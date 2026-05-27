ETV Bharat / technology

Luna Band | Indian Tech Startup Luna Unveils Its First Screenless Fitness Tracker: Everything To Know

Hyderabad: Luna, an India-based health intelligence and consumer technology startup, is now closer to launching its first screenless tracker, called Luna Band. Just like the other models in the market, this wearable device is designed to help users monitor health, activity levels, sleep patterns, biomarker tracking, and more.

The Luna Band was first showcased by the company at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) earlier this year. Now, the fitness tracker has been unveiled in India and globally. Beginning as an invite-only rollout, the shipping will start at the end of July. The waitlist is already open, and users can enter their name, email address, and phone number to register their interest.

In the coming days, Luna will open its community, inviting users to build the end-user experience. In the following days, Luna will reveal the science behind its fitness band as well as the making process. The device will be made official on June 25, followed by pre-bookings of the first drop on July 4, 2026. The shipping will start on July 31, 2026.