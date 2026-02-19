AI Summit Day 4 Live Updates | Welfare And Happiness Of All Our Benchmark For AI: PM Modi Inaugurates India AI Impact Summit 2026
Published : February 19, 2026 at 10:19 AM IST|
Updated : February 19, 2026 at 11:29 AM IST
The India AI Impact Summit, hosted by India at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, continues on the fourth day on Thursday with more leaders from the Technology across the globe converging on the national capital. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the India AI Impact Summit 2026, marking the formal commencement of one of the largest global gatherings focused on artificial intelligence (AI).
Along with the Prime Minister, the ceremony was also addressed by the President of France Emmanuel Macron, Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres as well as various top industry leaders from across the world. After the formal inauguration, the Prime Minister will visit the India AI Impact Expo, accompanied by other international leaders. The expo will host country pavilions presenting advanced AI-driven innovations and emerging technological solutions from across the globe. Around noon, the Prime Minister will participate in the Leaders’ Plenary session, which will bring together Heads of State, ministers and senior representatives from multilateral organisations. The discussions are expected to focus on outlining national and international priorities in artificial intelligence, including governance mechanisms, infrastructure expansion and frameworks for global cooperation.
LIVE FEED
India AI Impact Summit 2026 Day 4 Live Updates | AI Firms, Indian Innovators Make 'New Delhi Frontier AI Impact Commitments: Vaishnaw
Frontier AI companies, along with India's own innovators, have committed to advancing understanding of real-world AI usage to support policies on various issues, including jobs, with multilingual and contextual evaluations under the 'New Delhi Frontier AI Impact Commitments', IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday.
Announcing the outcome of India AI Impact Summit here, he said under the 'New Delhi Frontier AI Impact Commitments', "leading frontier AI companies, along with India's own innovators such as Sarvam, Bharatjan, Yani and Soket, have come together to make a set of voluntary commitments that reflect a shared vision for inclusive and responsible AI". "This initiative positions India at the forefront of building a Global South-led perspective on AI governance, one that balances innovation with equity and real-world impact," the minister said.
Under the pledge, the companies have made "two significant commitments", he added. First is "advancing understanding of real-world AI usage through anonymised and aggregated insights to support evidence-based policy making on jobs, skills and economic transformation," Vaishnaw said.
"The second is strengthening multilingual and contextual evaluations of AI systems to ensure that AI works effectively across languages, cultures and real-world use cases, especially in the Global South," he added. Together, these efforts mark an important step towards shaping AI that is not only powerful, but also inclusive, development-oriented and globally relevant, he added.
India AI Impact Summit 2026 Day 4 Live Updates | India Has Central Role To Play Amid Challenges Around AI's Potential Misuse: Anthropic CEO
India has a central role to play amid challenges around autonomous behaviour of AI models, their potential for being misused by individuals and governments, and for having the capability of economic displacement, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei said on Thursday.
During his address at India AI Impact Summit 2026, Amodei said India has historically set a standard for the Global South, and has helped diffuse technology and humanitarian benefits through the Global South. Amodei said advances in artificial intelligence over the past years have been "absolutely staggering", as he reflected on the fourth global AI summit since the process began at Bletchley Park in 2023.
Alongside rapid technological progress, he said, commercial adoption as well as societal and ethical questions around AI have grown increasingly urgent. Amodei said AI has been on an exponential trajectory for nearly a decade, describing it as akin to a "Moore's Law for intelligence". According to him, the world is now only a few years away from AI models surpassing the cognitive capabilities of most humans at most tasks.
"For most things, we're increasingly close to what I've called a country of geniuses in a data centre, a set of AI agents that are more capable than most humans at most things, and can coordinate at superhuman speed. That level of capability is something the world has never seen before, and brings a very wide range of both opportunities and concerns for humanity," he said.
On the opportunity side, Amodei said such systems could help cure diseases that have remained incurable for thousands of years, dramatically improve human health, lift billions out of poverty, including in the Global South, and "create a better world for everyone". However, he also flagged serious risks, including the autonomous behaviour of AI systems, their potential misuse by individuals and governments, and the prospect of economic displacement.
"On the side of risks, I am concerned about the autonomous behaviour of AI models, their potential for misuse by individuals and governments and their potential for economic displacement. India has an absolutely central role to play in these questions and challenges, both on the side of the opportunities and on the side of the risks," he said.
India AI Impact Summit 2026 Day 4 Live Updates | Bill Gates Skips AI Impact Summit Keynote; Ankur Vora To Represent Foundation
Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates will not deliver his keynote address at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 here, the Gates Foundation India announced on Thursday morning.
The announcement was made via the foundation's official account (@BMGFIndia), which posted, "After careful consideration, and to ensure the focus remains on the AI Summit's key priorities, Mr. Gates will not be delivering his keynote address".
The organisation, in the statement, clarified that it will be represented by Ankur Vora, President of Africa and India Offices, who "will speak later today at the Summit". It said, "The Gates Foundation will be represented by Ankur Vora, President of Africa and India Offices, who will speak later today at the Summit." Read more...
India AI Impact Summit 2026 Day 4 Live Updates | AI Must Not Replace Human Potential, But Augment It: UN Chief
Warning about the challenges of Artificial Intelligence, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday that AI must not replace human potential, but supplement it. “We must invest in workers, so AI augments human potential - not replaces it,” he said, addressing a major fear about AI.
At the inauguration of the India AI Impact Summit at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, he called for tackling the looming social, economic, and ecological problems from the proliferation of AI. “Real impact means technology that improves lives and protects the planet,” he said. “So, let’s build AI for everyone - with dignity as the default setting”. On the impact on global warming and the environment, he said, “As AI’s energy and water demands soar, data centres and supply chains must switch to clean power- not shift costs to vulnerable communities”. He emphasised that “AI must be safe for everyone”. That requires protecting “people from exploitation, manipulation, and abuse,” he said.
Amid the controversies on the deleterious effects of social media on children, he looked ahead to AI and said, “No child should be a test subject for unregulated AI”. France’s President Emmanuel Macron, who took over the presidency of the G7, the group of major industrialised democracies, referred to Guterres’ call to protect children. “One of our G7 priorities will be, as well, children's protection against AI and digital abuse,” he said.
“You just mentioned it, Mr Secretary General, there is no reason our children should be exposed online to what is legally forbidden in the real world,” he said. Making AI accessible and democratising it was a recurring theme in Guterres’ speech before presidents, prime ministers, and CEOs of tech giants. ”AI must belong to everyone,” he said while pointing to the risk of countries and peoples being marooned away from the promises of the technology.
“Without investment, many countries will be logged out of the AI age,” he said. He reiterated his call for a Global Fund on AI -- this time setting a goal of $3 billion -- “to build basic capacity everywhere: Skills, data, affordable computing power, and inclusive ecosystems”. The $3 billion, he said, is less than one per cent of the annual revenue of a single tech company. That is “a small price for AI diffusion that benefits all -- including the businesses building AI,” he said.
Just Microsoft, which ranks fourth among tech companies in annual revenues, takes in $305 billion every year. While AI can “deepen inequality, amplify bias, and fuel harm”, done right, it has immense potential for bettering humanity, Guterres said. It can advance the UN overarching Sustainable Development Goals, accelerate medical breakthroughs, strengthen food security, bolster climate action and disaster preparedness, improve access to vital public services, and expand education, he said.
AI Summit Day 4 Live Updates | Welfare And Happiness Of All Our Benchmark For AI: PM Modi Inauguartes India AI Impact Summit 2026
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the welfare and happiness of all is our benchmark for AI. He was inaugurating the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. "I welcome you all to the most historic AI Summit of the world. India is the centre of the world's largest tech pool. It is a matter of pride for the Global South that the AI summit is being organised in India. When signals were first transmitted wirelessly, no one imagined that the entire world would one day be connected in real time. Artificial Intelligence is such a transformation of human history. What we are seeing today, what we are predicting, is just the beginning of its impact," he said.
"Bharat beneficially looks at AI, and that's why we chose 'Sarwajan Hitaye, Sarwajan Sukhaye' as our theme. We need AI to be democratic for all, especially the Global South. AI is making machines intelligent, but more than that, it is increasing human capabilities manyfold. There is only one difference: this time, the speed is unprecedented, and the scale is also unexpected. Earlier, the impact of technology used to take decades to be visible. Today, the journey from machine learning to learning machines is faster, deeper and wider than ever," the PM added.
The Prime Minister highlighted how using AI sovereignly can help build a better nation and said that it was key to understand what we can do with AI in the present "We have to have a big vision and shoulder an equally big responsibility. Along with the present generation, we also have to worry about what form of AI we will hand over to the coming generations. Therefore, the real question today is not what Artificial Intelligence can do in the future. The question is, what do we do with Artificial Intelligence in the present? Such questions have come before humanity before. The most powerful example is nuclear power. We have seen its destruction, and its positive contribution has also been seen," he said.
The Prime Minister underlined his visio,n saying that it was imperative to make AI human-centric to ensure the welfare of all "AI is a transformative power. If directionless, it becomes a disruption; if the right direction is found, it becomes a solution. How to make AI from machine-centric to human-centric, how to make it sensitive and responsive, this is the basic objective of this Global AI Impact Summit. The theme of this summit clearly reflects the perspective from which India views AI. Welfare of all, the happiness of all. This is our benchmark..."
The India AI Impact Summit has brought together government policymakers, industry AI experts, academicians, technology innovators and civil society from across the world at New Delhi to advance global discussions on artificial intelligence.
The India AI Impact Summit, the first global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South, reflects on the transformative potential of AI aligning with the national vision of "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya" (welfare for all, happiness for all) and the global principle of AI for Humanity. This summit is part of an evolving international process aimed at strengthening global cooperation on the governance, safety, and societal impact of A
India AI Impact Summit 2026 Day 4 Live Updates | Future Of AI Will Be Built By Those Who Combine Technology With Humanity: French President Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron addressed the audience at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 on Thursday and applauded India for playing a key role in democratizing Digital Public Infrastructure.
"Ten years ago, a street vendor cannot open a bank account in Mumbai but today he can accept payments online. No address, no papers, no access and today the same vendor accepts payments on his phone India has built something no other country has built, a digital identity for 1.4 billion people," Macron said.
"India built something that no other country in the world has built. A digital identity for 1.4 billion people. A payment system that now processes 20 billion transactions every month. A health infrastructure that has issued 500 million digital health IDs. Here are the results. They call it the India Stack Open Interoperable Sovereign. That is what this summit is about. We are clearly at the beginning of a huge acceleration, and you perfectly described it during your interventions," he added
The French President highlighted that Artificial Intelligence has a key role to play in becoming an enabler for humanity to innovate faster "Last year when France and India co-hosted the AI Action Summit in Paris, we set a global guiding principle for technologies that would transform our societies and our economies. We say that Artificial Intelligence will be an enabler for our humanity to innovate faster, to disrupt healthcare, energy, mobility, agriculture, and public services for the good of mankind. Both of us, we do believe in this revolution. AI has become a major field of strategic competition, and big tech got even bigger," he said.
Macron praised India's use of technology to ensure citizen good and said that the future of AI will be for those who combine technology with humanity. "AI, GPU, chips are now directly translated in geopolitical and macroeconomic terms. Some time for the best, some time for the worst, I have to say. One year ago, we demonstrated something else... India made a deliberate sovereign choice, SML, small language models. Task-specific, designed to run on a smartphone, India built the first government-funded AI and deployed 38,000 GPUs at the cheapest rates to every startup in the country," he said
"I started with a story about a street vendor in Mumbai. Ten years ago, the world told India that 1.4 billion people could not be brought into the digital economy. India proved them wrong. Today, some say AI is a game only the biggest can play...India, France, Europe, together with our partners, those who believe in our approach, companies, governments, investors, might have a different way...The future of AI will be built by those who combine innovation and responsibility, technology with humanity, and India and France will help to shape this future together," he added.
India AI Impact Summit 2026 Day 4 Live Updates | We cannot allow the digital divide to become an AI divide: Sundar Pichai
At the India AI Impact Summit 2026, CEO of Google and Alphabet, Sundar Pichai, said, "We cannot allow the digital divide to become an AI divide. That means investing in compute infrastructure and connectivity... We're also building a vast network of subsea fibre optic cables, including four new systems between the US and India as part of our America-India Connect initiative announced yesterday. Responsibility also means navigating profound economic shifts. AI will undeniably reshape the workforce, automating some roles, evolving others, and creating entirely new careers. 20 years ago, the concept of a professional YouTube creator didn't exist. Today, there are millions around the world..."