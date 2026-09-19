Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX EDGE Launched In India, Starts At Rs 9.39 Lakh, Panoramic Sunroof Under Rs 10 Lakh
Mahindra has launched the XUV 3XO REVX EDGE, bringing a panoramic sunroof and premium features under Rs 10 lakh for buyers.
Published : September 19, 2026 at 6:29 PM IST
Hyderabad: Mahindra has expanded the REVX Series of its popular compact SUV, XUV 3XO, with a variant called the REVX EDGE, in India. The starting price has been set at just Rs 9.39 lakh (ex-showroom).
Along with this, the company has also launched the REVX EDGE (O) and a new petrol automatic option in the REVXX M (O) trim. The XUV 3XO has sold 2.5 lakh units in the past two and a half years, making it Mahindra's fastest-selling SUV. With this update, the Indian automaker aims to bring more features within reach of budget buyers.
What makes the REVX EDGE special?
The REVX EDGE gets a smart new look with a dual-tone roof, body-coloured grille and black wheel covers. It comes with LED signature lamps at the front and LED tail lamps at the back. Inside, buyers get black leatherette seats, along with rear AC vents and an armrest with cup holders.
A sharper take on the XUV 3XO.— Mahindra XUV 3XO (@MahindraXUV3XO) September 18, 2026
Here's the XUV 3XO REVX Edge.
*T&C Apply#EdgeOverOrdinary #XUV3XOREVX #Mahindra pic.twitter.com/57DHvn4DRV
The SUV features a 10.24-inch HD infotainment screen that supports wireless Android Auto and wired Apple CarPlay. Other features include cruise control, a rear-view camera, adjustable driver seat height, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and Type-C charging ports.
On safety, the car comes with six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), ISOFIX child seat mounts, reverse parking sensors and three-point seat belts with reminders for all passengers. In total, the SUV offers 35 standard safety features.
The REVX EDGE (O) adds even more features, including a panoramic sunroof, roof rails, electrically foldable ORVMs, keyless entry, push-button start, automatic headlamps and automatic wipers. Notably, the panoramic sunroof is now available for under Rs 10 lakh.
Engine and gearbox options
The REVX EDGE comes with two engine options. The 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine is available with both manual and automatic gearboxes, while the 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine offers manual and Automated manual transmission (AMT) options.
The REVX M(O) also now gets a petrol automatic variant, priced at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Buyers can choose from five colours: Everest White, Stealth Black, Tango Red, Nebula Blue, and Galaxy Grey.
|Variants
|Petrol MT
|Petrol AT
|Diesel MT
|Diesel AMT
|REVX M(O)
|-
|Rs 9.99 lakh
|-
|-
|REVX EDGE
|Rs 9.39 lakh
|Rs 10.59 lakh
|Rs 10.59 lakh
|-
|REVX EDGE (O)
|Rs 9.89 lakh
|Rs 11.09 lakh
|Rs 11.09 lakh
|Rs 11.91 lakh
Key highlights:
- REVX EDGE petrol manual starts at Rs 9.39 lakh (ex-showroom).
- REVX EDGE (O) with panoramic sunroof starts at Rs 9.89 lakh (ex-showroom).
- Petrol automatic option now available under Rs 10 lakh.
- 6 airbags and 35 safety features as standard.
- Stylish look with dual-tone roof and LED lighting
- Wireless Android Auto and cruise control included
This new lineup could be a good choice for buyers who want a feature-loaded compact SUV at an affordable price, without compromising on safety. The XUV 3XO is already known for its design, space, and performance, and the REVX EDGE makes it even more appealing. The new variants are now listed on Mahindra's official website, and interested buyers can visit a dealership for a test drive.