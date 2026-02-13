Mahindra Launches Udo With Monocoque Construction, 200 KM Range, 3 Driving Modes In India: Price, Features, Specifications

Published : February 13, 2026 at 2:46 PM IST
Hyderabad: Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited (MLMML), the automaker’s small commercial vehicle wing, has launched the UDO, an electric three-wheeler, in India. The company states that Udo draws inspiration from an aeroplane and envisages the auto as an “autoplane”. It also says that the word UDO means to “fly” in Hindi.
Mahindra mentions that the traditional auto design had remained unchanged since 1948, neglecting drivers’ and passengers’ comfort. As India is the largest three-wheeler EV market in the world, with Udo, Mahindra aims to elevate the dignity of auto drivers and change their professional image and ownership experience.
Mahindra Udo: Price, warranty
The Udo auto is priced at Rs 3,84,299 (ex-showroom), but for a limited period, the electric three-wheeler will be offered for Rs 3,58,999 (ex-showroom). It comes with a warranty of 1.5 lakh km or 6 years, whichever comes first.
Mahindra mentions that Udo is the industry’s first electric auto that comes with free service until 1 lakh km. The company says that customers who purchase Udo can enrol themselves on the UDAY NXT scheme. It offers accidental insurance of Rs 20 lakh to the vehicle owner, financial counselling, and more.
Mahindra Udo: Design and interior
Mahindra has built the Udo on a segment-first full monocoque construction, enhancing the structural integrity of the auto. It features a sleek, aerodynamic design with headlamps, mirrors, and a huge windshield, offering a road presence that makes it stand apart from other electric auto-rickshaws.
The Udo comes with ergonomically designed seats with drivers’ and passengers’ comfort in mind. It includes a pilot seat for the driver, which is nearly 20 per cent thicker than other autos in the segment. The electric three-wheeler has generous headroom and legroom for a lounge-like comfort for long journeys.
It sports an independent rear suspension and dual fork front suspension, allowing the auto to provide better ride quality.
Mahindra Udo: Battery, range, and features
The Udo features an IP67 rated 11.7kWh laser-welded Lithium-ion battery. It is powered by a Permanent Magnet Synchronous (PMS) motor, which offers a peak power output of 13.41 bhp and 52 Nm of peak torque. The electric auto has a real-world range of 200 km (265 km ARAI-certified range). It comes in three ride modes, including Range, Ride, and Race.
The auto has a top speed of 55 kmph (in Race mode). It also features Hill Hold Assist and Creep functions. Udo rides on 12-inch tubeless tyres.