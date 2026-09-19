ETV Bharat / technology

Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX EDGE Launched In India, Starts At Rs 9.39 Lakh, Panoramic Sunroof Under Rs 10 Lakh

Hyderabad: Mahindra has expanded the REVX Series of its popular compact SUV, XUV 3XO, with a variant called the REVX EDGE, in India. The starting price has been set at just Rs 9.39 lakh (ex-showroom).

Along with this, the company has also launched the REVX EDGE (O) and a new petrol automatic option in the REVXX M (O) trim. The XUV 3XO has sold 2.5 lakh units in the past two and a half years, making it Mahindra's fastest-selling SUV. With this update, the Indian automaker aims to bring more features within reach of budget buyers.

What makes the REVX EDGE special?

The REVX EDGE gets a smart new look with a dual-tone roof, body-coloured grille and black wheel covers. It comes with LED signature lamps at the front and LED tail lamps at the back. Inside, buyers get black leatherette seats, along with rear AC vents and an armrest with cup holders.

The SUV features a 10.24-inch HD infotainment screen that supports wireless Android Auto and wired Apple CarPlay. Other features include cruise control, a rear-view camera, adjustable driver seat height, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and Type-C charging ports.