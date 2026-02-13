ETV Bharat / technology

Mahindra Launches Udo With Monocoque Construction, 200 KM Range, 3 Driving Modes In India: Price, Features, Specifications

Hyderabad: Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited (MLMML), the automaker’s small commercial vehicle wing, has launched the UDO, an electric three-wheeler, in India. The company states that Udo draws inspiration from an aeroplane and envisages the auto as an “autoplane”. It also says that the word UDO means to “fly” in Hindi.

Mahindra mentions that the traditional auto design had remained unchanged since 1948, neglecting drivers’ and passengers’ comfort. As India is the largest three-wheeler EV market in the world, with Udo, Mahindra aims to elevate the dignity of auto drivers and change their professional image and ownership experience.

Mahindra Udo: Price, warranty

The Udo auto is priced at Rs 3,84,299 (ex-showroom), but for a limited period, the electric three-wheeler will be offered for Rs 3,58,999 (ex-showroom). It comes with a warranty of 1.5 lakh km or 6 years, whichever comes first.

Mahindra mentions that Udo is the industry’s first electric auto that comes with free service until 1 lakh km. The company says that customers who purchase Udo can enrol themselves on the UDAY NXT scheme. It offers accidental insurance of Rs 20 lakh to the vehicle owner, financial counselling, and more.