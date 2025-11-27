Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications
The Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition is offered in Everest White, Firestorm Orange, Tango Red, and Stealth Black colourways.
Published : November 27, 2025 at 12:13 PM IST
Hyderabad: Mahindra has launched the Formula E Edition for the Mahindra BE 6 in India. It is a tribute to the brand’s Formula E racing career and brings some of the motorsport vibes to an urban electric SUV. This special edition EV comes with a few cosmetic changes and feature additions over the standard model. With all these additions, the BE 6 Formula E Edition seems sharper, unique, and possesses a more pronounced racing-inspired character.
Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition: Price, colours, availability
The Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition comes in two variants: FE2, priced at Rs 23.69 lakh (ex-showroom) and FE3, priced at Rs 24.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in four colour options: Everest White, Firestorm Orange, Tango Red, and Stealth Black. Bookings for the electric SUV will open on January 14, 2026, and deliveries will commence from February 14, 2026.
Inspired by the Circuit. Built for the City. The BE 6 Formula E edition, launching at a price of ₹23.69 Lakh.#BE6FormulaE #SpecialEdition #MahindraElectricOriginSUVs #MahindraRacing pic.twitter.com/w8oN2riXW0— Mahindra Electric Origin SUVs (@mahindraesuvs) November 26, 2025
Mahindra claims that the first 999 customers to book the BE 6 Formula E Edition will get a package of assured exclusive benefits, and three lucky winners will get a chance to join the London E-Prix in 2026.
Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition: What’s new?
Here's the list of all new exterior and interior additions in the Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition:
|Exterior
|Interior
Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition: Features
The BE 6 Formula E Edition comes with all the features listed on the top-spec Pack 3 variant. It includes two wireless charging pads, a 360-degree camera, an ADAS Level 2+ suite, a cooled armrest console, a Harman Kardon audio system, and more.
An adaptive suspension system is available in the FE3 variant.
Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition: Specifications
Mechanically, the BE 6 Formula E Edition remains the same. It equips a 79 kWh battery pack, which powers a rear-mounted electric motor. It produces a peak power output of 282 bhp and 380 Nm of torque. The special edition electric SUV has an ARAI claimed range of 682 km.