Commando Dhruv, Doga, and much more. During my childhood in the late ’90s and early 2000s, Raj Comics were wildly popular. Even my uncles, who were in their 20s at the time, were fans—especially of the parody, satire, and slapstick comedy of Gamraj, Fighter Toads, and Bankelal—where running into a rakshas was as ordinary as spotting a stray dog. Over the years, however, the craze gradually faded; comic rental shops shut down, and magazine stalls at bus and railway stations were nowhere to be found.

At the booth, I could not spot Parmanu, Tiranga, Shakti, Gamraj, Bankelal, and Fighter Toads at the display upfront; they had dedicated a separate space to Alpha Comics—founded by Vasu Gupta, the son of Sanjay Gupta (one of the original co-founders of Raj Comics).

“We are from Alpha Comics, a sister branch of Raj Comics. We have been in the market for the last 42 years, so we have seen the ups and downs of this industry,” said Rohit, a “super fan” who’s been helping the company in Hyderabad with assistance from the founders. “The 90s were the Golden Age, and it was believed that we might not get back to that level again. However, that age is coming back slowly, especially after Covid.”

“Things are getting good, especially as Gen Alpha is getting into reading comics. Also, they don’t just want small, kiddish stories. They are also into serious stories,” he added. “So now, we are very hopeful for the future.”