AI Summit India 2026 Live Updates | AI Integration In Road, Transport Can Help Avoid Accidents, Curb Pollution: Govt Official
Published : February 16, 2026 at 11:30 AM IST|
Updated : February 16, 2026 at 12:33 PM IST
All eyes are on Delhi today as India hosts the AI Impact Summit 2026, a high-profile gathering of global leaders and industry heavyweights in Artificial Intelligence - a technology widely seen as one of the biggest disruptors since the advent of electricity.
The February 16-20 summit at the grand 'Bharat Mandapam' brings together policymakers, industry leaders, and technology innovators at a time when nations are racing to define their AI agendas.
For India, the event is as much about signalling capability as it is about intent - showcasing its deep talent pool, expanding digital public infrastructure and growing startup ecosystem, while positioning itself as a key architect of responsible, scalable and inclusive AI solutions for the world.
'Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed world leaders, captains of industry, innovators, policymakers, researchers and tech enthusiasts from across the world for this Summit. "Bringing the world together to discuss AI!" he said in a post on X Sunday morning.
"The theme of the Summit is Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya or welfare for all, happiness for all, reflecting our shared commitment to harnessing Artificial Intelligence for human-centric progress," he said.
The PM will inaugurate the India AI Impact Expo 2026, being held alongside the AI Summit, at 5 PM today. As per a statement from the PMO, the Expo will serve as a national demonstration of AI in action, where policy meets practice, innovation meets scale, and technology meets the everyday citizen.
Who All Are Attending?
Leaders from around 20 countries are expected to attend, including high-profile figures such as Emmanuel Macron, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Pedro Sánchez and Dick Schoof. Other prominent attendees include Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Navinchandra Ramgoolam, Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Tshering Tobgay.
In addition, ministerial delegations from over 45 countries, along with senior officials from multiple international organisations and the United Nations, including António Guterres, are expected to join deliberations.
Tech Titans and Industry Powerhouses
The summit will bring together some of the most influential names in global technology and artificial intelligence. Sundar Pichai, Sam Altman, Demis Hassabis and Dario Amodei are all well-known individuals. Additionally, C-Level Executives from other global brands like Mukesh Ambani, Bill Gates, Cristiano Amon, Brad Smith, etc., will also be present.
More than 40 company executives/CEOs from around the globe are scheduled to attend the event. It is estimated that announcements related to collaborations/investments of over USD $100 Billion will be made during this summit.
Prime Minister Modi will address the Summit, visit the Expo, and engage closely with the CEOs. The event is being closely watched globally as it unfolds, given that some of the biggest names shaping the tech narrative are slated to be part of it.
LIVE FEED
AI Summit India 2026 Live Updates | AI Integration Can Help Avoid Accidents, Curb Pollution: Govt official
There is a lot of scope for AI integration in the road and transport industry to help avoid accidents and check issues of vehicular pollution, a government official said on Monday.
Measures such as a vehicle-to-vehicle communication system and adding driving-in-school curriculum can help in this direction, Pankaj Aggarwal, an officer in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, said while speaking at the India AI Impact Summit in the national capital.
During a panel discussion on 'AI for Road Safety: Data-Driven Solutions for Enhancing Road Safety in India', he said AI can play a big role in avoiding accidents and reducing fatalities.
Data indicates that speeding is the first problem among traffic rule violations, he said. So, capturing proper data with the help of AI and providing the same evidence without human intervention can be of help as whatever data today is recorded by a police person is "not the actual data as there are many other offences which contribute to the accident..."
"...With that intention if some technology is there if he (driver) can correct himself before any collision (through) vehicle-to-vehicle communication technology... there is a lot of scope for AI," the official said. In case of challans also, enforcement is an issue, Aggarwal said.
Further, AI can help maintain correct data when it comes to accidents and fatalities, he said, citing the example of Bihar where he said data shows fatalities are higher than the national average. On pollution, Aggarwal said, "We are developing an AI tool for that also because the environment is a major concern in the urban centres." How to control pollution is also an area where the government is actively taking steps as data can be misled here.
He also mooted an idea of having driving as part of school curriculum through AI as it can create awareness among the youth. "IIT Madras is working on it so that it should be mandated as part of the curriculum," he stated. (PTI)
AI Summit India 2026 Live Updates: AI Must Remain Human-Centric And Guided By Responsibility, Says Vice President C P Radhakrishnan
Vice-President of India C P Radhakrishnan on Monday said AI must remain human-centric and guided by responsibility, as he wished success for the India AI Impact Summit that commenced in Delhi today.
In a post on X, the V-P said India stands at the forefront of efforts to shape a people-first, democratic AI future, which is reflected in the Summit’s theme, ‘Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya’ as well.
"By placing public good, accessibility, and global cooperation at the heart of AI’s evolution, India seeks to connect the technological strengths of the Global North with the scale and potential of the Global South, driving inclusive and shared progress worldwide. As Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji had said during the AI Action Summit in Paris last year, “Some people worry about machines becoming superior in intelligence to humans. But no one holds the key to our collective future and shared destiny other than us humans.” Thus AI must remain human-centric and guided by responsibility. I wish the India AI Impact Summit grand success," the V-P said.
-
As the India AI Impact Summit commences today at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, India stands at the forefront of efforts to shape a people-first, democratic AI future. This is reflected in the Summit’s theme, ‘Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya’ as well.— Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) February 16, 2026
By placing public good,… pic.twitter.com/bfXKEPQbS6
AI Summit India 2026 Live Updates: Bill Gates Arrives In Andhra Pradesh, To Attend Delhi Summit
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates arrived in Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh, on Monday ahead of attending the AI-India Impact summit in Delhi. Andhra Pradesh Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Nara Lokesh received Gates at the Airport and expressed optimism about future collaborations.
From the airport, Gates proceeded to the Secretariat, where CM Naidu welcomed him and introduced him to members of the state Cabinet.
-
Welcome back, Mr @BillGates!#APWelcomeBillGates pic.twitter.com/jt7sln8ue4— N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) February 16, 2026
AI Will Not Kill Jobs But Will Unbundle Them: Microsoft India And South Asia President Puneet Chandok
Puneet Chandok, President of Microsoft India and South Asia, on Monday said Artificial Intelligence models are improving at an unprecedented pace and predicted exponential growth in the sector over the next three years.
Speaking at the "AI for Disaster Management: Anticipatory, Hyperlocal, Scalable" session of the AI Impact Summit 2026 in the national capital, Chandok said the rapid advancements witnessed in recent months demonstrate how quickly the technology is evolving. "The models you have seen today, it's incredible and we are growing on. With AI, we have potentially the ability to grow and move on, and now the world is changing and ready to adopt it," he said.
On whether AI systems are truly improving, Chandok asserted that progress is clearly visible. "There is still debate on whether we are getting better with AI or not. I believe models are definitely getting better. You can see the change in the last six months. What you have seen today is remarkable. In the next three years, there are thousand X coming in the AI sector," he said.
-
Puneet Chandok, President, Microsoft India & South Asia, will be at the India AI Impact Summit 2026. He brings a vision of making India AI-first and advancing it responsibly at scale. #IndiaAIImpactSummit2026 #ResponsibleAI #PeoplePlanetProgress pic.twitter.com/e0FW4Uwo3r— Ministry of Electronics & IT (@GoI_MeitY) February 12, 2026
AI Summit India 2026 Live Updates: Delhi Airport Issues Advisory Amid Possible Traffic Disruptions
Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Monday issued a passenger advisory ahead of the India AI Summit at Bharat Mandapam, warning travellers of possible traffic congestion and delays to and from the airport, and advised using the metro for convenient access.
In a post on X, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) advised passengers to plan their journeys in advance due to major events in the national capital that could disrupt road traffic. "In view of major events in Delhi that may impact travel to and from the airport, travellers are advised to plan their journey accordingly and consider alternative public transport options," the advisory read.
Passengers were advised to use the Delhi Metro to avoid inconvenience. The airport operator recommended the Magenta Line for access to Terminal 1 and the Airport Express Line for Terminals 2 and 3 or other available services to avoid inconvenience. "Thank you for your understanding and cooperation," the advisory further read.
-
Passenger Advisory issued at 09:00 hrs.#DelhiAirport #PassengerAdvisory #DELAdvisory pic.twitter.com/BXwUkvvKiG— Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) February 16, 2026
AI Summit India 2026 Live Updates: Security Clamp, Traffic Curbs As AI Summit Coincides With Board Exams
The national capital braces for heightened security deployment and extensive traffic restrictions as the five-day AI Impact Summit begins today. Here are some of the steps authorities are taking in Delhi to manage VIP movement while ensuring minimal disruption to commuters and students appearing for board examinations.
- More than 10,000 police personnel, including district units, specialised teams, traffic staff and reserve forces, have been deployed in and around Bharat Mandapam, the summit venue, and across key locations in the national capital to ensure robust security.
- Access to the venue will remain strictly regulated through QR code-based accreditation, while a dedicated coordination cell has been set up to oversee intelligence sharing, traffic regulation, route planning and real-time response during the summit period.
- Traffic management will remain a major focus area, with nearly 5,000 traffic personnel deployed to regulate vehicular movement and manage diversions, officials said, adding that several ambulances will remain stationed along VVIP routes for emergency response.
- Authorities have also issued a detailed traffic advisory as the summit coincides with the commencement of the CBSE board examinations from February 17. Police personnel across districts have been sensitised to assist students travelling to examination centres, while special traffic arrangements have been made for schools located along VIP movement routes.
- Traffic movement is likely to remain restricted or regulated on several key roads in the New Delhi district and adjoining areas, including stretches around Mathura Road, Sardar Patel Marg, Janpath, Akbar Road and Shanti Path, among others.
- Movement on Bhairon Marg and parts of Mathura Road may face temporary restrictions during summit-related route movements, while alternate routes and corridors have been earmarked to facilitate general traffic.
- Metro services will continue to operate normally, though buses and taxis may face diversions during VIP movement. Police have urged commuters to plan travel in advance, keep buffer time during peak hours and follow updates issued through official advisories and social media channels.
AI Summit India 2026 Live Updates: Security Clamp, Traffic Curbs As AI Summit Coincides With Board Exams
The UK's focus during the AI Impact Summit starting in New Delhi on Monday will be on championing how artificial intelligence can supercharge growth, unlock new jobs, improve public services and deliver benefits for people across the globe, the British government has said.
Led by Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy and AI Minister Kanishka Narayan, the UK delegation is keen to highlight how AI can improve everyday life in every corner of the world and make the case for AI as an engine of renewal that can help doctors diagnose faster, teachers personalise learning, councils deliver services in minutes and businesses create the next generation of good jobs. Read More...
AI Summit India 2026 Live Updates: 'Confident that Summit Outcomes Will Help Shape AI Future,' PM Modi
Welcoming world and tech leaders to the AI Summit India 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday the Summit will "enrich" global discourse on diverse aspects of AI. He also exuded confidence that the Summit outcomes will help shape a future that is progressive, innovative and opportunity-driven.
"Thanks to the 1.4 billion people of India, our nation stands at the forefront of the AI transformation. From digital public infrastructure to a vibrant StartUp ecosystem and cutting-edge research, our strides in AI reflect both ambition and responsibility," PM Modi said in a thread of posts on X.
-
Bringing the world together to discuss AI!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 16, 2026
Starting today, India hosts the AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. I warmly welcome world leaders, captains of industry, innovators, policymakers, researchers and tech enthusiasts from across the world for this Summit. The…