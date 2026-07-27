ETV Bharat / technology

Why Low Clouds Cover Could Soon Stop Shielding Earth From Global Warming

Hyderabad: For nearly 47 years, low cloud covers hovering over the world's oceans have quietly helped keep global warming in check. However, a study from Caltech and Google, titled "High-resolution simulations reveal positive global warming feedback from Pacific low clouds", suggests this cooling effect may soon reverse, and when it does, it could accelerate climate change faster than many current models predict.

The Caltech and Google team published their findings in Science Advances journal on July 24.

What are low clouds covers?

Low clouds covers sit below 6,500 feet (2,000 metres) above the ground. They include stratus, stratocumulus and cumulus clouds, and are mostly found over the ocean, where evaporation provides plenty of moisture. These clouds matter a lot for the climate as they reflect a large amount of sunlight back into space, acting like the planet's natural sunscreen and keeping surface temperatures cooler than they would otherwise be.

There are a few different types of low cloud covers, including Stratus, Stratocumulus, Nimbostratus, and Cumulus.

Stratus clouds are flat and even, forming a grey layer that may bring little or no rain, or just a light drizzle. Stratocumulus clouds are a mix of the two, combining the flat, layered look of stratus with the clumped, patchy structure of cumulus. Nimbostratus clouds are thicker and denser, and bring steady rain or snow. Cumulus clouds look quite different, appearing as individual shapes with flat bottoms and rounded tops that grow upwards. Under the right conditions, they can build into towering cumulus, or even develop into full cumulonimbus clouds, which bring thunderstorms.

Why has this been so hard to predict?

Scientists have long known that low cloud help cool the planet by reflecting sunlight back into space. But how these clouds will behave as the Earth keeps warming has remained a big unknown. Most climate models expect low clouds over tropical oceans to thin out as temperatures rise, which would make warming even worse. However, the models don't agree on how much this decline will happen or how strongly it will affect future temperatures.

Part of the problem has been patchy satellite data. Cloud records haven't been consistent over the years, as the instruments used, their calibration, and even the definition of what counts as a cloud have all changed over time. This has made it difficult to know exactly how low clouds have changed during the recent period of warming.

Why is low cloud cover changing?