India AI Impact Summit 2026 Day 2 Live Updates | A Powerful Convergence Of Ideas, Innovation And Intent: PM Modi
Published : February 17, 2026 at 11:06 AM IST|
Updated : February 17, 2026 at 11:30 AM IST
The ongoing 'India AI Impact Summit 2026' entered day 2 on Tuesday at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The Summit, the first global AI gathering being hosted in the Global South, is witnessing unprecedented participation, with over 20 heads of State, 60 Ministers, and 500 global AI leaders scheduled to participate in the mega event.
The India AI Impact Summit is a five-day programme anchored in three foundational pillars, or "Sutras": People, Planet, and Progress.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the 'India AI Impact Expo 2026' as a powerful convergence of ideas, innovation and intent.
In a post on X, he wrote: "It showcased the extraordinary potential of Indian talent in shaping the future of Artificial Intelligence for global good. Above all, it reaffirmed our commitment to harnessing AI responsibly, inclusively and at scale for human progress."
For India, the event is as much about signalling capability as it is about intent - showcasing its deep talent pool, expanding digital public infrastructure and growing startup ecosystem, while positioning itself as a key architect of responsible, scalable and inclusive AI solutions for the world.
LIVE FEED
India AI Impact Summit 2026 Day 2 Live Updates | AI Can Address Health Inequities, But Cannot Replace Human Touch: Union MoS Health Anupriya Patel
Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel highlighted the transformative role of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare on Tuesday.
Speaking at the AI Impact Summit in the national capital, Patel asserted that India's governance model positions AI as an enabler and force multiplier, bringing the country closer to the goals of inclusivity and health equity.
"The real measure of the power of AI lies in the extent to which it is able to touch, it is able to address the health inequities. That's the governance model we follow, in which AI becomes an enabler and a force multiplier, and it is able to take us closer to the goals of inclusivity and health equities," Anupriya Patel said.
She noted that India faces unique challenges due to its vast and diverse population, the rural-urban divide, and the dual burden of communicable and non-communicable diseases. Patel emphasised that technology is being strategically integrated into the national healthcare framework to address these challenges, generating real-time alerts for disease outbreaks and strengthening disease surveillance nationwide.
"India has unique challenges: our vast and diverse population, rural and urban divide, and also the dual burden of non-communicable as well as communicable diseases. So, when we look at these unique challenges, it becomes extremely important that we make use of technology, and we have had a comprehensive technological integration in our national healthcare framework, which we don't see as only adoption of technology, but a strategic response to the unique challenges that we have used," said Anupriya Patel.
India AI Impact Summit 2026 Day 2 Live Updates | Australian Minister Andrew Charlton To Visit India To Promote National AI Plan
In a significant move to bolster international cooperation on emerging technologies, Australia's Assistant Minister for Science, Technology and the Digital Economy, Andrew Charlton, will visit India to participate in the prestigious AI Impact Summit.
Assistant Minister for Science, Technology and the Digital Economy, Andrew Charlton, will visit India to attend the AI Impact Summit.
As per an official statement from Australia's Department of Industry, Science and Resources, the Assistant Minister will deliver a speech on the importance of elevating the voice of workers as the adoption of AI gains pace. He will also promote Australia as a partner of choice for investment in sustainable AI infrastructure and safe, inclusive AI innovation.
The Assistant Minister will meet with counterparts from a range of countries, including the US, UK, Canada and India, to progress partnerships in Australia's interest, the statement said. It further noted that he will also meet with major technology companies to discuss investment in Australia's AI ecosystem in line with the goals set out in the National AI Plan. (ANI)
India AI Impact Summit 2026 Day 2 Live Updates | India Is Democratising AI, Technology, Says CPRG Director Ramanand
Center of Policy Research and Governance (CPRG) Director Dr Ramanand on Tuesday hailed the AI Impact Summit, stating that the event sends a message that India is democratising both AI and technology.
He said that the AI Summit being organised is likely the largest event to date, as the world has its eyes on India and holds high hopes and expectations.
"The AI Summit is being held in India. The first summit was held in France, and after Europe, it is now taking place in India. India is being looked at with great hope and expectation. India is organising what is likely the largest AI summit so far. I do not think anyone has organised such a large summit on AI before. This event itself sends a message that India is democratising AI and technology. That is why it has invited people not only from India, but from all across the world," Dr Ramanand told ANI.