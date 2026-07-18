Indian Entrepreneur's Lab-Grown 'Lotus Diamond' Launched Into Space Aboard Skyroot Vikram-1
Sanjana Tripuramallu, founder of Cosmos Diamonds, crafted a lab-grown diamond named Lotus Diamond. It was launched into space on July 18 aboard Skyroot's Vikram-1.
Published : July 18, 2026 at 1:39 PM IST
Hyderabad/Tenali: From seeds for future farming to microalgae for oxygen generation and DNA samples to study microgravity, space has hosted many experiments. Now, under the vision of "Space for All," a new milestone has been added — a lab-grown diamond by an Indian entrepreneur launched aboard a spacecraft.
On July 18, 2026, the specially crafted Lotus Diamond was launched into space aboard Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1 orbital rocket, marking a unique milestone for Indian entrepreneurship, design, and innovation.
This is Cosmic Bloom 🪷— Cosmos Diamonds (@CosmosDiamonds) July 8, 2026
A lab-grown diamond shaped like a lotus - India’s flower, where gods are depicted, where Cosmos began.
One of the hardest substances on earth, shaped to survive the journey to space.
Meaning over beauty. Story over shine. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/Vaj2D1ECKl
The diamond was designed by Sanjana Tripuramallu, a native of Tenali in Andhra Pradesh and founder of Cosmos Diamonds. Speaking to ETV Bharat, she shared the inspiring journey that took her from engineering and corporate life to entrepreneurship and, eventually, to space.
From Engineering to Design
Sanjana was born into a business family. Her father, Sekhar, and mother, Girija, encouraged her interests from a young age. Her mother designed and sold gold jewellery, which unknowingly inspired Sanjana's passion for jewellery design.
Although she initially chose engineering, she later realized her true calling lay elsewhere. After completing her B.Tech, she joined the National Institute of Design (NID), Gujarat, where she studied Strategic Design Management. She then joined Samsung in Bengaluru, working on future-focused product design during the early days of Artificial Intelligence (AI).
A Wedding Ring That Changed Everything
While preparing for her marriage, Sanjana met Rishikesh, an entrepreneur and co-founder of Rapido. His entrepreneurial journey motivated her to build something of her own.
During engagement shopping, she found that diamond prices, quality, and authenticity varied significantly across stores. Curious about the alternative, she began researching lab-grown diamonds. She travelled to Surat, India's diamond manufacturing hub, learned the production process herself, and eventually designed her own engagement ring.
After sharing the ring on social media, friends started requesting similar designs. That unexpected response inspired her to launch Cosmos Diamonds in 2020.
A Diamond is going to space. 🚀 For the first time in the world, a lab-grown diamond jewellery - Made in India -will fly aboard@SkyrootA Vikram-1 will create history. For centuries, diamonds came from deep inside the earth. But ours leaves it entirely. Diamond jewellery… pic.twitter.com/oVVbKfDwFa— Cosmos Diamonds (@CosmosDiamonds) July 7, 2026
The journey was far from easy. She faced challenges with machinery, sourcing raw materials, and hiring skilled workers. She also experienced gender bias in the industry.
"Whenever I visited a store, people would ask, 'Didn't any men come with you?' That was when I realised how male-dominated this industry is," she recalled.
A Chance Conversation Led to Space
The opportunity to send a diamond into space came purely by chance. Sanjana joined a business networking club to expand her startup. The founder of Skyroot Aerospace was also a member. Mistaking the name "Cosmos Diamonds" for a space company, he asked about her work.
"I told him I made lab-grown diamonds and jokingly suggested, 'You send so many things into space for experiments. Why not send a diamond too?'" she said.
The response surprised her. "They said, 'Why not? Make it and give it to us, we'll send it.' That's how this incredible opportunity began."
A Lotus Diamond for India
After receiving the opportunity, Sanjana wanted the diamond to represent India's culture and heritage. She visited several temples for inspiration and repeatedly noticed the lotus motif in sculptures, paintings, and architecture. Inspired by this sacred symbol, she designed the diamond in the shape of a lotus. The intricate work took nearly four months to complete.
What began as a simple engagement ring eventually became a symbol of Indian creativity reaching beyond Earth, proving that sometimes, the biggest opportunities arise from the most unexpected conversations.