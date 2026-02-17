India AI Impact Summit 2026 Day 2 Live Updates | A Powerful Convergence Of Ideas, Innovation And Intent: PM Modi

India AI Impact Summit 2026 Day 2 Live Updates | AI Can Address Health Inequities, But Cannot Replace Human Touch: Union MoS Health Anupriya Patel

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel highlighted the transformative role of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare on Tuesday.

Speaking at the AI Impact Summit in the national capital, Patel asserted that India's governance model positions AI as an enabler and force multiplier, bringing the country closer to the goals of inclusivity and health equity.

"The real measure of the power of AI lies in the extent to which it is able to touch, it is able to address the health inequities. That's the governance model we follow, in which AI becomes an enabler and a force multiplier, and it is able to take us closer to the goals of inclusivity and health equities," Anupriya Patel said.

She noted that India faces unique challenges due to its vast and diverse population, the rural-urban divide, and the dual burden of communicable and non-communicable diseases. Patel emphasised that technology is being strategically integrated into the national healthcare framework to address these challenges, generating real-time alerts for disease outbreaks and strengthening disease surveillance nationwide.

"India has unique challenges: our vast and diverse population, rural and urban divide, and also the dual burden of non-communicable as well as communicable diseases. So, when we look at these unique challenges, it becomes extremely important that we make use of technology, and we have had a comprehensive technological integration in our national healthcare framework, which we don't see as only adoption of technology, but a strategic response to the unique challenges that we have used," said Anupriya Patel.