ETV Bharat / technology

Lunar Eclipse 2026: India To Witness Rare Total Blood Moon On 3 March — Here's Everything You Need To Know

Hyderabad: Indian skywatchers will be able to witness a rare celestial event on March 3, 2026. It will be the first total lunar eclipse (popularly known as Chandra Grahan in India) of the year. The celestial event will briefly make the Moon visible in a dramatic shade of copper-red, which skygazers call a Blood Moon.

It will be visible from most places in India except for places in the extreme western parts of the country. Some places in North-East India and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands will have the most dramatic view of the lunar eclipse, as they will view the end of the totality phase. In addition to India, the total lunar eclipse will be visible in the region covering eastern Asia, Australia, the Pacific Ocean, and the Americas.

Total lunar eclipse: When will it occur?

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD’s Positional Astronomical Centre, Kolkata, the total lunar eclipse will occur on 12 Phalguna, 1947 Saka Era.

It will begin at 3:20 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) and end at 6:48 PM IST. The totality of the eclipse will start at 4:34 PM IST and end at 5:33 PM IST. It will have a magnitude of 1.155. The duration of the total lunar eclipse in Hyderabad will be 26 minutes.