ETV Bharat / technology

Indian Entrepreneur's Lab-Grown 'Lotus Diamond' Launched Into Space Aboard Skyroot Vikram-1

Hyderabad/Tenali: From seeds for future farming to microalgae for oxygen generation and DNA samples to study microgravity, space has hosted many experiments. Now, under the vision of "Space for All," a new milestone has been added — a lab-grown diamond by an Indian entrepreneur launched aboard a spacecraft.

On July 18, 2026, the specially crafted Lotus Diamond was launched into space aboard Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1 orbital rocket, marking a unique milestone for Indian entrepreneurship, design, and innovation.

The diamond was designed by Sanjana Tripuramallu, a native of Tenali in Andhra Pradesh and founder of Cosmos Diamonds. Speaking to ETV Bharat, she shared the inspiring journey that took her from engineering and corporate life to entrepreneurship and, eventually, to space.

From Engineering to Design

Sanjana was born into a business family. Her father, Sekhar, and mother, Girija, encouraged her interests from a young age. Her mother designed and sold gold jewellery, which unknowingly inspired Sanjana's passion for jewellery design.

Although she initially chose engineering, she later realized her true calling lay elsewhere. After completing her B.Tech, she joined the National Institute of Design (NID), Gujarat, where she studied Strategic Design Management. She then joined Samsung in Bengaluru, working on future-focused product design during the early days of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Sanjana Tripuramallu, founder of Cosmos Diamonds (Image Credit: YouTube/ Cosmos Diamonds)

A Wedding Ring That Changed Everything

While preparing for her marriage, Sanjana met Rishikesh, an entrepreneur and co-founder of Rapido. His entrepreneurial journey motivated her to build something of her own.