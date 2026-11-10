ETV Bharat / technology

From Wearable Agent To Heavy Coding: Top AI Releases From Meta, Google, OpenAI, And Anthropic

Hyderabad: The accelerated pace of development in the artificial intelligence (AI) sphere means new products, upgrades, and tools from tech giants almost every week. Anthropic, OpenAI, Google, and Meta have made a series of such announcements, aimed at not only regular consumers but also developers.

Meta has introduced Muse on Apple Watch and Wear OS in addition to Muse Ember, its smallest and most efficient model; OpenAI is now allowing users to connect multiple local computers to the same dot agent and choose which one it uses for a task; Google is letting developers build apps powered by Google Maps Platform in Google AI Studio; and Anthropic has introduced Claude Fable 5.2 and Claude Mythos 5.2 for advanced workflows.

Muse Ember & Muse Agent on Watch

Meta says that Muse Ember is its smallest and most efficient model designed for complex reasoning execution and the work agents repeat all day, such as tool calls, coding subtasks, routing, extraction, and more. Meta claims that Muse Ember delivers more intelligence per dollar in any reasoning setting when compared to the competition, such as Claude Haiku 5.5 and GPT-6 Luna. Available on the Meta Model API, Muse Ember costs $0.10 per million input tokens and $0.50 per million output tokens.

Meta's AI agent Muse is now available to download and install on Apple Watch and Wear OS. It allows users to talk to Muse via voice or text and ask it to perform tasks like booking event tickets, track expenses, audit subscriptions, and much more. Muse AI agent has yet to arrive in India, but a report from The Hindu revealed the pricing in the country—set at Rs 1,799 for the Power subscription and Rs 8,999 for the Maximum plan. While the report doesn't mention whether the prices are monthly or yearly, US pricing ($20 and $100 per month) suggests that the India prices are monthly as well.

OpenAI dots can connect to two computers

OpenAI has confirmed that users can now connect a single dot agent to several of their own computers and choose which one it uses for each task. Notably, Dots are the always-on assistants in ChatGPT, just like Grok Bot and Muse. The company gave several examples of the use case, which include building an iOS app by asking the dot to test a change in Xcode on a second Mac and sending screenshots of the result; reproducing a bug by running the same test on your laptop and on a machine with an older SDK; checking a UI by having the dot click through the interface on another computer and report where it breaks.