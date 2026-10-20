ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Hints At Launch Next Week, Could Announce First OLED Touchscreen MacBook Pro

The iPad mini 8 will come with an OLED screen for the first time and a possible waterproof design, which could increase its price by about two hundred dollars over the current model. ( Image Credit: X/Greg Joswiak )

Hyderabad: Apple is expected to launch new Macs and an iPad mini next week, including its first MacBook Pro with an OLED touchscreen. The company has not confirmed any details, but a hint from a senior executive has raised hopes of a big announcement.

Greg Joswiak, Apple's Senior Vice President of Marketing, shared a post on X, writing, "Can't wait to Pro and tell next week." His message suggests new products are close. The Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to show updated MacBook Pro models, iMacs, and a new iPad mini.

The event is likely to take place in Los Angeles on Wednesday, October 28, at 10 AM PT (11:30 PM IST). Unlike the usual Apple keynote, the announcements are likely to come through press releases, followed by hands-on sessions for the media. Apple has not yet shared its exact plans for the day.

According to earlier reports from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple will introduce four new products: a high-end MacBook Pro with an OLED touchscreen, an entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro with the powerful M6 chip, an updated iMac with the M6 chip, and a new iPad mini with an OLED display. The devices are reportedly due to go on sale on November 6, 2026.

OLED touchscreen MacBook Pro

The OLED MacBook Pro is likely to be the highlight at the launch event. It would be the biggest change to Apple's professional laptops since the 2021 redesign and a major step for the company's top range. Reports say the new screen could give deeper blacks, better contrast and richer colours than the mini-LED panels used in current high-end models.

A touchscreen would also mark a change for the Mac. Apple has long avoided touchscreens on its laptops, saying the keyboard and touchpad suit the Mac better. However, the purported model is expected to keep both, with touch as an extra way to use macOS.

Several reports say Apple may replace the notch at the top of the screen with a Dynamic Island-style design, like the one on iPhones. Other reports suggest that changes include a new internal layout to cut weight and a stronger hinge to keep the screen steady when touched.