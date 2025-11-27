ETV Bharat / technology

Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

Hyderabad: Mahindra has launched the Formula E Edition for the Mahindra BE 6 in India. It is a tribute to the brand’s Formula E racing career and brings some of the motorsport vibes to an urban electric SUV. This special edition EV comes with a few cosmetic changes and feature additions over the standard model. With all these additions, the BE 6 Formula E Edition seems sharper, unique, and possesses a more pronounced racing-inspired character.

Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition: Price, colours, availability

The Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition comes in two variants: FE2, priced at Rs 23.69 lakh (ex-showroom) and FE3, priced at Rs 24.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in four colour options: Everest White, Firestorm Orange, Tango Red, and Stealth Black. Bookings for the electric SUV will open on January 14, 2026, and deliveries will commence from February 14, 2026.

Mahindra claims that the first 999 customers to book the BE 6 Formula E Edition will get a package of assured exclusive benefits, and three lucky winners will get a chance to join the London E-Prix in 2026.

Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition: What’s new?