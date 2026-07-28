ETV Bharat / technology

Microsoft Launches MAI-Cyber-1-Flash, Its First Cybersecurity AI Model, Along With Project Perception AI Cybersecurity System

Project Perception, Microsoft's AI cybersecurity system, will be available to the general public for preview on August 3, 2026. ( Image Credit: Getty Images )

Hyderabad: Microsoft has unveiled Project Perception, a new agentic cybersecurity system, alongside MAI-Cyber-1-Flash, its first Artificial Intelligence (AI) model built specifically for software vulnerability analysis. The company claims the new model outperforms Gemini and GPT on vulnerability-detection benchmarks while cutting operational costs by 50 per cent.

The announcements come as Microsoft warns that AI is reshaping the pace and scale of cyberattacks, pushing security teams to move beyond traditional defense methods. According to the company, when MAI-Cyber-1-Flash is integrated into MDASH—Microsoft's multi-agent vulnerability identification and remediation harness—the system achieved a score of 96 per cent on the CyberGym benchmark. This configuration outperformed Mythos, Gemini, and GPT-based setups while lowering costs compared with its current deployment.

Availability

Microsoft confirmed that Project Perception will enter public preview on August 3, 2026. MAI-Cyber-1-Flash will initially be deployed within MDASH for vulnerability management before expanding to further security workflows under Project Perception.

The tech giant stated that the model has been evaluated by its AI Red Team, which tests systems through automated and expert-led adversarial exercises, and independently assessed by a third party. MDASH also includes enterprise controls such as role-based access, tenant isolation, encryption, audit logging, and sandboxed execution environments without internet access.