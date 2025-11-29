ETV Bharat / technology

Mahindra XEV 9S Variant-By-Variant Breakdown: Price, Features, Range, Battery Pack

Hyderabad: Mahindra recently launched the BE 6 Formula E Edition and the XEV 9S SUV, expanding its electric portfolio in India. The latter vehicle comes in four variants and three battery options. During the launch of the XEV 9S, the Indian automaker announced that the test drives of this electric SUV will begin on December 5, 2025. Bookings for the XEV 9S will begin on January 14, 2025, and deliveries will commence on January 23, 2025. As mentioned above, this electric SUV comes in multiple variants and battery options. Let’s see a variant-by-variant breakdown of this electric SUV.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Pack One Above

Battery pack: 59kWh | 79kWh

Price: Rs 19.95 lakh (ex-showroom) | Rs 21.95 lakh (ex-showroom)

Motor power: 228 bhp | 282 bhp

Torque: 380 Nm

ARAI-claimed Range: 521 km | 679 km

Features

Soft door armrest

Adjustable headrests in the second row

Multi-step recline in the second row

Auto AC (Single Zone - FATC)

AC vents in the second row

Third-row seats with multi-step recline

Auto-dimming IRVM

Electric adjust ORVM

ORVM auto tilt in reverse

Push-button start

EPB with Auto Hold

Power Fold ORVM

Cornering Lamp

Auto headlamps

Auto Wiper

Console Storage Cooling

NFC Key Card

Phone-as-Key (NFC)

Welcome, Unlock, and Walk Away Lock

Type-C USB data charge port (front) - 15W x 1

Type-C USB fast charging (rear) – 65W x 2

12V socket in the boot

Tilt and telescopic steering

Rear Sunshade

One-touch up/down driver window

TPMS

Standard cruise control

Drive Modes: Default, Range, Everyday, Race, Snow

Boost Mode

Adjustable regen levels (L0-L4 and auto)

Single-pedal drive

Bi-LED projector headlamps

LED DRLs

Illuminated logo (front and back)

LED tail lamps; sequential turn indicators

Triple screen layout (12.29-inch x 3)

panoramic sunroof

rear spoiler

ORVM turn indicators

235/60 18-inch wheels

High-beam assist

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Rear Collision Warning

rear park sensors

Reverse camera

blind view monitor

Secure360 with Live View

front fog lamps

Rear Defogger

Rear wiper and washer

Windshield Auto Defogging

ESP

ISOFIX rear seats

6 airbags (front, side and curtain)

Audio with Std. 6 speakers and sound staging

Sonic Suite

Wireless Android Auto and CarPlay

Built-in Alexa and ChatGPT

5G in-vehicle connectivity

Connected Car Suite

Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) seat mounting provision

OTA updates: Infotainment and maps

Charging Limiter

Scheduled charging and cabin conditioning

Mahindra XEV 9S: Pack Two Above

Battery pack: 70kWh | 79kWh

Price: Rs 24.45 lakh (ex-showroom) | Rs 25.45 lakh (ex-showroom)

Motor power: 241.38 bhp | 282 bhp

Torque: 380 Nm

ARAI-claimed Range: 600 km | 679 km