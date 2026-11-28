ETV Bharat / technology

Mahindra May Launch Four New Vehicles In Six Months, Including Updated Thar Roxx, BE 07, And Scorpio Lifestyler

Mahindra Thar Roxx ( Image Credit: Mahindra Auto )

Hyderabad: Mahindra Auto is likely to launch four new models in India in the coming months. Several media reports suggest that they include an updated SUV, electric vehicles, and a new pickup truck. The list may feature an updated Thar Roxx, the XEV 9e Sporteq, the all-electric BE 07, and the Scorpio Lifestyler.

The launches could happen within six months, with new models arriving by April 2027. The company has already shared details of a few of them.

Updated Thar Roxx The Thar Roxx is likely to be the first to get an update. This 5-door SUV was launched in August 2024. Its suspension may be changed. Reports highlight that Mahindra could add DaVinci dampers, which were brought in on the updated three-door Thar. These dampers manage different kinds of road movement. They aim to improve comfort and stability. The overall design is unlikely to change much. The focus may be on a more comfortable ride and better handling on rough roads. Mahindra has not yet shared this update officially. Mahindra BE 06 and XEV 9e (Image Credit: Mahindra Auto) XEV 9e Sporteq