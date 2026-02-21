India AI Impact Summit 2026 Final Day Live Updates: Delhi Declaration Signed By Over 70 Countries, To Be Released Today
Published : February 21, 2026 at 10:12 AM IST|
Updated : February 21, 2026 at 10:48 AM IST
Dozens of national delegations at India AI Impact Summit 2026 will issue their statement today (Feb. 21, 2026) on how the world should handle the technology, as the significant world gathering on artificial intelligence held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi enters its final day.
Terming the event a 'grand success', Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Friday that India had garnered support from 70 countries for the proposed Delhi Declaration and the number of countries signing it is expected to cross 80 by the time the summit concludes on Saturday. While the Minister did not provide details of the Summit, slated to be unveiled on Saturday, sources said the US is also on board.
Vaishnaw said the AI Impact Summit has secured investment commitments of over USD 250 billion in infrastructure. "There is a huge consensus on the declaration, we just want to maximise the numbers, given the size of the Summit that has happened," he said.
Vaishnaw declined to give details of what the statement would say as he thanked participants of the event that was attended by tens of thousands of people, including world leaders and tech CEOs. The summit was the fourth annual international meeting to discuss the implications of fast-evolving AI technology, and the first hosted by a developing country.
"More than five lakh visitors participated in the exhibition, learnt a lot, and interacted with many experts from around the world. We had practically every major AI player in the world participating in large numbers. We had so many startups getting the opportunity to showcase their work. Overall the quality of discussion was phenomenal," he said.
Hot topics at the summit included the societal benefits of multilingual AI translation, the threat of job disruption and the heavy electricity consumption of data centres.
The next AI summit will take place in Geneva in 2027. In the meantime, a UN panel on AI would start work towards "science-led governance", the global body's chief Antonio Guterres said Friday.
"We are barrelling into the unknown," he said. "The message is simple: less hype, less fear. More facts and evidence." The UN General Assembly has confirmed 40 members for a group called the Independent International Scientific Panel on Artificial Intelligence, Guterres said.
It was created in August, aiming to be to AI what the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is to global environmental policy. However, the head of the US delegation warned against centralised control of generative AI, highlighting the difficulties of reaching a consensus.
"As the Trump administration has now said many times: We totally reject global governance of AI," White House technology adviser Michael Kratsios said at the Delhi summit. The United States did not sign last year's summit statement, and it released its own bilateral declaration with India on Friday.
LIVE FEED
India AI Impact Summit 2026 Live Updates | AI-Powered 'Driver Eye' Aims to Reduce Road Fatalities
A Bengaluru-based technology firm is betting on artificial intelligence to address one of the biggest causes of traffic accidents in India, human error. At the centre of the effort is 'Driver Eye', an AI-powered in-vehicle monitoring system developed by mobility safety technology company Netradyne.
Speaking about the innovation at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Teja, a representative of the company, told ETV Bharat, "This product was designed not just as a business solution but as a safety intervention. More than 1,70,000 road fatalities were reported last year, and a majority of these are linked to driver behaviour — distraction, drowsiness, overspeeding or unsafe driving practices. We asked ourselves — why not use AI to solve this very critical problem?” he said.
'Driver Eye' uses real-time artificial intelligence and machine learning to track driver behaviour, detect risky actions, and provide immediate alerts both to drivers and fleet managers. Read More...
India AI Impact Summit 2026 Live Updates | Congress Bringing Shame To All Indians: BJP President On Summit Protest
BJP national president Nitin Nabin accused the Congress of bringing shame to all Indians after members of its youth wing staged a protest at the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi on Friday, saying the party’s "anarchic policies" would lead to its downfall.
Speaking during his three-day visit to Gujarat, Nabin said the incident had cast a shadow over what he described as a moment of pride for the country. "Today is a saddening day for the country and its citizens. When parties have no principles, no policies, and their leadership turns anarchic, such anti-national thinking comes to the fore," Nabin said. He said that at a time when the world expresses pride in the AI Impact Summit being held in India, people with an anarchic mindset are conspiring to defame the country.
On Friday, around 10 members of the Indian Youth Congress staged a brief protest inside an exhibition hall at the summit venue, raising slogans before being removed by security personnel. Police detained several protesters.
India AI Impact Summit 2026 Final Day Live Updates: Traffic Curbs On Key Delhi Roads Today
Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory announcing special arrangements on several key roads in New Delhi today (February 21) in view of the AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam.
With a large number of visitors, delegates and officials expected to attend the event on its last day, traffic regulations will be enforced to ensure smooth vehicular movement and public safety, according to the advisory.
The restrictions will remain in force from 9 am to 8 pm, with heavy footfall and increased vehicular movement anticipated in and around the venue. Roads likely to be affected include Bhairon Road, Bhagwan Dass Road, Purana Qila Road and Mathura Road. Commuters using these stretches may face congestion and diversions during peak movement hours, the advisory said.
India AI Impact Summit 2026 Final Day Live Updates: 'Over 5 Lakh Visited The Exhibition, Every Major AI Player Participated'
The India AI Impact Summit brought together global policymakers, industry leaders and technology experts, positioning India as a key player in shaping international AI governance and infrastructure development.
"More than five lakh visitors participated in the exhibition, learnt a lot, and interacted with many experts from around the world. We had practically every major AI player in the world participating in large numbers. We had so many startups getting the opportunity to showcase their work. Overall, the quality of discussion was phenomenal," Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Friday.
Be it the ministerial dialogue, the leaders' plenary, the main inauguration function, or the Summit overall, the quality of participation and dialogue was phenomenal, Vaishnaw pointed out.
"...everybody felt happy that we have brought the discussion about responsible and ethical AI to the forefront," he said.
The investment pledged has crossed USD 250 billion for infra-related investments and about USD 20 billion for the VC/deep tech investments, Vaishnaw said, noting that while the numbers are important, what is also important is the world having confidence in India's role in the new AI age.