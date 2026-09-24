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YouTube Unveils Custom Feeds And AI Editing Tools For Creators And Viewers

YouTube has announced major updates, including Custom Feeds, AI-powered editing tools, and Live auto-dubbing, aimed at improving the experience for viewers and creators alike.

YouTube Unveils Custom Feeds And AI Editing Tools For Creators And Viewers
The Shorts Series and Video A/B testing features will allow creators to generate more views by splitting their content into seasons and testing them. (Image Credit: Google Blog)
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : September 24, 2026 at 4:40 PM IST

3 Min Read
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Hyderabad: YouTube has announced a wide range of new features designed to improve the experience for both viewers and creators, unveiled at its Made on YouTube event held in New York on September 23, 2026. The company says it aims to make it easier for viewers to discover content they enjoy, while simplifying the process of creating videos and earning money for creators. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Neal Mohan revealed that more than 3,000 updates have already been released this year, with further new features still to come.

New features for viewers

The biggest change for viewers is the introduction of Custom Feeds. Users can now create their own personalised tabs on the YouTube homepage by simply describing what they want to watch, such as long documentaries in the evening or new DIY content every day. YouTube will then automatically build and update a list based on that request.

The Ask YouTube tool is also being expanded beyond answering questions, now offering shopping assistance as well. If a user asks about a product, YouTube will display a comparison table alongside relevant review videos. These features will also work through voice commands on television.

Podcast fans will benefit from a new Personalised Podcast Lineup, while YouTube Music is introducing Ask Music, a feature that works similarly to Spotify's DJ tool. A new format called Short Stories will let shorter drama series be watched in structured seasons and episodes, with seamless streaming on TV. Viewers will also be able to leave voice comments while watching on TV.

New AI tools for creators

YouTube Studio is being transformed into a fuller creative partner for video makers. A new tool called Ask Studio will review video drafts and offer feedback on pacing, structure, and storytelling. The platform will also automatically generate thumbnails matched to a creator's channel style, while a new Dynamic Thumbnails feature will show different preview images to different viewers.

A new Video A/B Testing tool allows creators to test three different versions of the same video, with YouTube automatically promoting the best-performing version. Shorts and the YouTube Create app are also receiving a feature called Conversational AI Editing, built on Google's Gemini model. This tool can automatically cut pauses, reorder scenes, and sync music, allowing creators to edit videos simply by speaking instructions, or by making manual edits themselves.

FeaturesFor whomMain advantageRollout Timing
Custom FeedsViewersMood-based tabs on the homepageSoon (US)
Ask YouTube ShoppingViewersProduct comparisons and reviewsSoon
Shorts SeriesCreators + ViewersSeason-episode shortsStart
Video A/B TestingCreators3 cuts testSoon
Dynamic ThumbnailsCreatorsPreviews by audience segmentSoon
Conversational AI EditingCreatorsAI voice editingSoon
Live Auto-DubbingLive StreamersReal-time language translationBeginning 2027
Live ShowdownsLive StreamersFan Funding Contest2027
Likeness Detection (Voice+Face)CreatorsFace and voice protectionthis year
YouTube Shopping AffiliateCreatorsExpansion to 35 countriesby the end of the year

A new AI Comment Moderation tool will learn a creator's personal style and help manage their comment sections accordingly. Meanwhile, YouTube's Likeness Detection system, previously limited to faces, can now also detect voices and can be set up directly through the mobile app.

Live streaming and new earning opportunities

Several major updates are also arriving for live streamers. A new Go Live Together feature will make it easier for creators to co-host streams with one another, while Live Showdowns will introduce fun, fan-funded competitions between streamers. One of the most significant additions, Live Auto-Dubbing will launch in early 2027. This feature allows viewers around the world to watch content translated into their own language in real time. The existing Watch With feature will also be expanded beyond live streams to work with regular long-form videos.

YouTube's Shopping Affiliate programme will expand to 35 countries by the end of this year, with new Amazon partnerships also launching in India and Brazil. The Ask Studio tool will additionally help creators pitch for brands more easily, while a new one-click reporting code will make it simpler for brands to track campaign performance.

These updates and features suggest that YouTube is taking inspiration from platforms such as TikTok, Spotify, and Netflix, while adapting these ideas to fit its own scale and creator community. The changes are expected to make the platform more personalised for both viewers and creators, improving the overall experience across the service.

Also Read: YouTube Launches Account Lock Feature For Smart TVs To Protect User Privacy: Here's How To Set It Up

TAGGED:

CUSTOM FEEDS YOUTUBE
YOUTUBE AI EDITING TOOLS
YOUTUBE SHORT STORIES
YOUTUBE
MADE ON YOUTUBE 2026

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