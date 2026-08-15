ETV Bharat / technology

Mahindra Unveils Scorpio Lifestyler, Set To Hit India By April 2027 Under Rs 19.79 Lakh

Hyderabad: Mahindra has officially unveiled the production-ready model of the Scorpio Lifestyler. The company says the unveiled model will hit the Indian market before April 2027 with a starting price below Rs 19.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

It is worth noting that the Scorpio Lifestyler was earlier showcased as the Global Pik Up concept in Cape Town, South Africa, in August 2023. Mahindra notes that the unveiled version will be labelled as the Mahindra Lifestyler in global markets, but in India, the vehicle will carry the Scorpio Lifestyler badging.

A lifestyle pickup truck for youngsters

The Scorpio Lifestyler is a rugged, double-cab lifestyle pickup truck based on the Scorpio-N platform. Mahindra says the vehicle has been engineered to meet global standards for safety, durability, and performance.

It was designed at Mahindra's India Design Studio in Mumbai and developed at the Mahindra Research Valley in Chennai. The company says the Scorpio Lifestyler is aimed at a new kind of pickup buyer, who wants everyday comfort and modern technology alongside proper off-road ability. The company describes it as a vehicle built for both "payload and playload", meaning users can utilise the vehicle to haul cargo as well as use it for off-road fun.

Three Editions, Three Personas

The Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler was showcased in three distinct editions: the Valley Edition, Reef Edition, and Trail Edition.