YouTube Unveils Custom Feeds And AI Editing Tools For Creators And Viewers
YouTube has announced major updates, including Custom Feeds, AI-powered editing tools, and Live auto-dubbing, aimed at improving the experience for viewers and creators alike.
Published : September 24, 2026 at 4:40 PM IST
Hyderabad: YouTube has announced a wide range of new features designed to improve the experience for both viewers and creators, unveiled at its Made on YouTube event held in New York on September 23, 2026. The company says it aims to make it easier for viewers to discover content they enjoy, while simplifying the process of creating videos and earning money for creators. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Neal Mohan revealed that more than 3,000 updates have already been released this year, with further new features still to come.
New features for viewers
The biggest change for viewers is the introduction of Custom Feeds. Users can now create their own personalised tabs on the YouTube homepage by simply describing what they want to watch, such as long documentaries in the evening or new DIY content every day. YouTube will then automatically build and update a list based on that request.
The Ask YouTube tool is also being expanded beyond answering questions, now offering shopping assistance as well. If a user asks about a product, YouTube will display a comparison table alongside relevant review videos. These features will also work through voice commands on television.
your next era on YouTube starts here 🚀 we just dropped new tools to help you create smarter, get discovered, connect with your fandom, and earn more. dive into all the #MadeOnYouTube updates in this thread 🧵👇— YouTube Creators (@YouTubeCreators) September 23, 2026
Podcast fans will benefit from a new Personalised Podcast Lineup, while YouTube Music is introducing Ask Music, a feature that works similarly to Spotify's DJ tool. A new format called Short Stories will let shorter drama series be watched in structured seasons and episodes, with seamless streaming on TV. Viewers will also be able to leave voice comments while watching on TV.
New AI tools for creators
YouTube Studio is being transformed into a fuller creative partner for video makers. A new tool called Ask Studio will review video drafts and offer feedback on pacing, structure, and storytelling. The platform will also automatically generate thumbnails matched to a creator's channel style, while a new Dynamic Thumbnails feature will show different preview images to different viewers.
This is what it looks like to innovate in the @YouTube Era, where entertainment is built from the ground up by creators and the communities that fuel them.— Neal Mohan (@nealmohan) September 23, 2026
At our fifth annual #MadeOnYouTube, we announced 30+ new products and features to power the next wave of creativity and… pic.twitter.com/cGO7BQ9J1x
A new Video A/B Testing tool allows creators to test three different versions of the same video, with YouTube automatically promoting the best-performing version. Shorts and the YouTube Create app are also receiving a feature called Conversational AI Editing, built on Google's Gemini model. This tool can automatically cut pauses, reorder scenes, and sync music, allowing creators to edit videos simply by speaking instructions, or by making manual edits themselves.
|Features
|For whom
|Main advantage
|Rollout Timing
|Custom Feeds
|Viewers
|Mood-based tabs on the homepage
|Soon (US)
|Ask YouTube Shopping
|Viewers
|Product comparisons and reviews
|Soon
|Shorts Series
|Creators + Viewers
|Season-episode shorts
|Start
|Video A/B Testing
|Creators
|3 cuts test
|Soon
|Dynamic Thumbnails
|Creators
|Previews by audience segment
|Soon
|Conversational AI Editing
|Creators
|AI voice editing
|Soon
|Live Auto-Dubbing
|Live Streamers
|Real-time language translation
|Beginning 2027
|Live Showdowns
|Live Streamers
|Fan Funding Contest
|2027
|Likeness Detection (Voice+Face)
|Creators
|Face and voice protection
|this year
|YouTube Shopping Affiliate
|Creators
|Expansion to 35 countries
|by the end of the year
A new AI Comment Moderation tool will learn a creator's personal style and help manage their comment sections accordingly. Meanwhile, YouTube's Likeness Detection system, previously limited to faces, can now also detect voices and can be set up directly through the mobile app.
Live streaming and new earning opportunities
Several major updates are also arriving for live streamers. A new Go Live Together feature will make it easier for creators to co-host streams with one another, while Live Showdowns will introduce fun, fan-funded competitions between streamers. One of the most significant additions, Live Auto-Dubbing will launch in early 2027. This feature allows viewers around the world to watch content translated into their own language in real time. The existing Watch With feature will also be expanded beyond live streams to work with regular long-form videos.
Some highlights from #MadeOnYouTube, where we announced 30+ new features and products for @YouTubeCreators, artists and viewers 🧵👇:— Neal Mohan (@nealmohan) September 23, 2026
Our next wave of innovation for the @YouTube Era puts more control in your hands, starting with the keys to your homepage:
🔑 With custom feeds,… pic.twitter.com/j5EVJi5x0j
YouTube's Shopping Affiliate programme will expand to 35 countries by the end of this year, with new Amazon partnerships also launching in India and Brazil. The Ask Studio tool will additionally help creators pitch for brands more easily, while a new one-click reporting code will make it simpler for brands to track campaign performance.
These updates and features suggest that YouTube is taking inspiration from platforms such as TikTok, Spotify, and Netflix, while adapting these ideas to fit its own scale and creator community. The changes are expected to make the platform more personalised for both viewers and creators, improving the overall experience across the service.