From Wearable Agent To Heavy Coding: Top AI Releases From Meta, Google, OpenAI, And Anthropic
Tech giants Meta, OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic have announced updates including new lightweight models, smartwatch integration, multi-computer agents, and developer API integrations.
Published : November 10, 2026 at 2:18 PM IST
Hyderabad: The accelerated pace of development in the artificial intelligence (AI) sphere means new products, upgrades, and tools from tech giants almost every week. Anthropic, OpenAI, Google, and Meta have made a series of such announcements, aimed at not only regular consumers but also developers.
Meta has introduced Muse on Apple Watch and Wear OS in addition to Muse Ember, its smallest and most efficient model; OpenAI is now allowing users to connect multiple local computers to the same dot agent and choose which one it uses for a task; Google is letting developers build apps powered by Google Maps Platform in Google AI Studio; and Anthropic has introduced Claude Fable 5.2 and Claude Mythos 5.2 for advanced workflows.
Muse Ember & Muse Agent on Watch
Meta says that Muse Ember is its smallest and most efficient model designed for complex reasoning execution and the work agents repeat all day, such as tool calls, coding subtasks, routing, extraction, and more. Meta claims that Muse Ember delivers more intelligence per dollar in any reasoning setting when compared to the competition, such as Claude Haiku 5.5 and GPT-6 Luna. Available on the Meta Model API, Muse Ember costs $0.10 per million input tokens and $0.50 per million output tokens.
Today we're introducing Muse Ember, our smallest and most efficient model, built for complex reasoning execution and everyday agent work. Muse Ember can carry workflows across apps, call tools in sequence, run tests and make targeted code fixes. With a 1M-token context window and native understanding of text, images, audio and video, it can also work across large document sets and varied inputs.— AI at Meta (@AIatMeta) November 9, 2026
Meta's AI agent Muse is now available to download and install on Apple Watch and Wear OS. It allows users to talk to Muse via voice or text and ask it to perform tasks like booking event tickets, track expenses, audit subscriptions, and much more. Muse AI agent has yet to arrive in India, but a report from The Hindu revealed the pricing in the country—set at Rs 1,799 for the Power subscription and Rs 8,999 for the Maximum plan. While the report doesn't mention whether the prices are monthly or yearly, US pricing ($20 and $100 per month) suggests that the India prices are monthly as well.
Works around the clock, and now on your wrist. Muse is now on Apple Watch and Wear OS ⌚️ https://t.co/97QRap5XKz— Muse (@Muse) November 9, 2026
OpenAI dots can connect to two computers
OpenAI has confirmed that users can now connect a single dot agent to several of their own computers and choose which one it uses for each task. Notably, Dots are the always-on assistants in ChatGPT, just like Grok Bot and Muse. The company gave several examples of the use case, which include building an iOS app by asking the dot to test a change in Xcode on a second Mac and sending screenshots of the result; reproducing a bug by running the same test on your laptop and on a machine with an older SDK; checking a UI by having the dot click through the interface on another computer and report where it breaks.
You can now connect multiple local computers to the same dot and choose which one it uses for a task. It can build and test your app on a dedicated machine while you keep coding on your laptop. https://t.co/7NcrytEqHC— OpenAI Developers (@OpenAIDevs) November 9, 2026
Google Maps Platform in Google AI Studio
Developers can now build applications powered by Google Maps Platform in Google AI Studio, ranging from apps that locate stores and monitor air quality in real-time to apps that plan routes or showcase cinematic 3D flyovers. Developers just need to describe their idea for a new app and let Google AI Studio handle the configuration and API key management. They can also select spatial tools available in Google Maps Platform right where they type the prompt. Google has also provided some concepts for inspiration, including City Immersive Tour, Pet Grooming Route Optimiser, Store Locator & Near Me Finder.
you can now build with google maps platform in AI Studio 🗺️📍 go from idea to app powered by @googlemaps in minutes! what’s new: - 1-click setup - create maps apps just by describing your idea, gemini does the rest - build with map tiles, places, weather, routing, 3D buildings, street view, and more try it out today: https://t.co/Ea0Cdu0szs— Google AI Studio (@GoogleAIStudio) November 9, 2026
Anthropic's Claude Fable 5.2 and Claude Mythos 5.2
Anthropic's upgraded Fable and Mythos models claim to be better at handling advanced coding, mathematics, cybersecurity, robotics, and scientific research. Based on the same underlying model, the company says that Claude Fable 5.2 and Claude Mythos 5.2 can also handle complex technical tasks autonomously for extended periods.
Fable 5.2 and Mythos 5.2 performed as well as, or better than, our recent models on most alignment measures. The model was also tested before release by external evaluators, including the @AISecurityInst, @FrontierDesign2, and @METR_Evals.— Claude (@claudeai) November 9, 2026
"Fable has strong cybersecurity and biology safeguards to guard against misuse, which allows us to make it available to all users. Organisations pursuing beneficial applications in cybersecurity or biomedical research can apply for access to Mythos through our recently expanded Life Sciences and Cyber Verification Programs," Anthropic said.
In early testing on FrontierCode 2.0, Fable 5.2 at High effort scored about level with Opus 5.5 at Max effort, for roughly half the cost per task. At Xhigh effort, it scored the highest of any released model tested. Medium is the default in Claude apps and Claude Code. https://t.co/ysqCst6mEV— Claude (@claudeai) November 9, 2026
Meanwhile, Mythos 5.2 has been designed to offer greater access to advanced capabilities involving vulnerability discovery and sensitive scientific research, resulting in tighter access controls.
Anthropic suggests that users start with Claude Opus 5.5 for most coding and knowledge tasks and then switch to a different model as required. Depending on the scope and complexity of their work, they can either go upward to Fable or Mythos, or downward to Claude Sonnet 5.5 or Claude Haiku 5.5.