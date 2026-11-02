ETV Bharat / technology

Explained | When the Moon Hides Jupiter: A Celestial Spectacle to Watch on November 3

Skywatchers can see an interesting celestial event in the early hours of November 3, when the Moon will pass in front of Jupiter, hiding the giant planet for a little over half an hour before it reappears on the other side. Known as a lunar occultation, the event will offer a chance to watch the Moon and Jupiter come together in an unusual celestial alignment.

In Bengaluru, the Moon is expected to rise at around 1 AM in the early hours of November 3, followed by Jupiter a few minutes later. Initially, the two will appear about one Moon-diameter apart and gradually move closer. Jupiter will disappear behind the Moon at 2:30 AM, when the Moon will be about 20 degrees above the eastern horizon. It will disappear behind the Moon's bright, sunlit lower edge and reappear at 3:03 AM from the upper, darker side. After that, the apparent distance between the two will gradually increase.

Skywatchers in other parts of southern India, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Madurai, Chennai and Port Blair, will also be able to witness the event. However, the exact timings and duration will vary from place to place.

What is a Lunar Occultation?

Dr Niruj Mohan Ramanujam, Head, SCOPE (Science Communication, Public Outreach, and Education) Section, Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), explained that an occultation occurs when a celestial object passes in front of a much more distant object, blocking it for a period of time. For example, the Moon passing in front of the Sun causes a solar eclipse. Similarly, the Moon can occult distant planets and stars. Astronomers also study asteroids passing in front of distant stars and temporarily blocking their light. As the Moon orbits the Earth, it blocks a portion of the sky behind it. Occasionally, a planet or a bright star falls in this path and is temporarily hidden by the Moon.

Lunar Occualtaion of Jupiter 2026: Timings (Image Credit: ETV Bharat Graphics)

Why Are Lunar Occultations Rare, and Why Does Visibility Vary by Location?

Lunar occultations of planets do not follow a fixed periodic pattern. Ramanujam said that while an occultation of a planet may be visible from somewhere on Earth roughly once a month, it is rare to witness one from a particular location. For instance, Bengaluru will not see another lunar occultation of any planet until the end of this decade.

The reason lies in the orbits of the Moon and planets. The planets orbit the Sun within a few degrees with respect to the plane of Earth's orbit, and the Moon's orbit is tilted by about five degrees. As a result, the Moon does not pass in front of a planet every month.

The exact dates of these occultations depend on the planet's position and the observer's location. The Moon is about 3.8 lakh kilometres from Earth. When viewed from opposite sides of the Earth, its apparent position against distant stars can shift by about two degrees, nearly four times the Moon's diameter. This explains why an occultation visible from one location may not be visible from another.

A Matter of Perspective: What the Occultation Reveals About Celestial Alignment and Its Impact on Earth

The Moon and Jupiter appear close together in the sky during an occultation, although they are separated by vast distances in space. Ramanujam noted that an occultation is purely a geometric effect that depends on the observer's location. For instance, a person standing under a tree may see the Sun hidden behind its leaves, while someone standing a few metres away can see it clearly. During the November 3 event, the Moon and Jupiter will appear close in the sky but will actually be separated by about 82 crore kilometres. The event will have no physical impact on Earth. Its significance is astronomical, offering an opportunity to observe the apparent alignment and movement of celestial bodies.

People living in southern India can see Jupiter during this astronomical event. (Image Credit: ETV Bharat Graphics)

How Can the Occultation Help Researchers Study the Moon's Motion and Celestial Positions?

Occultations have helped astronomers study celestial objects in several ways. Ramanujam said that lunar occultations of stars have been used to estimate their sizes and identify binary stars. By recording the precise timings of an asteroid passing in front of a star from different locations, researchers can determine the asteroid's shape. Occultations have also helped map the Moon's surface and establish that it has no significant atmosphere.

In India, observations of Jupiter's satellite Ganymede occulting a star from the IIA's Vainu Bappu Observatory in Kavalur in 1972 provided early evidence of an atmosphere around Ganymede. The Ooty Radio Telescope of NCRA-TIFR also used lunar occultations of distant radio sources to provide evidence for the Big Bang cosmology in the 1970s and 1980s.