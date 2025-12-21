ETV Bharat / technology

‘Make in India’ Booster: Electronics Exports Rise About 38 pc In April-Nov

New Delhi: In a booster for the ‘Make in India’ and production-linked incentive (PLI) initiatives, electronics exports rose about 38 per cent (year-on-year) in the April-November period this fiscal (FY26), led by smartphones, according to official figures. The electronics exports reached $31 billion in eight months this financial year. Apple alone exported iPhones worth nearly $14 billion — more than 45 per cent of the total exports value of electronic items.

Last month, a company filing showed that Apple India posted a record high domestic sales of $9 billion in FY25, and one in every five iPhones made globally in FY25 was manufactured/assembled in India. The company's manufacturing in India contributed 12 per cent of Apple’s global production value. Electronics production has increased sharply from about Rs 1.9 lakh crore in 2014-15 to around Rs 11.3 lakh crore in 2024–25. Electronics exports have also risen from Rs 38,000 crore to more than Rs 3.27 lakh crore during the same period, as per the government data.