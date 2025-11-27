ETV Bharat / technology

Mahindra XEV 9S Launched In India: Price, Booking, Availability, Specifications

The Mahindra XEV 9S comes in six colour variants: Stealth Black, Ruby Velvet, Everest White, Desert Myst, Midnight Black, and Nebula Blue.

The Mahindra XEV 9S is claimed to be India's first authentic seven-seater SUV. (Image Credit: Mahindra)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : November 27, 2025 at 4:33 PM IST

Hyderabad: Mahindra has launched the XEV 9S electric SUV in India. The brand claims it to be the country’s first authentic seven-seater SUV built from scratch, based on INGLO — the company’s EV architecture.

It features Mahindra Artificial Intelligence Architecture (MAIA) technology, which acts as the “brain” for the company’s electric SUVs, combining AI and high-performance computing to deliver an advanced driving experience.

In India, the Mahindra XEV 9S currently does not have a direct rival; however, other seven-seater EVs include the Kia Carens Clavis EV and BYD eMax 7, which are not directly comparable to the XEV 9S due to price differences.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Price, booking, availability

Customers can register their preference for the new Mahindra XEV 9S variants until December 14, 2025 and can test-drive the vehicle starting January 5, 2026. Bookings are open till January 14, 2026, and deliveries will commence on January 23, 2026.

Here is the variant-wise pricing for the new Mahindra XEV 9S:

VariantBattery PackPrice (ex-showroom)
Pack One Above 59kWhRs 19.95 lakh
79kWhRs 21.95 lakh
Pack Two Above70kWhRs 24.45 lakh
79kWhRs 25.45 lakh
Pack Three79kWhRs 27.35 lakh
Pack Three Above79kWhRs 29.45 lakh

Mahindra XEV 9S: Design

The Mahindra XEV 9S takes its silhouette inspiration from the Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) model, the XUV700, as at first glance the new EV appears to share a similar design. In terms of dimensions, the XEV 9S seems quite similar to the XUV700, with an almost identical height (1,745 mm) but a slightly longer wheelbase of 2,762 mm.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Specifications

The XEV 9S is offered in three battery pack options: 59kWh, 70kWh, and 79kWh. All three support DC fast charging at speeds between 140kW - 180kW.

The entry-level Pack One Above is offered with a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) drivetrain and comes with 59kWh and 79kWh battery packs. The former variant has an ARAI-claimed range of up to 521 km, while the latter model has an ARAI range of up to 679 km.

The XEV 9S Pack Two Above with a 70kWh battery has an ARAI range of up to 600 km, while the 79kWh variant offers up to 679 km.

Both the Pack Three and top-spec Pack Three Above variants also deliver an ARAI range of up to 679 km.

VariantBattery PackARAI-claimed Range
Pack One Above 59kWh521
79kWh679
Pack Two Above70kWh600
79kWh679
Pack Three79kWh679
Pack Three Above79kWh679
