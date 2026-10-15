ETV Bharat / technology

Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG: Mahindra Launches Its First Factory-Fitted CNG Car In India - Check Prices

Hyderabad: Mahindra Auto has launched the CNG version of the popular compact SUV, XUV 3XO, in India. Suffixed with ZNG, it becomes the first passenger car with factory-fitted CNG in the automaker's lineup. The launch of the ZNG model gives a fourth fuel option, which already includes petrol, diesel, and electric versions.

The XUV 3XO ZNG comes in four variants, which include MX Edge ZNG, REVX Edge (O) ZNG, AX5 ZNG, and REVX A ZNG.

Prices start from Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base trim MX Edge ZNG and go up to Rs 12.27 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec REVX A ZNG. Bookings will open from October 20, 2026 onwards via Mahindra's official website.

The variant-wise pricing is mentioned below:

Variant Price (ex-showroom) MX Edge ZNG Rs 9.99 lakh REV Edge (O) ZNG Rs 10.78 lakh AX5 ZNG Rs 11.19 lakh REVX A ZNG Rs 12.27 lakh

In India, the Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG competes against other CNG models of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Tata Nexon.