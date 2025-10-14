ETV Bharat / technology

MAI-Image-1: Microsoft Unveils First In-House Image Model, Promises Fast, Photorealistic AI Photos

Microsoft has been testing the MAI-Image-1 model on LMArena to gather insights and feedback, where it has ranked in the top 10 as well. The company plans to release it via Copilot and Bing Image Creator soon.

"Its combination of speed and quality means users can get their ideas on screen faster, iterate through them quickly, and then transfer their work to other tools to continue refining," Microsoft said in a blog post.

Hyderabad: Microsoft has announced MAI-Image-1, its first image generation model developed entirely in-house. The software major says that the new model excels at generating photorealistic imagery with on-point lighting, such as bounce light and reflections. Microsoft claims that the model cannot only generate quality images but is also fast compared to many larger, slower models.

So far, Microsoft has been relying on OpenAI models like DALL-E 3 and GPT-4o to let users generate images through Copilot and Bing Image Generator. However, it could soon change as the company prepares to shift to its in-house model following the testing phase.

"We trained this model with the goal of delivering genuine value for creators, and we put a lot of care into avoiding repetitive or generically-stylised outputs," Microsoft said, adding that it prioritised rigorous data selection and nuanced evaluation focused on tasks that closely mirror real-world creative use cases based on the feedback from professionals in the creative industries.

"This model is designed to deliver real flexibility, visual diversity and practical value," it further said.

The release of Microsoft's first image generation model follows the software major's earlier release of its first two in-house models—MAI-Voice-1 and MA-1-Preview. The company says that it is creating AI for everyone, which requires it to have purpose-built models that would serve humanity in a supportive and helpful role.