Mahindra XEV 9S Variant-By-Variant Breakdown: Price, Features, Range, Battery Pack
Bookings and deliveries of the Mahindra XEV 9S electric SUV will start from January 14 and January 23, respectively.
Published : November 29, 2025 at 11:33 AM IST
Hyderabad: Mahindra recently launched the BE 6 Formula E Edition and the XEV 9S SUV, expanding its electric portfolio in India. The latter vehicle comes in four variants and three battery options. During the launch of the XEV 9S, the Indian automaker announced that the test drives of this electric SUV will begin on December 5, 2025. Bookings for the XEV 9S will begin on January 14, 2025, and deliveries will commence on January 23, 2025. As mentioned above, this electric SUV comes in multiple variants and battery options. Let’s see a variant-by-variant breakdown of this electric SUV.
Mahindra XEV 9S: Pack One Above
Battery pack: 59kWh | 79kWh
Price: Rs 19.95 lakh (ex-showroom) | Rs 21.95 lakh (ex-showroom)
Motor power: 228 bhp | 282 bhp
Torque: 380 Nm
ARAI-claimed Range: 521 km | 679 km
Features
- Soft door armrest
- Adjustable headrests in the second row
- Multi-step recline in the second row
- Auto AC (Single Zone - FATC)
- AC vents in the second row
- Third-row seats with multi-step recline
- Auto-dimming IRVM
- Electric adjust ORVM
- ORVM auto tilt in reverse
- Push-button start
- EPB with Auto Hold
- Power Fold ORVM
- Cornering Lamp
- Auto headlamps
- Auto Wiper
- Console Storage Cooling
- NFC Key Card
- Phone-as-Key (NFC)
- Welcome, Unlock, and Walk Away Lock
- Type-C USB data charge port (front) - 15W x 1
- Type-C USB fast charging (rear) – 65W x 2
- 12V socket in the boot
- Tilt and telescopic steering
- Rear Sunshade
- One-touch up/down driver window
- TPMS
- Standard cruise control
- Drive Modes: Default, Range, Everyday, Race, Snow
- Boost Mode
- Adjustable regen levels (L0-L4 and auto)
- Single-pedal drive
- Bi-LED projector headlamps
- LED DRLs
- Illuminated logo (front and back)
- LED tail lamps; sequential turn indicators
- Triple screen layout (12.29-inch x 3)
- panoramic sunroof
- rear spoiler
- ORVM turn indicators
- 235/60 18-inch wheels
- High-beam assist
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Rear Collision Warning
- rear park sensors
- Reverse camera
- blind view monitor
- Secure360 with Live View
- front fog lamps
- Rear Defogger
- Rear wiper and washer
- Windshield Auto Defogging
- ESP
- ISOFIX rear seats
- 6 airbags (front, side and curtain)
- Audio with Std. 6 speakers and sound staging
- Sonic Suite
- Wireless Android Auto and CarPlay
- Built-in Alexa and ChatGPT
- 5G in-vehicle connectivity
- Connected Car Suite
- Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) seat mounting provision
- OTA updates: Infotainment and maps
- Charging Limiter
- Scheduled charging and cabin conditioning
Mahindra XEV 9S: Pack Two Above
Battery pack: 70kWh | 79kWh
Price: Rs 24.45 lakh (ex-showroom) | Rs 25.45 lakh (ex-showroom)
Motor power: 241.38 bhp | 282 bhp
Torque: 380 Nm
ARAI-claimed Range: 600 km | 679 km
Features
Additional features over the Pack One Above variant
- Passive Keyless Entry (PKE)
- auto booster lamp
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Ambient Light
- Leatherette seat upholstery
- Electrically Deployed Front Door Handle
- Wheels: Alloy 235/60 18-inch
- Forward Collision Warning
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Lane Departure Warning
- Lane Keep Assist
- Lane Sway Alert
- Lane Centering
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Front Vehicle Start Alert
- Smart Pilot Assist
- Blind Spot Detection
- Evasive Steering Assist
- Emergency Lane Keep Assist
- Highway Assist
- Rear parking sensors
- Autopark Assist
- 360-degree camera with recording
- Air Purifier (PM2.5 and AQI)
- With ADAS-1 radar and 1 vision camera
- Harman Kardon 16-speaker audio system
- Dolby Atmos
- VisionX AR HUD
- Wireless charger (front)
- Video calling from the in-car camera
- Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Me4U App Integration
Mahindra XEV 9S: Pack Three
Battery pack: 79kWh
Price: Rs 27.35 lakh (ex-showroom)
Motor power: 282 bhp
Torque: 380 Nm
ARAI-claimed Range: 679 km
Features
Additional features over the Pack Two Above variant
- Co-driver Power Boss Mode
- Ventilated front seats
- Night Trail Carpet Lamps
- Soft-wrapped dashboard and door trims
- Door Open Alert
- Wireless charger (front and rear)
- OTA Updates (Vehicle Features)
Mahindra XEV 9S: Pack Three Above
Battery pack: 79kWh
Price: Rs 29.45 lakh (ex-showroom)
Motor power: 282 bhp
Torque: 380 Nm
ARAI-claimed Range: 679 km
Features
Additional features over the Pack Three variant
- 6-way powered driver seat
- Driver seat memory and welcome retract
- Ventilated second-row seats
- Co-driver Ergo Lever
- Second-row armrest with cupholders
- Second-row sliders
- Ambient lights extended (dashboard, door trims and sunroof)
- Forward cross-traffic alert
- Door Open Alert
- Autonomous Emergency Steering
- With ADAS-5 radar and 1 vision camera
- Full Augmented Reality Head-Up Display
- Additional rear wireless charging
- Full OTA Updates: Powertrain and Vehicle