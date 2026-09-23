Mahindra Renames Thar 3-Door As Thar OG With Major 2026 Design And Power Upgrade
Mahindra has renamed the Thar 3-door as the Thar OG, adding a new grille, more power, six airbags, and other major updates for 2026.
Published : September 23, 2026 at 3:20 PM IST
Hyderabad: Mahindra has given its popular off-roader a fresh identity. The 3-door Thar has been renamed the Mahindra Thar OG, following a major mid-life update that brings far bigger changes than most facelifts.
The new Thar OG is more powerful than before and comes with improved safety features. It also comes with several elements previously seen only on the 5-door Mahindra Thar Roxx.
Mahindra Thar OG: Price
The starting price of the Thar OG remains the same as its predecessor. The range starts from Rs 10.32 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec 4-wheel drive (4WD) diesel automatic model. These prices will apply until the end of November 2026.
From remote trails to city skylines, the Thar has always gone beyond the boundaries of the ordinary. Now, with a bold new interior, next-generation technology and a new level of refinement, it brings a more elevated experience to every journey. Built to carry forward everything… pic.twitter.com/DOymjL2td2— Mahindra Thar (@Mahindra_Thar) September 23, 2026
Engine and drivetrain options vary across trims, with diesel offered in 1.5-litre turbo and 2.2-litre versions, and petrol in a 2.0-litre turbo unit, spread across Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) and 4WD drivetrains, and manual and automatic gearboxes.
|Engine Options
|1.5-litre diesel engine
|2.2-litre diesel engine
|2.0-litre petrol engine
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|RWD
|4WD
|RWD
|4WD
|Transmission
|MT
|AT
|MT
|AT
|AT
|MT
|AT
|AXT
|Rs 10.32 lakh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|LXT
|Rs 12.99 lakh
|Rs 16.49 lakh
|Rs 16.43 lakh
|Rs 18.00 lakh
|Rs 14.77 lakh
|Rs 15.60 lakh
|Rs 17.23 lakh
|ZXT
|Rs 13.99 lakh
|Rs 17.49 lakh
|Rs 17.49 lakh
|Rs 18.99 lakh
|Rs 16.09 lakh
|Rs 16.60 lakh
|Rs 17.75 lakh
Mahindra Thar OG: Exterior changes
The old seven-slot grille has been replaced with a new five-slot design. LED headlamps now come with C-shaped daytime running lights (DRLs), borrowed from the Thar Roxx. The tyre track width has been increased, as the top-spec ZXT variant now gets 19-inch alloy wheels, up from the earlier 18-inch units. A key upgrade is the addition of disc brakes at both ends, replacing the rear drum brakes used earlier.
The front bumper has been redesigned, which has led to new positions for the LED fog lamps and cornering lights. Front parking sensors have also been added for the first time.
Mahindra Thar OG: Interior updates
The interior changes of the Thar OG are limited when compared with its predecessor. The Thar OG now gets brown leatherette seats. The biggest update comes in safety, as the refreshed Thar comes with six airbags, compared with just two in the earlier model.
Mahindra Thar OG: Engine
The engine lineup stays the same, but all units have been retuned for higher output. The 2.2-litre mHawk diesel now produces 150bhp of power and 330Nm of torque, up from 130bhp and 300Nm earlier.
The 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine now makes 159.5bhp of power and 330Nm of torque, compared with 150bhp and 300Nm before.
The entry-level 1.5-litre diesel continues to offer 117bhp of power and 300Nm of torque. However, it is now available with an automatic gearbox for the first time.
Mahindra Thar OG: Features and mechanicals
Mahindra says it has strengthened the SUV's M_Glyde 4G platform and added a Pentalink rear suspension for better handling.
The Thar OG also gets lower noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) levels, along with frequency-based DaVinci dampers. Mahindra claims this is the first time such dampers have been used on a body-on-frame vehicle.
For off-roading, the SUV now includes a new electronic locking differential and three terrain modes - Sand, Snow, and Mud. Moreover, the old hydraulic steering, complained to be heavy, will be replaced with electric power steering, which Mahindra says is much lighter to use.