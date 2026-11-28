Mahindra May Launch Four New Vehicles In Six Months, Including Updated Thar Roxx, BE 07, And Scorpio Lifestyler
Mahindra plans four new launches in the next six months, reports say. These include an updated Thar Roxx, XEV 9e Sporteq, BE 07, and more.
Published : November 28, 2026 at 5:29 PM IST
Hyderabad: Mahindra Auto is likely to launch four new models in India in the coming months. Several media reports suggest that they include an updated SUV, electric vehicles, and a new pickup truck. The list may feature an updated Thar Roxx, the XEV 9e Sporteq, the all-electric BE 07, and the Scorpio Lifestyler.
The launches could happen within six months, with new models arriving by April 2027. The company has already shared details of a few of them.
Updated Thar Roxx
The Thar Roxx is likely to be the first to get an update. This 5-door SUV was launched in August 2024. Its suspension may be changed. Reports highlight that Mahindra could add DaVinci dampers, which were brought in on the updated three-door Thar.
These dampers manage different kinds of road movement. They aim to improve comfort and stability. The overall design is unlikely to change much. The focus may be on a more comfortable ride and better handling on rough roads. Mahindra has not yet shared this update officially.
XEV 9e Sporteq
The second likely launch is the XEV 9e Sporteq. Reports say this updated electric SUV could arrive on December 8, 2026. The new version may offer a mid-level powertrain. It could feature a rear electric motor with 241bhp and 360Nm of torque. A 70kWh LFP battery pack is also expected.
Mahindra BE 07
The third model is the BE 07, an all-electric SUV. It would be part of the company's "Born Electric" range. It may be about 4.6 metres long. After launch, it could take on electric SUVs such as the Tata Harrier EV.
It may use battery and powertrain options from other Mahindra electric models, including the BE 6 and XEV 9e. Several reports say it could offer a range of up to 700km. This figure has not been confirmed. The SUV could launch before March 2027. It may also be shown at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in February.
Scorpio Lifestyler
The fourth model may be the Scorpio Lifestyler. It is the company's upcoming pickup truck, based on the Scorpio-N. Unlike the other models, Mahindra has already given an official launch timeline for this one.