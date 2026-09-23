ETV Bharat / technology

Mahindra Renames Thar 3-Door As Thar OG With Major 2026 Design And Power Upgrade

Mahindra Thar OG comes with new Artemis Silver and Jeans Blue colours along with six existing ones. ( Image Credit: Mahindra Auto )

Hyderabad: Mahindra has given its popular off-roader a fresh identity. The 3-door Thar has been renamed the Mahindra Thar OG, following a major mid-life update that brings far bigger changes than most facelifts.

The new Thar OG is more powerful than before and comes with improved safety features. It also comes with several elements previously seen only on the 5-door Mahindra Thar Roxx.

Mahindra Thar OG: Price

The starting price of the Thar OG remains the same as its predecessor. The range starts from Rs 10.32 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec 4-wheel drive (4WD) diesel automatic model. These prices will apply until the end of November 2026.

Engine and drivetrain options vary across trims, with diesel offered in 1.5-litre turbo and 2.2-litre versions, and petrol in a 2.0-litre turbo unit, spread across Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) and 4WD drivetrains, and manual and automatic gearboxes.

Engine Options 1.5-litre diesel engine 2.2-litre diesel engine 2.0-litre petrol engine Drivetrain RWD RWD 4WD RWD 4WD Transmission MT AT MT AT AT MT AT AXT Rs 10.32 lakh - - - - - - LXT Rs 12.99 lakh Rs 16.49 lakh Rs 16.43 lakh Rs 18.00 lakh Rs 14.77 lakh Rs 15.60 lakh Rs 17.23 lakh ZXT Rs 13.99 lakh Rs 17.49 lakh Rs 17.49 lakh Rs 18.99 lakh Rs 16.09 lakh Rs 16.60 lakh Rs 17.75 lakh

Mahindra Thar OG: Exterior changes

The old seven-slot grille has been replaced with a new five-slot design. LED headlamps now come with C-shaped daytime running lights (DRLs), borrowed from the Thar Roxx. The tyre track width has been increased, as the top-spec ZXT variant now gets 19-inch alloy wheels, up from the earlier 18-inch units. A key upgrade is the addition of disc brakes at both ends, replacing the rear drum brakes used earlier.