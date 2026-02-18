India AI Impact Summit 2026 Day 3 Live Updates | 'Nice To Be Back,' Says Google CEO Sundar Pichai As World Leaders Converge On Delhi

India AI Impact Summit 2026 Day 3 Live Updates | India Among Key Hubs for AI Innovation, Company Deepening India Partnerships: NVIDIA

India, with its deep base of developers, startups and partners, has become one of the most important hubs for AI innovation, said NVIDIA managing director for South Asia, Vishal Dhupar, while highlighting that the company was working closely with technology leaders across the country to accelerate transformation and supercharge growth.

NVIDIA's diversity of partnerships is critical as AI is not a single product, nor a lone one-off breakthrough, he said, likening Artificial Intelligence to a five-layer cake spanning energy (as the base), with chips, infrastructure, models and applications on top.

Each of the layers has its own diverse ecosystem, and NVIDIA is working with India's technology leaders at every single level of the stack, Dhupar said. According to him, NVIDIA's ecosystem in India is thriving and growing fast. NVIDIA said it is collaborating with next-generation cloud providers Yotta, L&T and E2E Networks to deliver advanced AI factories to meet India's growing need for AI compute.

Further, organisations across the country are building AI applications with NVIDIA 'Nemotron' to support public-sector services, financial systems and enterprise operations in multiple languages, it said. In India, adopters of Nemotron and NeMo Curator, an open library for multilingual and multimodal data curation, include BharatGen, Chariot, Commotion, Gnani.ai, CoRover.ai, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), Sarvam.ai, Tech Mahindra, Zoho, among others.

"We are proud to be working with Indian visionaries at every single layer of this stack," Dhupar told reporters during a virtual briefing. Today, there are about 8,00,000 developers in India who are building, training and deploying AI solutions on NVIDIA's platforms. The "exciting" week of India AI Summit brings innovation and opportunity, he pointed out.