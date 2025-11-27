ETV Bharat / technology

Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

The Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition is offered in Everest White, Firestorm Orange, Tango Red, and Stealth Black colourways.

Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications
The Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition comes in FE2 and FE3 variants. (Image Credit: Mahindra Electric SUV)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : November 27, 2025 at 12:13 PM IST

3 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: Mahindra has launched the Formula E Edition for the Mahindra BE 6 in India. It is a tribute to the brand’s Formula E racing career and brings some of the motorsport vibes to an urban electric SUV. This special edition EV comes with a few cosmetic changes and feature additions over the standard model. With all these additions, the BE 6 Formula E Edition seems sharper, unique, and possesses a more pronounced racing-inspired character.

Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition: Price, colours, availability

The Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition comes in two variants: FE2, priced at Rs 23.69 lakh (ex-showroom) and FE3, priced at Rs 24.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in four colour options: Everest White, Firestorm Orange, Tango Red, and Stealth Black. Bookings for the electric SUV will open on January 14, 2026, and deliveries will commence from February 14, 2026.

Mahindra claims that the first 999 customers to book the BE 6 Formula E Edition will get a package of assured exclusive benefits, and three lucky winners will get a chance to join the London E-Prix in 2026.

Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition: What’s new?

Here's the list of all new exterior and interior additions in the Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition:

Exterior
  • All-new Signature front bumper with circular projector headlamps, gloss black bezel finish, and orange accents
  • Four premium exterior colour options: Everest White, Firestorm Orange, Tango Red, and Stealth Black
  • Signature accent colour highlights on the bumper: Firestorm Orange and Everest White
  • Racetrack-inspired R20 alloy wheels with a dark-tinted signature wheel finish
  • Firestorm Orange-coloured brake callipers
  • Sporty rear boot lip and roof spoilers
  • “Mahindra Formula E” ceramic paint branding on windshield
  • Formula E badging and decals uniquely placed on front quarter panels, fixed glass roof and night trail carpet lamps
  • Signature 12 Stripe graphics on fixed glass roof and bonnet
  • Signature “BE 6 | Formula E” rear badging
  • Lower cladding with dark liquid metal paint
  • Front and rear skid plates with a liquid metal finish
  • Race-inspired graphics on the side doors, fender, and bonnet
  • FIA branding on windscreen and passenger-side lower cladding
Interior
  • Vibrant Firestorm Orange-themed interiors
  • Firestorm Orange FIA X Formula E edition plaque
  • Formula E logo uniquely placed on passenger dashboard panel and seats
  • FIA branding on seat belts
  • Firestorm Orange-accented steering wheel, in-touch controller, electronic parking brake, start/stop button, and door open straps
  • Black and Orange-themed dynamic speaker pattern and wireless charging dock
  • Formula E-inspired custom startup animation
  • Formula E-inspired exterior engine sounds
  • Race car-inspired start/stop button flap
  • Translucent Door Inserts

Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition: Features

The BE 6 Formula E Edition comes with all the features listed on the top-spec Pack 3 variant. It includes two wireless charging pads, a 360-degree camera, an ADAS Level 2+ suite, a cooled armrest console, a Harman Kardon audio system, and more.

An adaptive suspension system is available in the FE3 variant.

Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition: Specifications

Mechanically, the BE 6 Formula E Edition remains the same. It equips a 79 kWh battery pack, which powers a rear-mounted electric motor. It produces a peak power output of 282 bhp and 380 Nm of torque. The special edition electric SUV has an ARAI claimed range of 682 km.

Also Read: Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Cruise Control Variant Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

TAGGED:

BE 6 FORMULA E EDITION PRICE
BE 6 FORMULA E EDITION FEATURES
BE 6 FORMULA E EDITION SPECS
MAHINDRA
MAHINDRA BE 6 FORMULA E EDITION

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Winner Dr Madhavi Latha On Making Way, Building Bridges

Everything Changed Because Water Came Home: 'Water Mother' And Ramoji Excellence Award Recipient Amla Ashok Ruia

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Srikant Bolla On Being Born Without Eyesight But Not Without Vision

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Why Pallabi Ghosh Chose To Become A Human Trafficking Activist

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.