India AI Impact Summit 2026 Final Day Live Updates: Delhi Declaration Signed By Over 70 Countries, To Be Released Today

India AI Impact Summit 2026 Live Updates | AI-Powered 'Driver Eye' Aims to Reduce Road Fatalities

A Bengaluru-based technology firm is betting on artificial intelligence to address one of the biggest causes of traffic accidents in India, human error. At the centre of the effort is 'Driver Eye', an AI-powered in-vehicle monitoring system developed by mobility safety technology company Netradyne.

Speaking about the innovation at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Teja, a representative of the company, told ETV Bharat, "This product was designed not just as a business solution but as a safety intervention. More than 1,70,000 road fatalities were reported last year, and a majority of these are linked to driver behaviour — distraction, drowsiness, overspeeding or unsafe driving practices. We asked ourselves — why not use AI to solve this very critical problem?” he said.

'Driver Eye' uses real-time artificial intelligence and machine learning to track driver behaviour, detect risky actions, and provide immediate alerts both to drivers and fleet managers. Read More...