Lunar Eclipse 2026: India To Witness Rare Total Blood Moon On 3 March — Here's Everything You Need To Know
India is set to witness its first total lunar eclipse of 2026, visible across most of the country.
Published : February 27, 2026 at 4:02 PM IST
Hyderabad: Indian skywatchers will be able to witness a rare celestial event on March 3, 2026. It will be the first total lunar eclipse (popularly known as Chandra Grahan in India) of the year. The celestial event will briefly make the Moon visible in a dramatic shade of copper-red, which skygazers call a Blood Moon.
It will be visible from most places in India except for places in the extreme western parts of the country. Some places in North-East India and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands will have the most dramatic view of the lunar eclipse, as they will view the end of the totality phase. In addition to India, the total lunar eclipse will be visible in the region covering eastern Asia, Australia, the Pacific Ocean, and the Americas.
Total lunar eclipse: When will it occur?
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD’s Positional Astronomical Centre, Kolkata, the total lunar eclipse will occur on 12 Phalguna, 1947 Saka Era.
It will begin at 3:20 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) and end at 6:48 PM IST. The totality of the eclipse will start at 4:34 PM IST and end at 5:33 PM IST. It will have a magnitude of 1.155. The duration of the total lunar eclipse in Hyderabad will be 26 minutes.
How does a lunar eclipse occur?
A lunar eclipse occurs on a full moon day when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon. The celestial event occurs when all three are aligned in a straight line. A lunar eclipse will occur when the whole Moon comes under the umbral shadow of the Earth, while a partial lunar eclipse occurs only when a part of the Moon comes under the Earth’s shadow.
Why does this lunar eclipse matter?
This celestial event is significant for India, as not every lunar eclipse is visible from India. The last one occurred on September 7-8, 2025. The next lunar eclipse, which will be visible in India, will occur on July 6, 2028. It will be a partial eclipse.
How to watch a lunar eclipse safely?
Lunar eclipses are completely safe to observe with the naked eye. So viewers require no protective filters or glasses. To get the best viewing experience, viewers can follow the steps below:
- Find a location with minimal light pollution.
- Ensure a clear eastern horizon.
- Use binoculars for a closer look at lunar surface details.
- Arrive 10–15 minutes before moonrise.
People who want to capture the celestial event can record the moment via a smartphone or a camera with the help of a tripod.