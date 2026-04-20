ETV Bharat / technology

Lyrid Meteor Shower 2026: When, Where, And How To Watch The Shooting Stars At Their Best

Hyderabad: Skywatchers in India and across the globe have the opportunity to witness one of the most exciting celestial events, the Lyrid meteor shower. For the unversed, it is an annual astronomical event, which is usually active between April 14 and April 30, identifiable by its fast and bright shooting stars. As usual, this year too, observers can view the meteor shower's peak from April 21 to April 23 from after midnight until dawn. Moreover, viewing prospects look particularly promising this year, as the Moon is in the waxing crescent phase, which is expected to set after midnight, leaving the sky noticeably darker during peak hours and allowing meteors to stand out more clearly, until April 24. It is worth noting that under ideal conditions, the Lyrid meteor shower can produce around 15 to 20 meteors per hour.

Where to view the Lyrid meteor shower?

The Lyrid meteors appear to radiate from the constellation Lyra, which rises in the northeast and climbs higher throughout the early morning hours, making dawn the best time to observe the meteor shower. To locate Lyra, find Vega, one of the brightest stars visible in the night sky at this time of year. Vega appears above the northeastern horizon shortly after sunset and continues to rise as the night progresses. Stargazing apps can help viewers easily identify the Lyrid meteor showers.

Apart from this, viewers are advised not to stare directly at the radiant point in Lyra. The most dramatic and elongated meteor trails tend to appear further across the sky, so scanning the broader heavens in all directions will yield better results.