ETV Bharat / technology

Mahindra Could Launch XUV 3XO's CNG Version On October 15

Hyderabad: Mahindra Auto could launch the CNG version of its compact SUV, XUV 3XO, in India on October 15, 2026. Reports from several automotive publications suggest the Indian automaker has been working on the XUV 3XO CNG model for a while, and a teaser has also surfaced. However, when we checked their official platforms, we could not see such a teaser, indicating that Mahindra has yet to officially confirm the model.

If this becomes true, then the purported CNG model will be the fourth powertrain, alongside the current petrol, diesel, and electric versions. This would give Mahindra's affordable SUV one of the widest engine lineups in its segment, along with its major rival Tata Nexon.

What could change?

The Mahindra XUV 3XO comes in two petrol engine options. One is a 1.2-litre MPFI turbo-petrol engine that makes 111hp of power, and the other one is a 1.2-litre direct injection turbo-petrol engine that makes 131hp of power.

Notably, the purported CNG model is expected to be fitted with the MPFI engine, though the company has not yet confirmed this.

The reason for this is cost. MPFI engines are cheaper to build and easier to convert to CNG because fuel goes into the intake manifold. Meanwhile, direct-injection engines are harder and costlier to pair with a CNG fit.

Apart from this, it remains a main question whether the 3XO would carry a CNG tank in its boot or place it downwards, similar to the one seen in Maruti Suzuki's Victoris. If Mahindra chooses to fit its CNG tank in the boot space, then the company will have to make a small single tank, as the 3XO has the smallest boot in its segment. Otherwise, it can use dual tanks, as seen in TATA's CNG cars. Either way, Mahindra will have to re-engineer the XUV 3XO.