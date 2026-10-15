Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG: Mahindra Launches Its First Factory-Fitted CNG Car In India - Check Prices
Mahindra launched the XUV 3XO ZNG model, the CNG version of the compact SUV. With this, the XUV 3XO now comes in four fuel models.
Published : October 15, 2026 at 12:10 PM IST
Hyderabad: Mahindra Auto has launched the CNG version of the popular compact SUV, XUV 3XO, in India. Suffixed with ZNG, it becomes the first passenger car with factory-fitted CNG in the automaker's lineup. The launch of the ZNG model gives a fourth fuel option, which already includes petrol, diesel, and electric versions.
Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG: Price and rivals
The XUV 3XO ZNG comes in four variants, which include MX Edge ZNG, REVX Edge (O) ZNG, AX5 ZNG, and REVX A ZNG.
Prices start from Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base trim MX Edge ZNG and go up to Rs 12.27 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec REVX A ZNG. Bookings will open from October 20, 2026 onwards via Mahindra's official website.
The variant-wise pricing is mentioned below:
|Variant
|Price (ex-showroom)
|MX Edge ZNG
|Rs 9.99 lakh
|REV Edge (O) ZNG
|Rs 10.78 lakh
|AX5 ZNG
|Rs 11.19 lakh
|REVX A ZNG
|Rs 12.27 lakh
In India, the Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG competes against other CNG models of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Tata Nexon.
Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG: Design, Convenience features and safety
The Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG retains the same design as the petrol model, except that the new CNG variant carries the ZNG badging on the tailgate. In the boot space, the compact SUV features dual CNG tanks, as seen in the Tata CNG cars.
Key convenience features include an engine start-stop button, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree camera, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), height-adjustable front seat belts, rear wiper, panoramic sunroof, leatherette seats, sound system with support for Dolby Atmos, front and rear armrests, and more. The new model features three driving modes: Normal, Comfort, and Sport, which can be switched based on the driver's preference.
In terms of safety, the CNG model features six airbags, all four disc brakes, three-point seat belts for all occupants, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), reverse parking sensors, seat-belt reminder system, and a speed alert system.
Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG: Specifications
The Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG is powered by a 1.2-litre TCMPFi turbo-petrol engine that produces 110bhp of power and 200Nm of torque. It offers a claimed mileage of 24.70km per kg and can accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in 11.8 seconds.