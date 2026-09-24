ETV Bharat / technology

YouTube Unveils Custom Feeds And AI Editing Tools For Creators And Viewers

The Shorts Series and Video A/B testing features will allow creators to generate more views by splitting their content into seasons and testing them. ( Image Credit: Google Blog )

Hyderabad: YouTube has announced a wide range of new features designed to improve the experience for both viewers and creators, unveiled at its Made on YouTube event held in New York on September 23, 2026. The company says it aims to make it easier for viewers to discover content they enjoy, while simplifying the process of creating videos and earning money for creators. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Neal Mohan revealed that more than 3,000 updates have already been released this year, with further new features still to come. New features for viewers The biggest change for viewers is the introduction of Custom Feeds. Users can now create their own personalised tabs on the YouTube homepage by simply describing what they want to watch, such as long documentaries in the evening or new DIY content every day. YouTube will then automatically build and update a list based on that request. The Ask YouTube tool is also being expanded beyond answering questions, now offering shopping assistance as well. If a user asks about a product, YouTube will display a comparison table alongside relevant review videos. These features will also work through voice commands on television. Podcast fans will benefit from a new Personalised Podcast Lineup, while YouTube Music is introducing Ask Music, a feature that works similarly to Spotify's DJ tool. A new format called Short Stories will let shorter drama series be watched in structured seasons and episodes, with seamless streaming on TV. Viewers will also be able to leave voice comments while watching on TV. New AI tools for creators