Made by Google 2026: How To Watch Live; Pixel 11 Series, Pixel Watch 5, Pixel Tag Launch Expected
The Pixel 11 Series is expected to include the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 4:08 PM IST
Hyderabad: Google is all set to conduct its annual event, Made by Google, on August 12, 2026. With the help of this event, the tech giant every year introduces its latest Pixel smartphones, smartwatches, earbuds, and more. This year, Google will launch the Pixel 11 Series, comprising Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold. Moreover, the company is also expected to launch Pixel Watch 5 and Pixel tag, its first Bluetooth tracker, in this event.
Made by Google 2026 is expected to provide details about the upcoming Pixel 11 Series, along with their pricing, availability and new features.
It is worth noting that Google has confirmed that the pre-orders of the Pixel 11 Series will be open on the day of the launch event.
Made by Google 2026: When and Where to Watch?
The Made by Google 2026 will be livestreamed on August 13 at 3:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) (or August 12 at 6:00 PM ET) on Made by Google's official YouTube channel. So, people who are interested in watching the event live will have to wait until early morning on August 13. The link to watch the live event is embedded below.
Made by Google 2026: What to expect?
The Google Pixel 11 Series will be the main highlight of the event. According to reports, the Pixel 11 Series may feature Google's latest Tensor G6 chipset, which will deliver enhanced performance compared to its predecessor, Pixel 10 Series with Tensor G5 processor. The base variant of the Pixel 11 could feature up to 12GB of RAM, while the Pro models are likely to integrate 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.
In addition, the Pro models could also have a new rear-facing light, HiLight, previously known as Pixel Glow. The feature is expected to be conceptually similar to Nothing's Glyph Interface, which could act as an indicator for calls, notifications, and charging status, when the phone is face-down. However, compared to Glyph Interface, Google's HiLight is expected to be more minimal and deeply integrated into the Pixel UI and Gemini rather than act as an extensive back-panel light strip.
They may not have ever shared the court - but now they’re sharing the gym. See how it all works out with Stephen and Dell Curry at #MadeByGoogle on August 12th at 6pm ET. pic.twitter.com/29zrPjaBGb— Made by Google (@madebygoogle) August 11, 2026
Moreover, the Pixel 11 Series is expected to rollout with Android's latest operating system (OS), Android 17, and support for Gemini Intelligence, which could enhance AI features. The camera setup is also expected to undergo improvements.
Along with the Pixel 11 Series, Google is expected to launch the Pixel Watch 5. It could feature an LTPO AMOLED display with a variable refresh rate and higher peak brightness. The smartwatch is expected to run on Qualcomm's SW5100 chipset, which was used in the predecessor, Pixel Watch 4. It could feature 3GB of RAM up from 2GB on the previous generation.
The new smartwatch is likely to add more health and AI features. Reports suggest that Gemini Intelligence is expected to be available on the Pixel Watch 5, allowing users to access AI features from their wrist. Moreover, it could be available in 41mm and 45mm sizes.
On a scale from 1 to 10, meet 11.— Made by Google (@madebygoogle) August 10, 2026
Google #Pixel11 Pro.
Ask more of your phone. August 12.
Learn more and sign up for #MadeByGoogle updates: https://t.co/yoJqQIUi3D pic.twitter.com/jXQNoKVREf
Pixel Tag, Google's first Bluetooth tracker is also expected to be introduced in the Made by Google 2026 event. With the help of this device, users could locate their personal belongings. Upon launch, the tracker would directly compete against Apple's AirTag and other companies making similar trackers.
The Pixel Tag could support Google's Find Hub ecosystem, which already supports third-party Bluetooth tracker like Moto Tag and JioTag to navigate to user's belongings. Details about the device are limited as the tech giant has not yet confirmed about its launch. So, the pricing and other specifications are expected to be revealed at the Made by Google 2026 event.