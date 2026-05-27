Luna Band | Indian Tech Startup Luna Unveils Its First Screenless Fitness Tracker: Everything To Know
Luna has unveiled its screenless fitness tracker, Luna Band, with shipping set to begin on July 31, 2026.
Published : May 27, 2026 at 4:24 PM IST
Hyderabad: Luna, an India-based health intelligence and consumer technology startup, is now closer to launching its first screenless tracker, called Luna Band. Just like the other models in the market, this wearable device is designed to help users monitor health, activity levels, sleep patterns, biomarker tracking, and more.
The Luna Band was first showcased by the company at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) earlier this year. Now, the fitness tracker has been unveiled in India and globally. Beginning as an invite-only rollout, the shipping will start at the end of July. The waitlist is already open, and users can enter their name, email address, and phone number to register their interest.
In the coming days, Luna will open its community, inviting users to build the end-user experience. In the following days, Luna will reveal the science behind its fitness band as well as the making process. The device will be made official on June 25, followed by pre-bookings of the first drop on July 4, 2026. The shipping will start on July 31, 2026.
Luna says that their fitness tracker will be integrated with third-party apps and allow users to also build agentic apps. It will also let users set real-life goals, which will act like a to-do list for scheduled alarms for specific activities or habits. The device will run on LifeOS and allow users to personalise the Health Model using real-time behaviour, medical data, and personal context.
The Luna Band claims to be lightweight, featuring an anti-bacterial surface equipped with a hypoallergenic coating. Even with every second sampling, the tracker claims to last over 10 days on a single charge. In addition to VO2 Max, fitness age, HRV, stress, and respiration, the device will also measure skin temperature, among other metrics.
Luna has yet to reveal the pricing of the upcoming Luna Band fitness tracker. However, the company has confirmed that it will not need a subscription model, unlike popular rival Whoop, which requires customers to pay an annual lifetime subscription to use the device. This makes Luna Band more like the Amazfit Helio Strap. Google's Fitbit Air also does not require a subscription to use the tracker, but some advanced features are locked behind a paywall in the Google Health app.
The Luna Band website reveals three colour options for the band, which include Black, Green, and Orange straps. The tiny metal part also appears to feature the same colour hue as the band shade.