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Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG: Mahindra Launches Its First Factory-Fitted CNG Car In India - Check Prices

Mahindra launched the XUV 3XO ZNG model, the CNG version of the compact SUV. With this, the XUV 3XO now comes in four fuel models.

Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG: Mahindra Launches Its First Factory-Fitted CNG Car In India - Check Prices
Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG launched in India. (Image Credit: Mahindra)
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : October 15, 2026 at 12:10 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Mahindra Auto has launched the CNG version of the popular compact SUV, XUV 3XO, in India. Suffixed with ZNG, it becomes the first passenger car with factory-fitted CNG in the automaker's lineup. The launch of the ZNG model gives a fourth fuel option, which already includes petrol, diesel, and electric versions.

Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG: Price and rivals

The XUV 3XO ZNG comes in four variants, which include MX Edge ZNG, REVX Edge (O) ZNG, AX5 ZNG, and REVX A ZNG.

Prices start from Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base trim MX Edge ZNG and go up to Rs 12.27 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec REVX A ZNG. Bookings will open from October 20, 2026 onwards via Mahindra's official website.

The variant-wise pricing is mentioned below:

VariantPrice (ex-showroom)
MX Edge ZNGRs 9.99 lakh
REV Edge (O) ZNGRs 10.78 lakh
AX5 ZNG Rs 11.19 lakh
REVX A ZNG Rs 12.27 lakh

In India, the Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG competes against other CNG models of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Tata Nexon.

Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG: Design, Convenience features and safety

The Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG retains the same design as the petrol model, except that the new CNG variant carries the ZNG badging on the tailgate. In the boot space, the compact SUV features dual CNG tanks, as seen in the Tata CNG cars.

Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG: Mahindra Launches Its First Factory-Fitted CNG Car In India - Check Prices
The new model carries dual CNG tanks in its boot space. (Image Credit: Mahindra)

Key convenience features include an engine start-stop button, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree camera, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), height-adjustable front seat belts, rear wiper, panoramic sunroof, leatherette seats, sound system with support for Dolby Atmos, front and rear armrests, and more. The new model features three driving modes: Normal, Comfort, and Sport, which can be switched based on the driver's preference.

In terms of safety, the CNG model features six airbags, all four disc brakes, three-point seat belts for all occupants, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), reverse parking sensors, seat-belt reminder system, and a speed alert system.

Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG: Specifications

The Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG is powered by a 1.2-litre TCMPFi turbo-petrol engine that produces 110bhp of power and 200Nm of torque. It offers a claimed mileage of 24.70km per kg and can accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in 11.8 seconds.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX EDGE Launched In India, Starts At Rs 9.39 Lakh, Panoramic Sunroof Under Rs 10 Lakh

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