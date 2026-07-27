Why Low Clouds Cover Could Soon Stop Shielding Earth From Global Warming
A new research from Caltech and Google warns that low-level clouds, which have long cooled the planet, may soon thin out and accelerate global warming.
Published : July 27, 2026 at 8:53 PM IST
Hyderabad: For nearly 47 years, low cloud covers hovering over the world's oceans have quietly helped keep global warming in check. However, a study from Caltech and Google, titled "High-resolution simulations reveal positive global warming feedback from Pacific low clouds", suggests this cooling effect may soon reverse, and when it does, it could accelerate climate change faster than many current models predict.
The Caltech and Google team published their findings in Science Advances journal on July 24.
What are low clouds covers?
Low clouds covers sit below 6,500 feet (2,000 metres) above the ground. They include stratus, stratocumulus and cumulus clouds, and are mostly found over the ocean, where evaporation provides plenty of moisture. These clouds matter a lot for the climate as they reflect a large amount of sunlight back into space, acting like the planet's natural sunscreen and keeping surface temperatures cooler than they would otherwise be.
There are a few different types of low cloud covers, including Stratus, Stratocumulus, Nimbostratus, and Cumulus.
Stratus clouds are flat and even, forming a grey layer that may bring little or no rain, or just a light drizzle. Stratocumulus clouds are a mix of the two, combining the flat, layered look of stratus with the clumped, patchy structure of cumulus. Nimbostratus clouds are thicker and denser, and bring steady rain or snow. Cumulus clouds look quite different, appearing as individual shapes with flat bottoms and rounded tops that grow upwards. Under the right conditions, they can build into towering cumulus, or even develop into full cumulonimbus clouds, which bring thunderstorms.
Why has this been so hard to predict?
Scientists have long known that low cloud help cool the planet by reflecting sunlight back into space. But how these clouds will behave as the Earth keeps warming has remained a big unknown. Most climate models expect low clouds over tropical oceans to thin out as temperatures rise, which would make warming even worse. However, the models don't agree on how much this decline will happen or how strongly it will affect future temperatures.
Part of the problem has been patchy satellite data. Cloud records haven't been consistent over the years, as the instruments used, their calibration, and even the definition of what counts as a cloud have all changed over time. This has made it difficult to know exactly how low clouds have changed during the recent period of warming.
Why is low cloud cover changing?
Researchers point to three main drivers. First, a reduction in human-caused aerosol emissions, partly due to cleaner shipping fuel regulations, has meant fewer tiny particles available to 'seed' cloud droplets, resulting in less cloud formation. Second, rising greenhouse gas concentrations have made the atmosphere warmer and, crucially, relatively drier in many regions, a factor known as declining relative humidity, which also causes clouds to dissipate. Third, warming ocean surfaces affect atmospheric humidity and cloudiness directly, creating a self-reinforcing loop, known as cloud feedback, in which fewer clouds mean more sunlight reaching the ocean, which in turn drives further warming.
What did the new study find?
Researchers used more than 7,000 high-resolution simulations, driven by real atmospheric data from 500 locations across the tropical Pacific Ocean, and tested against four different climate change scenarios involving combinations of sea-surface warming and rising Carbon Dioxide (CO2) levels.
Zhaoyi Shen, a lead research scientist at Caltech and co-author of the study, said the findings point to potentially large and rapid adjustments in low clouds in response to high CO2 levels, suggesting the climate could be more sensitive to CO2 than some existing models suggest. Co-author Tapio Schneider, also a principal scientist at Google, said the results rule out the possibility that this cloud effect is negligible or that it somehow softens global warming.
Notably, the team found that clouds respond directly to changes in CO2 itself, independent of temperature, a fact well understood in atmospheric physics but likely to surprise many people. Altering CO2 levels changes how infrared radiation moves through the atmosphere, directly influencing cloud behaviour, and this effect grows stronger, rather than weaker, as CO2 concentrations rise.
Is this already happening?
There are early signs to the decrease of low clouds. A study conducted in March led by Paulo Ceppi at Imperial College London found that global low cloud cover has been declining since 2003, while a separate 2024 study suggested that the recent acceleration in global warming may already be partly driven by this cloud feedback effect. Scientists also expect the eastern Pacific to begin heating up further, partly due to tighter controls on sulphur pollution, which could dry out more low clouds in the process.
Why does this matter?
Researchers caution that if the expansion of low cloud cover seen since 1979 reverses as expected, it could 'unmask' a significant amount of hidden warming, accelerating climate change beyond current projections. The new dataset behind the study has been made public, allowing scientists worldwide to use it to refine their own climate models. The research was made possible by harnessing Google's tensor processing unit (TPU) clusters, hardware originally built for artificial intelligence, to run simulations at a scale previously considered computationally out of reach.