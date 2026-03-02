ETV Bharat / technology

Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

Hyderabad: Mahindra has launched the Cineluxe Edition for its electric SUV, XEV 9e, in India. It features edition-specific exterior colours, leatherette interiors, and badging.

The electric SUV is based on the Pack Three variant of its standard version. Mahindra mentions that this special edition vehicle is “a more indulgent interpretation of its flagship Electric Origin SUV.” With the introduction of XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition, Mahindra aims not only to provide luxury but to feel it.

It is worth noting that the XEV 9e electric SUV was awarded the Green Car of the Year at the ICOTY 2026.

Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition: Price, booking, and delivery details

The Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition is priced at Rs 29.35 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the vehicle start today, which can be done via Mahindra’s official website (mahindraelectricsuv.com) or by visiting the nearest dealership. The deliveries of the electric SUV will commence on March 10, 2026.