Explained | When the Moon Hides Jupiter: A Celestial Spectacle to Watch on November 3
The Moon will occult Jupiter on November 3 in the early hours of the morning. Skywatchers in southern India will witness this celestial event.
By Anubha Jain
Published : November 2, 2026 at 1:17 PM IST
Skywatchers can see an interesting celestial event in the early hours of November 3, when the Moon will pass in front of Jupiter, hiding the giant planet for a little over half an hour before it reappears on the other side. Known as a lunar occultation, the event will offer a chance to watch the Moon and Jupiter come together in an unusual celestial alignment.
When and where to watch
In Bengaluru, the Moon is expected to rise at around 1 AM in the early hours of November 3, followed by Jupiter a few minutes later. Initially, the two will appear about one Moon-diameter apart and gradually move closer. Jupiter will disappear behind the Moon at 2:30 AM, when the Moon will be about 20 degrees above the eastern horizon. It will disappear behind the Moon's bright, sunlit lower edge and reappear at 3:03 AM from the upper, darker side. After that, the apparent distance between the two will gradually increase.
Skywatchers in other parts of southern India, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Madurai, Chennai and Port Blair, will also be able to witness the event. However, the exact timings and duration will vary from place to place.
What is a Lunar Occultation?
Dr Niruj Mohan Ramanujam, Head, SCOPE (Science Communication, Public Outreach, and Education) Section, Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), explained that an occultation occurs when a celestial object passes in front of a much more distant object, blocking it for a period of time. For example, the Moon passing in front of the Sun causes a solar eclipse. Similarly, the Moon can occult distant planets and stars. Astronomers also study asteroids passing in front of distant stars and temporarily blocking their light. As the Moon orbits the Earth, it blocks a portion of the sky behind it. Occasionally, a planet or a bright star falls in this path and is temporarily hidden by the Moon.
Why Are Lunar Occultations Rare, and Why Does Visibility Vary by Location?
Lunar occultations of planets do not follow a fixed periodic pattern. Ramanujam said that while an occultation of a planet may be visible from somewhere on Earth roughly once a month, it is rare to witness one from a particular location. For instance, Bengaluru will not see another lunar occultation of any planet until the end of this decade.
The reason lies in the orbits of the Moon and planets. The planets orbit the Sun within a few degrees with respect to the plane of Earth's orbit, and the Moon's orbit is tilted by about five degrees. As a result, the Moon does not pass in front of a planet every month.
The exact dates of these occultations depend on the planet's position and the observer's location. The Moon is about 3.8 lakh kilometres from Earth. When viewed from opposite sides of the Earth, its apparent position against distant stars can shift by about two degrees, nearly four times the Moon's diameter. This explains why an occultation visible from one location may not be visible from another.
A Matter of Perspective: What the Occultation Reveals About Celestial Alignment and Its Impact on Earth
The Moon and Jupiter appear close together in the sky during an occultation, although they are separated by vast distances in space. Ramanujam noted that an occultation is purely a geometric effect that depends on the observer's location. For instance, a person standing under a tree may see the Sun hidden behind its leaves, while someone standing a few metres away can see it clearly. During the November 3 event, the Moon and Jupiter will appear close in the sky but will actually be separated by about 82 crore kilometres. The event will have no physical impact on Earth. Its significance is astronomical, offering an opportunity to observe the apparent alignment and movement of celestial bodies.
How Can the Occultation Help Researchers Study the Moon's Motion and Celestial Positions?
Occultations have helped astronomers study celestial objects in several ways. Ramanujam said that lunar occultations of stars have been used to estimate their sizes and identify binary stars. By recording the precise timings of an asteroid passing in front of a star from different locations, researchers can determine the asteroid's shape. Occultations have also helped map the Moon's surface and establish that it has no significant atmosphere.
In India, observations of Jupiter's satellite Ganymede occulting a star from the IIA's Vainu Bappu Observatory in Kavalur in 1972 provided early evidence of an atmosphere around Ganymede. The Ooty Radio Telescope of NCRA-TIFR also used lunar occultations of distant radio sources to provide evidence for the Big Bang cosmology in the 1970s and 1980s.
Precise occultation timings have also helped refine the positions and movements of celestial objects. While these measurements are now well established, the November 3 event offers skywatchers a chance to witness an unusual celestial alignment. Transits, when the nearer object is too small to completely cover the farther object, have been used extensively to discover 1000s of exoplanets in recent years.
A Sharp Disappearance: An Amateur Astronomer's Perspective
Sharing his excitement about the event, seasoned amateur astronomer and night-sky watcher Ajay Talwar, who is also the Vice President of the Amateur Astronomers Association, New Delhi, said that while Jupiter occultations occur frequently somewhere on Earth, they are much rarer from a specific location, sometimes occurring only once every 10–13 years or even longer.
He added that unlike stars, planets have a measurable disk. Jupiter's disappearance behind and reappearance from the Moon, as seen from Bengaluru, will take about two and a half minutes. The occultation of all four Galilean satellites will take up to 17 minutes.
"Since the Moon has no atmosphere, Jupiter will not gradually fade away. It will disappear sharply behind the Moon's edge," he said.
How to Watch the Occultation: Jupiter's Disappearance and Reappearance
The event can be watched with the naked eye, binoculars or a small telescope. Ramanujam highlighted that naked-eye observers may find it difficult to follow Jupiter's disappearance until the final moment, but will be able to see the two objects getting closer. The reappearance will be sudden and easier to spot. Skywatchers can record the exact time of Jupiter's reappearance to the second and compare it with the timings calculated for their location.
Those using binoculars or a telescope will get a more detailed view and can observe the exact moments of disappearance and reappearance. They can also track Jupiter's three natural satellites – Io, Ganymede and Callisto – which will be visible to its east. For instance, in Koramangala, the expected disappearance times for Io, Ganymede and Callisto are 2:32:24 AM, 2:39:26 AM, and 2:45:34 AM, respectively. Jupiter's Galilean moon, Europa, will also be seen passing in front of the planet.
There are no special precautions required, and the event is safe to watch with the naked eye, binoculars or a telescope. Choose a spot with a clear view of the eastern sky, away from buildings and trees, and enjoy this celestial hide-and-seek, he added.
Talwar said experienced amateur astronomers may use 8-inch or larger telescopes, while beginners can watch the event with smaller telescopes or binoculars. He advised beginners to observe Jupiter for a few nights beforehand to familiarise themselves with its position. Telescope users should ensure their instruments are firmly mounted and free from vibrations.
A Celestial Treat for Southern India
The viewing experience will depend on the observer's location. The November 3 occultation is particularly favourable for southern India. Its northern visibility limit runs from Ankola on the Arabian Sea to Ramayapatnam on the Bay of Bengal. Observers south of this line will witness the occultation, while those to the north will see a near miss. The graze zone offers a particularly interesting view, where Jupiter will be only partially hidden by the Moon.
Talwar stated that such events can also bring more people, particularly young students, closer to astronomy. The November 3 occultation could be an opportunity for a celestial picnic under the night sky, with amateur astronomers and astrophotographers capturing and sharing their observations, while planetariums organise public stargazing sessions and project the event on large screens.