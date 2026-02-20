India AI Impact Summit 2026 Day 5 LIVE | US-India Partnership Plays Critical Role To Make Benefits Of AI Available to Everyone: Sundar Pichai
The India AI Impact Summit, hosted by India at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, will conclude on Friday. The national capital witnessed a significant gathering of global leaders, policymakers and technology experts at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, where discussions centred on shaping Artificial Intelligence to benefit humanity while strengthening international partnerships.
The Summit, which started on Monday, brought together government policymakers, industry AI experts, academicians, technology innovators and civil society from across the world at New Delhi to advance global discussions on artificial intelligence. The India AI Impact Summit, the first global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South, aims to reflect on the transformative potential of AI, aligning with the national vision of "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya" (welfare for all, happiness for all) and the global principle of AI for Humanity.
The AI summit is part of an evolving international process aimed at strengthening global cooperation on the governance, safety, and societal impact of AI. The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is guided by three Sutras or foundational pillars - People, Planet, and Progress. These sutras articulate the core principles for global cooperation on artificial intelligence. They aim to promote human-centric AI that safeguards rights and ensures equitable benefits across societies, environmentally sustainable advancement of AI, and inclusive economic and technological advancement.
LIVE FEED
India AI Impact Summit 2026 Day 5 LIVE | UAE's Burj Khalifa celebrates India's AI Impact Summit in New Delhi
The world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa, shone brightly to celebrate India's hosting of the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, showcasing the growing India-UAE ties in technology and innovation. Sharing the video of Dubai's Burj Khalifa on X, the Indian Embassy in the UAE said, "The world's tallest building celebrates India AI Impact Summit2026! The iconic Burj Khalifa shines bright for the India AI Impact Summit 2026. A powerful symbol of the growing India-UAE partnership in tech, innovation & AI."
India AI Impact Summit 2026 Day 5 LIVE | Must Work Together to Ensure AI Benefit for Everyone: Sundar Pichai, Says "US India Partnership Critical'
Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Thursday highlighted the importance of tech partnership between India and the US and congratulated the countries, as India is set to join the US-led Pax Silica initiative focused on making sure that the supply chains are safe and secure and encourages greater commercial partnerships across key technologies.
Speaking at a special event held to mark India's joining the Pax Silica initiative led by the US in the national capital, Pichai hailed the US-India partnership as critical. "We are on the cusp of an era of hyper progress and new discoveries, but the best outcomes are not guaranteed. We must work together to ensure the benefits of AI are available to everyone, everywhere," he said.
"I believe India is going to have an extraordinary trajectory with AI, and we are supporting with a full-stack commitment, including products, scaling and infrastructure. We are working on building AI products and solutions for Indian consumers and businesses to empower India's incredible developer community, we've already contributed 22 Gemma models to AI coach, and we are working closely with the government to bring AI applications with real world impact be through delivering timely monsoon forecast to farmers, helping healthcare workers screen for diseases like diabetic retinopathy or making information and services accessible in more languages, our current extends to reimagining the products, people use every day," he said.
Pichai also highlighted the range of partnerships that Google has in India, saying that the idea is to bring the benefits of AI to people and businesses in India. "Globally, our scam detection features with circle to search and lens are used in India more than anywhere else. The Gemini app is growing rapidly across the world, and it's available in 10 languages spoken in India. And YouTube supports a vibrant ecosystem of Indian content creators sharing music, arts and culture with the world. Second skilling, through the AI skill house, we are working to equip 10 million future Indian leaders with the tools to drive global progress. We are also partnering with Wadhwani AI to reach students and early career professionals with a Google AI certificate, which we announced earlier this week. Third, infrastructure. Last year, we announced a $15 billion investment in Indian infrastructure with the AI hub in Vizag at the center. This hub will house gigawatt-scale compute. When finished, it will bring jobs and the benefits of cutting-edge AI to people and businesses across India," he said.
"We recently announced the India America connect initiative, which will deliver new subsea cable routes to connect the US, India and multiple locations across the southern hemisphere. Combined with our existing cable systems, this initiative will significantly expand the digital trade routes and serve as a literal bridge between our two countries. None of this would be possible without stable supply chains built on a foundation of shared trust products, subsea cables, AI hubs or are all dependent on a complex flow of goods and components across borders. Pax silica focuses on making sure that the supply chains are safe and secure and encourages greater commercial partnerships across key technologies," he said.