ETV Bharat / technology

Made by Google 2026: How To Watch Live; Pixel 11 Series, Pixel Watch 5, Pixel Tag Launch Expected

In the Made by Google 2026 event, Pixel Watch 5 and Pixel Tag, Google's first Bluetooth tracker, are also expected to be launched, alongside the Pixel 11 Series. ( Image Credit: Made by Google )

Hyderabad: Google is all set to conduct its annual event, Made by Google, on August 12, 2026. With the help of this event, the tech giant every year introduces its latest Pixel smartphones, smartwatches, earbuds, and more. This year, Google will launch the Pixel 11 Series, comprising Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold. Moreover, the company is also expected to launch Pixel Watch 5 and Pixel tag, its first Bluetooth tracker, in this event. Made by Google 2026 is expected to provide details about the upcoming Pixel 11 Series, along with their pricing, availability and new features. It is worth noting that Google has confirmed that the pre-orders of the Pixel 11 Series will be open on the day of the launch event. Made by Google 2026: When and Where to Watch? The Made by Google 2026 will be livestreamed on August 13 at 3:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) (or August 12 at 6:00 PM ET) on Made by Google's official YouTube channel. So, people who are interested in watching the event live will have to wait until early morning on August 13. The link to watch the live event is embedded below. Made by Google 2026: What to expect?