Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications
The special edition, Cineluxe Edition, of the XEV 9e can be booked via Mahindra’s official website starting today.
Published : March 2, 2026 at 12:48 PM IST
Hyderabad: Mahindra has launched the Cineluxe Edition for its electric SUV, XEV 9e, in India. It features edition-specific exterior colours, leatherette interiors, and badging.
The electric SUV is based on the Pack Three variant of its standard version. Mahindra mentions that this special edition vehicle is “a more indulgent interpretation of its flagship Electric Origin SUV.” With the introduction of XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition, Mahindra aims not only to provide luxury but to feel it.
Bookings now open for XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition.— Mahindra Electric Origin SUVs (@mahindraesuvs) March 2, 2026
Available in Satin Black and Satin White exteriors, paired with rich chestnut brown and nocturne black leatherette interiors.
Ex‑showroom price: ₹29.35 Lakh.
It is worth noting that the XEV 9e electric SUV was awarded the Green Car of the Year at the ICOTY 2026.
Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition: Price, booking, and delivery details
The Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition is priced at Rs 29.35 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the vehicle start today, which can be done via Mahindra’s official website (mahindraelectricsuv.com) or by visiting the nearest dealership. The deliveries of the electric SUV will commence on March 10, 2026.
Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition: What’s new?
The XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition comes in two new exterior colours: Satin White and Satin Black. It features an all-new Chestnut Brown leatherette interior and also includes Nocturne Black leatherette seats. The electric SUV also features “Cineluxe” badging as part of its edition.
Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition: Features
The Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition includes a coast-to-coast triple HD display, wireless Android Auto and CarPlay, built-in Amazon Alexa and ChatGPT, 5G connectivity, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon Audio with Dolby Atmos, LightMeUp + Infinity roof with 16 million ambient hues, 6-way electrically powered height-adjustable driver seat, ventilated seats, passive entry, and more.
In terms of safety, it features 7 airbags, Forward Collision Warning System (FCW), Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEB), StraightAhead VisionX AR heads-up display, EyeDentity Driver & Occupant Monitoring, HandsFree Park (Auto Park Assist), Secure360, and more.
It also includes features such as Camp, Keep and PawPal HVAC modes, Custom Drive Modes, Digital Key, Secure360 Pro, and personalised user profiles.
Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition: Specifications
The XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition is powered by a 79kWh battery, which generates a power output of 281.6 bhp and 380 Nm of torque. It comes in a Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) drivetrain configuration. The electric SUV comes with Default, Range, Everyday, Race, and Custom driving modes.