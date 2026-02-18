India AI Impact Summit 2026 Day 3 Live Updates | 'Nice To Be Back,' Says Google CEO Sundar Pichai As World Leaders Converge On Delhi
The India AI Impact Summit, hosted by India at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, continues on the third day on Wednesday with more leaders from the Technology across the globe converging on the national capital. The summit started on February 16 and will run up to February 20, 2026. The summit brought together government policymakers, industry AI experts, academicians, technology innovators and civil society from across the world at New Delhi to advance global discussions on artificial intelligence.
The India AI Impact Summit, the first global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South, aims to reflect on the transformative potential of AI, aligning with the national vision of "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya" (welfare for all, happiness for all) and the global principle of AI for Humanity. The Summit will have participation of more than 110 countries, 30 International organisations, including about 20 HoS/HoG level participation, and about 45 Ministers.
The AI summit is part of an evolving international process aimed at strengthening global cooperation on the governance, safety, and societal impact of AI. The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is guided by three Sutras or foundational pillars - People, Planet, and Progress. These sutras articulate the core principles for global cooperation on artificial intelligence. They aim to promote human-centric AI that safeguards rights and ensures equitable benefits across societies, environmentally sustainable advancement of AI, and inclusive economic and technological advancement.
India AI Impact Summit 2026 Day 3 Live Updates | India Among Key Hubs for AI Innovation, Company Deepening India Partnerships: NVIDIA
India, with its deep base of developers, startups and partners, has become one of the most important hubs for AI innovation, said NVIDIA managing director for South Asia, Vishal Dhupar, while highlighting that the company was working closely with technology leaders across the country to accelerate transformation and supercharge growth.
NVIDIA's diversity of partnerships is critical as AI is not a single product, nor a lone one-off breakthrough, he said, likening Artificial Intelligence to a five-layer cake spanning energy (as the base), with chips, infrastructure, models and applications on top.
Each of the layers has its own diverse ecosystem, and NVIDIA is working with India's technology leaders at every single level of the stack, Dhupar said. According to him, NVIDIA's ecosystem in India is thriving and growing fast. NVIDIA said it is collaborating with next-generation cloud providers Yotta, L&T and E2E Networks to deliver advanced AI factories to meet India's growing need for AI compute.
Further, organisations across the country are building AI applications with NVIDIA 'Nemotron' to support public-sector services, financial systems and enterprise operations in multiple languages, it said. In India, adopters of Nemotron and NeMo Curator, an open library for multilingual and multimodal data curation, include BharatGen, Chariot, Commotion, Gnani.ai, CoRover.ai, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), Sarvam.ai, Tech Mahindra, Zoho, among others.
"We are proud to be working with Indian visionaries at every single layer of this stack," Dhupar told reporters during a virtual briefing. Today, there are about 8,00,000 developers in India who are building, training and deploying AI solutions on NVIDIA's platforms. The "exciting" week of India AI Summit brings innovation and opportunity, he pointed out.
India AI Impact Summit 2026 Day 3 Live Updates | India Should Be Among Top Three AI Superpowers Globally: PM Modi Sets 2047 Vision
As the India AI Impact Summit 2026 commenced in the national capital marking the first time that a global convening of this scale on artificial intelligence is being organised in the Global South, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a special interview to ANI underlined the guiding spirit of the summit under the umbrella "Sarvajan Hitay, Sarvajan Sukhaye" ("Welfare for all, happiness for all").
The Summit brings together the Heads of State and Government, ministers, global technology leaders, and industry stakeholders to deliberate on the role of AI in advancing inclusive growth, strengthening public systems and enabling sustainable development. Prime Minister Modi, in his interview, highlights India's vision for this new era, highlighting that AI must accelerate global development while remaining deeply human-centric. Read more...
India AI Impact Summit 2026 Day 3 Live Updates | Spanish President Pedro Sanchez Arrives In New Delhi
President of Spain, Pedro Sanchez Perez-Castejon, arrived in India to attend the AI Impact Summit 2026 AND was greeted by Minister of State for Skills Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Singh.
Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in a post on X wrote, "Welcome, President of Spain, Mr. Pedro Sanchez Perez-Castejon @sanchezcastejon for the India-AI Impact Summit. Warmly received by Minister of State for Skills Development and Entrepreneurship @jayantrld. The visit of President Sanchez will add further impetus to the ongoing celebrations of India-Spain Dual Year of Culture, Tourism and AI."
India AI Impact Summit 2026 Day 3 Live Updates | Not UN’s Role To Regulate AI, Says Guterres As World Body Plans Annual Global Dialogue
It is not the UN’s role to regulate AI, Secretary General Antonio Guterres has emphasised as he pointed to an annual global dialogue being planned at the international organisation on AI with participation from all countries, governments, private sector as well as civil society. Guterres will soon be arriving in New Delhi to attend the India AI Impact Summit, the first-ever summit on Artificial Intelligence hosted in the Global South.
In an exclusive interview to PTI ahead of his visit to India for the Summit, Guterres outlined efforts by the international organisation aimed at global cooperation on Artificial Intelligence (AI), emphasising that these are “perfectly in line” with the strategy demonstrated by India in its leadership of the AI summit.
Guterres highlighted three key areas under the Global Digital Compact initiated at the UN to contribute towards the global AI architecture. The first is the creation of a new high-level Independent International Scientific Panel on Artificial Intelligence comprising 40 experts from around the world. The UN General Assembly last week appointed the 40 members recommended by Guterres to the independent panel. Read more...
India AI Impact Summit 2026 Day 3 Live Updates | 'Nice To Be Back': Google CEO Sundar Pichai Arrives In India for AI Impact Summit
Google CEO Sundar Pichai arrived here in the national capital on Wednesday for the Global AI Impact Summit 2026. Pichai will deliver the keynote address on February 20 at the summit. In a post on X, CEO Pichai said, "Nice to be back in India for the AI Impact Summit - a very warm welcome as always and the papers looked great too." Read more...