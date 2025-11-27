Mahindra XEV 9S Launched In India: Price, Booking, Availability, Specifications
The Mahindra XEV 9S comes in six colour variants: Stealth Black, Ruby Velvet, Everest White, Desert Myst, Midnight Black, and Nebula Blue.
Published : November 27, 2025 at 4:33 PM IST
Hyderabad: Mahindra has launched the XEV 9S electric SUV in India. The brand claims it to be the country’s first authentic seven-seater SUV built from scratch, based on INGLO — the company’s EV architecture.
It features Mahindra Artificial Intelligence Architecture (MAIA) technology, which acts as the “brain” for the company’s electric SUVs, combining AI and high-performance computing to deliver an advanced driving experience.
In India, the Mahindra XEV 9S currently does not have a direct rival; however, other seven-seater EVs include the Kia Carens Clavis EV and BYD eMax 7, which are not directly comparable to the XEV 9S due to price differences.
Mahindra XEV 9S: Price, booking, availability
Customers can register their preference for the new Mahindra XEV 9S variants until December 14, 2025 and can test-drive the vehicle starting January 5, 2026. Bookings are open till January 14, 2026, and deliveries will commence on January 23, 2026.
It is available in six colour options: Stealth Black, Ruby Velvet, Everest White, Desert Myst, Midnight Black, and Nebula Blue.
Here is the variant-wise pricing for the new Mahindra XEV 9S:
|Variant
|Battery Pack
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Pack One Above
|59kWh
|Rs 19.95 lakh
|79kWh
|Rs 21.95 lakh
|Pack Two Above
|70kWh
|Rs 24.45 lakh
|79kWh
|Rs 25.45 lakh
|Pack Three
|79kWh
|Rs 27.35 lakh
|Pack Three Above
|79kWh
|Rs 29.45 lakh
Mahindra XEV 9S: Design
The Mahindra XEV 9S takes its silhouette inspiration from the Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) model, the XUV700, as at first glance the new EV appears to share a similar design. In terms of dimensions, the XEV 9S seems quite similar to the XUV700, with an almost identical height (1,745 mm) but a slightly longer wheelbase of 2,762 mm.
Mahindra XEV 9S: Specifications
The XEV 9S is offered in three battery pack options: 59kWh, 70kWh, and 79kWh. All three support DC fast charging at speeds between 140kW - 180kW.
The entry-level Pack One Above is offered with a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) drivetrain and comes with 59kWh and 79kWh battery packs. The former variant has an ARAI-claimed range of up to 521 km, while the latter model has an ARAI range of up to 679 km.
The XEV 9S Pack Two Above with a 70kWh battery has an ARAI range of up to 600 km, while the 79kWh variant offers up to 679 km.
Both the Pack Three and top-spec Pack Three Above variants also deliver an ARAI range of up to 679 km.
|Variant
|Battery Pack
|ARAI-claimed Range
|Pack One Above
|59kWh
|521
|79kWh
|679
|Pack Two Above
|70kWh
|600
|79kWh
|679
|Pack Three
|79kWh
|679
|Pack Three Above
|79kWh
|679