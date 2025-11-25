ETV Bharat / technology

Watch: Malaysian Scientists Recruit Bed Bugs As Crime Scene Detectives

Penang, Malaysia: Under glaring laboratory lights, a research assistant extends his forearm and carefully inverts a mesh-topped container onto his skin to allow a wriggling mass of bed bugs to feed on his blood, all in the name of science.

Long-loathed as itchy household pests, the blood-sucking insects have revealed a darker, more intriguing potential as Malaysian scientists have discovered they can be turned into unlikely crime-busting allies.

Watch: Malaysian Scientists Recruit Bed Bugs As Crime Scene Detectives (AFP)

A team from the Science University of Malaysia (USM) in northern Penang has found that tropical bed bugs can retain DNA from human prey for up to 45 days after snacking on an unwary victim. This makes the tiny critters, who love to lurk in headboard cracks, mattress seams and pillow covers, ideal evidence resources when it comes to pinpointing suspects at crime scenes.

From a speck of blood, police investigators may one day be able to piece together the full profile of an offender, if the critters are present at a crime scene. Analysing the insects could reveal gender, eye colour, hair and skin colour, entomologist Abdul Hafiz Ab Majid told AFP.

"We call bed bugs the 'musuh dalam selimut' (Malay for "the enemy in the blanket")," Hafiz said, adding that "they can also be spies" to help solve crimes.

DNA Profiling

In a laboratory tucked deep inside USM's School of Biological Sciences, Hafiz and postdoctoral researcher Lim Li have spent nearly half a decade studying tropical bed bugs. The bloodsuckers, scientific name Cimex hemipterus, are the most common species found in Malaysia and the tropics.

The bugs are reared in containers under a laboratory bench, each wrapped in black plastic to mimic conditions the insects thrive in. "We place folded pieces of paper inside the small containers so the bed bugs have something to climb on," Hafiz said.

With the lab's temperature kept at a constant 23C to 24C, the insects suck up 1.5 to 5.3 microlitres of blood at each feeding, an "amount less than a droplet", Hafiz explained. Researchers found DNA extracted from bed bugs that had fed on human blood could recover basic "phenotypic profiling", a person's observable traits, as well as gender for up to 45 days.