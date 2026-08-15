Mahindra Unveils Scorpio Lifestyler, Set To Hit India By April 2027 Under Rs 19.79 Lakh
Mahindra's production-ready lifestyle pickup truck Scorpio Lifestyler (or Mahindra Lifestyler gloablly) is based on Scorpio-N's platform. It comes in three distinct editions.
Published : August 15, 2026 at 8:11 AM IST
Hyderabad: Mahindra has officially unveiled the production-ready model of the Scorpio Lifestyler. The company says the unveiled model will hit the Indian market before April 2027 with a starting price below Rs 19.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
It is worth noting that the Scorpio Lifestyler was earlier showcased as the Global Pik Up concept in Cape Town, South Africa, in August 2023. Mahindra notes that the unveiled version will be labelled as the Mahindra Lifestyler in global markets, but in India, the vehicle will carry the Scorpio Lifestyler badging.
A lifestyle pickup truck for youngsters
The Scorpio Lifestyler is a rugged, double-cab lifestyle pickup truck based on the Scorpio-N platform. Mahindra says the vehicle has been engineered to meet global standards for safety, durability, and performance.
It was designed at Mahindra's India Design Studio in Mumbai and developed at the Mahindra Research Valley in Chennai. The company says the Scorpio Lifestyler is aimed at a new kind of pickup buyer, who wants everyday comfort and modern technology alongside proper off-road ability. The company describes it as a vehicle built for both "payload and playload", meaning users can utilise the vehicle to haul cargo as well as use it for off-road fun.
Three Editions, Three Personas
The Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler was showcased in three distinct editions: the Valley Edition, Reef Edition, and Trail Edition.
The Valley Edition is aimed at buyers who want a balanced mix of work and comfort. Finished in Artemis Grey colour, Mahindra says the colour draws inspiration from lush green estates and is positioned as the most refined version of the three editions.
The Reef Edition comes in an Aquareef finish, reflecting the shifting colours of the ocean. The company says it is designed for those who love the outdoors and are always in search of new places to explore.
The Trail Edition, finished in Sahara Beige, is the most rugged version among the three editions. The Indian automaker says the look and feel of this edition is inspired by desert landscapes, making it the natural choice for buyers with a taste of adventure.
A serious contender in global market
Mahindra positions the Mahindra Lifestyler as a serious contender in the global midsize pickup segment. It targets markets in Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, the rest of Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America.
The company believes that there is a strong demand in these regions for a capable, well-priced pickup that meets international standards.
Upon launch, the Indian version, the Scorpio Lifestyler, will rival other lifestyle pickup trucks such as the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross and Toyota Hilux in the country.