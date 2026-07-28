Microsoft Launches MAI-Cyber-1-Flash, Its First Cybersecurity AI Model, Along With Project Perception AI Cybersecurity System
Microsoft has launched Project Perception and MAI-Cyber-1-Flash, an AI model it says beats Gemini and GPT on vulnerability detection at half the cost.
Published : July 28, 2026 at 7:20 PM IST
Hyderabad: Microsoft has unveiled Project Perception, a new agentic cybersecurity system, alongside MAI-Cyber-1-Flash, its first Artificial Intelligence (AI) model built specifically for software vulnerability analysis. The company claims the new model outperforms Gemini and GPT on vulnerability-detection benchmarks while cutting operational costs by 50 per cent.
The announcements come as Microsoft warns that AI is reshaping the pace and scale of cyberattacks, pushing security teams to move beyond traditional defense methods. According to the company, when MAI-Cyber-1-Flash is integrated into MDASH—Microsoft's multi-agent vulnerability identification and remediation harness—the system achieved a score of 96 per cent on the CyberGym benchmark. This configuration outperformed Mythos, Gemini, and GPT-based setups while lowering costs compared with its current deployment.
Today, we are announcing a series of updates that give customers frontier-grade security at half the cost.— Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) July 27, 2026
MAI-Cyber-1-Flash is our first cybersecurity model, built ground up to find the most challenging vulnerabilities in complex code bases. When combined with MDASH, it… pic.twitter.com/npcIihN1H7
Availability
Microsoft confirmed that Project Perception will enter public preview on August 3, 2026. MAI-Cyber-1-Flash will initially be deployed within MDASH for vulnerability management before expanding to further security workflows under Project Perception.
The tech giant stated that the model has been evaluated by its AI Red Team, which tests systems through automated and expert-led adversarial exercises, and independently assessed by a third party. MDASH also includes enterprise controls such as role-based access, tenant isolation, encryption, audit logging, and sandboxed execution environments without internet access.
What is MAI-Cyber-1-Flash?
MAI-Cyber-1-Flash is described as Microsoft's first cybersecurity-specialized AI model. It is a compact model built for software vulnerability analysis, forming part of a broader multi-model strategy that pairs specialized models with larger frontier models depending on the complexity of the task. Microsoft noted that the model handles around 90 per cent of software vulnerability analysis tasks on its own, freeing larger AI models to focus on more complex cases. The combined MDASH and MAI-Cyber-1-Flash configuration achieved the 96 per cent CyberGym score—which is 12 percentage points higher than Mythos—while cutting costs by half compared with Microsoft's current MDASH setup.
What is Project Perception?
Project Perception is designed to help organizations continuously identify, assess, and reduce cyber risks across their digital environments. The platform coordinates three categories of specialized AI agents:
- Red agents identify potential attack paths and vulnerabilities before they can be exploited.
- Blue agents investigate findings and determine which risks require attention.
- Green agents take corrective action to strengthen an organization's overall security posture.
Microsoft said the system brings together security signals, threat intelligence, AI models, and autonomous agents into a continuous workflow, helping organizations shift from reactive incident response toward ongoing risk reduction.
Project Perception is built on what Microsoft calls a "New Cyber Stack," made up of six layers: signals and sensors, security context, AI models, harness, agents, and actuators. These layers work together to gather security signals across identities, endpoints, cloud services, applications, data, and AI systems, before converting them into context that AI agents can use to identify risks and take corrective action. Microsoft noted that the system uses a multi-model architecture that selects different AI models based on quality, reliability, latency, and cost, rather than relying on a single model for every task.