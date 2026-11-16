Manga, Gaming, Cosplay & More: Inside Hyderabad's Vibrant 'Anime India' Convention
Anime India’s two-day Hyderabad festival brought together global industry icons, cosplay, merchandise, and homegrown comic and gaming creators.
Published : November 16, 2026 at 8:55 PM IST|
Updated : November 16, 2026 at 9:04 PM IST
Hyderabad: From meticulously crafted Demon Slayer swords to manga stands, cosplay competitions, gaming circuits, maid cafes, and J-Pop performances, Anime India gave Hyderabad’s Gen Z a stage to satiate their appetite for anime and Japanese culture in a 2-day festival.
Dotted with the presence of Noriyuki Abe (Legendary Director of Bleach, Yu Yu Hakusho, and Black Butler) and Hideo Katsumata (President and CEO of Avex Pictures and Executive Producer of Fullmetal Alchemist, Fairy Tail, and Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King), and J-Pop artists Maena and MaRe, the event brought together fans of the medium, allowing them to express their love for the craft and connect with a community that finally feels seen.
As someone who’s been watching anime since 2008-2009, I’ve witnessed it gradually transform from a niche subculture into a mainstream phenomenon. It’s hard to put into words the quiet satisfaction of saying “I told you so” to the COVID-era converts who wrote it off as childish ten years ago.
Walking around Hyderabad’s Anime India floor, I found myself surrounded by things where I could spend the entirety of the day and still not feel the urge to leave, and one of the biggest elements was people cosplaying at the venue.
Just sitting in a place and watching your favourite characters come to life is something that never gets old. Cosplay is a very expensive affair, as cutting corners quickly makes it fancy dress. I did not expect to see so many cosplays at Hyderabad Anime India finding their place in the top-tier category—100 points to Hyderabadi fans for putting so much effort into their costumes and looks.
I particularly liked the person cosplaying as Shanks from One Piece, as he not only captured the very essence of the character but, for the entirety of the day, helped people get a picture of them being bestowed with Luffy’s Straw Hat—200 points to that Yonkō.
The very first shop I visited belonged to Anifyra Collectables that displayed high-quality anime merchandise, such as Luffy’s Straw Hat and Ace’s Cowboy Hat (One Piece), Kento Nanami’s Cleaver and Toji Fushiguro’s Inverted Spear of Heaven (JJK), Gryffindor House Scarves (Harry Potter), cosplay accessories, detailed anime figurines and Marvel action figures, and katanas weilded by popular characters, such as Tanjiro’s Nichirin Sword (Demon Slayer), Zoro’s Wado Ichimonji and Enma (One Piece), and Sasuke Uchiha’s Sword of Kusanagi (Naruto Shippuden), and much more.
Talking to ETV Bharat, Abhinav from Anifyra said that the most popular katanas are from Bleach, particularly Kenpachi Zaraki’s Nozarashi and Ichigo Kurosaki’s Tensa Zangetsu (Bankai).
The katanas are made mostly of wood and PVC. Also, Anifyra is not making the swords but importing them from China, Japan, and other countries. While they do not have a retail store, they sell at anime conventions like Anime India and through their website, anifyra-collectables.com.
Moving on, I walked straight into my childhood, as Raj Comics displayed their classics, featuring Nagraj, Super Commando Dhruv, Doga, and much more. During my childhood in the late ’90s and early 2000s, Raj Comics were wildly popular. Even my uncles, who were in their 20s at the time, were fans—especially of the parody, satire, and slapstick comedy of Gamraj, Fighter Toads, and Bankelal—where running into a rakshas was as ordinary as spotting a stray dog. Over the years, however, the craze gradually faded; comic rental shops shut down, and magazine stalls at bus and railway stations were nowhere to be found.
At the booth, I could not spot Parmanu, Tiranga, Shakti, Gamraj, Bankelal, and Fighter Toads at the display upfront; they had dedicated a separate space to Alpha Comics—founded by Vasu Gupta, the son of Sanjay Gupta (one of the original co-founders of Raj Comics).
“We are from Alpha Comics, a sister branch of Raj Comics. We have been in the market for the last 42 years, so we have seen the ups and downs of this industry,” said Rohit, a “super fan” who’s been helping the company in Hyderabad with assistance from the founders. “The 90s were the Golden Age, and it was believed that we might not get back to that level again. However, that age is coming back slowly, especially after Covid.”
“Things are getting good, especially as Gen Alpha is getting into reading comics. Also, they don’t just want small, kiddish stories. They are also into serious stories,” he added. “So now, we are very hopeful for the future.”
When asked about what has changed for Raj Comics, Rohit said, “Raj Comics is still in publication, and they have raised their level in terms of quality and stories. Earlier, they used to be just 32-page smaller formats, but they have now shifted to international-sized editions, built to compete with the global market. They are also publishing graphic novels. Also, new kids are being introduced to these comics by their parents, just like me, who has introduced his kids to the characters from Raj Comics.”
Differentiating between Alpha Comics and Raj Comics, he explained that Raj Comics is mainly for the ’80s and ’90s kids who already know those classic characters—it taps into that nostalgia. Meanwhile, Alpha caters more to the modern generation, with dedicated sections for readers in their 20s, teenagers, and even kids around seven or eight years old. They are also published in international-sized editions to compete with the global market, he added.
‘Off The Shelf’ was also on the floor, selling Japanese Manga ranging from the Big Three (Naruto, Bleach, and One Piece) to other popular stories like Death Note, Black Clover, Jujutsu Kaisen, Spy x Family, Dan Da Dan, Chainsaw Man, My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer, Kaiju No. 8, Tokyo Ghoul, Blue Exorcist, and a lot more.
Considering most of the prominent displays belonged to the shonen category—featuring titles anime and manga fans are already well aware of—I wanted to ask the stall representative about sales performance and buying trends, especially since a single manga volume (usually priced around Rs 899) costs significantly more than a standard fiction or non-fiction book in India. However, he asked me to come back later, and I couldn’t catch up with him again.
But that led me to Rage Sage, an Indian Manga, which is a term I didn’t think I would ever read anywhere, since the term Manga is used for comics or graphic novels originating from Japan. So, my first question to Kalpesh Talekar (Writer, Creator, and Founder) of the series was, “Why Manga?”, to which he responded:
“Because we’re inspired by manga—we grew up watching anime and reading manga from the Dragon Ball Z and One Piece eras, so this is our tribute to them. Until we establish our own Indian terminology—like Chitrakatha or Chitramala—we’re calling it manga, though many creators like us hope to eventually adopt an Indian term of our own.”
Rage Sage is a shonen-genre comic (or Manga) that has already put out three chapters, with the fourth and fifth in the pipeline. The creators have already planned the story well ahead, with proper planning for the world-building, power systems, and characters. I talked at length to Kalpesh Talekar and Raksha Talekar (COO and QA/ QC) about the project, where they talked about their journey, inspiration, future plans, and what’s in store for the readers. The interview will be up soon on ETV Bharat.
The next stop was the gaming scene, where an entire section was busy plummeting each other in V/S battles. Gaming rigs, consoles, and driving simulators were as common as finding an Activa Scooter in a parking lot (or characters in Bankelal comics finding a Rakshas in the forest).
Being a Tekken veteran and an RPG enthusiast, I was tempted to jump right in, but I exercised some restraint—reminding myself to buy a new monitor and get back to the PlayStation 5 that is still waiting in the carry case I hauled from my hometown to Hyderabad.
Walking past the Gacha Machine, Anime Times T-shirt Store, and Maid Cafe, and our sister organisation ETV Bal Bharat’s booth, I came across AUM: The Game, an upcoming cross-platform multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) role-playing game rooted in Indian mythology. Scheduled to release in January 2027, AUM: The Game is a free-to-play title currently available to pre-register on Google Play Store, Apple App Store, and Steam for Android, iOS, and PC, respectively.
Introducing the title, Raghu Vardhan, 3D Generalist at Brahman Game Studios, said that they have also added an adventure mode to the title. “Featuring five traditional combat styles, elemental powers yielding over 50 combinations, and ultimate weapons like Brahmastras, the game introduces a unique Karma system across 14 arenas spanning from Satyaloka to Patallok,” he said. “Players’ moral choices dictate their journey toward the ultimate goal of attaining Moksha.”
Brimming with activities like Otaku Quiz, Meet & Greet events with guests of honour, Anime Times Idea Contest, fireside chats, and more, the Hyderabad edition of Anime India ended on a high note with J-Pop performances by MaRe and Maena.
Stepping out of the venue, what stayed with me wasn’t just the scale of the festival, but how full-circle the experience felt. Years after the neighbourhood comic rental shops of my childhood quietly disappeared, a new generation is now proudly wearing its fandom on its sleeves. Between Japanese heavyweights, nostalgic Indian classics, and homegrown creators building stories rooted in our own mythology, Anime India showed that Hyderabad’s fandom isn't just growing in numbers; it’s building something of its own.