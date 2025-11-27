ETV Bharat / technology

Mahindra XEV 9S Launched In India: Price, Booking, Availability, Specifications

The Mahindra XEV 9S is claimed to be India's first authentic seven-seater SUV. ( Image Credit: Mahindra )

Hyderabad: Mahindra has launched the XEV 9S electric SUV in India. The brand claims it to be the country’s first authentic seven-seater SUV built from scratch, based on INGLO — the company’s EV architecture.

It features Mahindra Artificial Intelligence Architecture (MAIA) technology, which acts as the “brain” for the company’s electric SUVs, combining AI and high-performance computing to deliver an advanced driving experience.

In India, the Mahindra XEV 9S currently does not have a direct rival; however, other seven-seater EVs include the Kia Carens Clavis EV and BYD eMax 7, which are not directly comparable to the XEV 9S due to price differences.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Price, booking, availability

Customers can register their preference for the new Mahindra XEV 9S variants until December 14, 2025 and can test-drive the vehicle starting January 5, 2026. Bookings are open till January 14, 2026, and deliveries will commence on January 23, 2026.

It is available in six colour options: Stealth Black, Ruby Velvet, Everest White, Desert Myst, Midnight Black, and Nebula Blue.