ETV Bharat / technology

Lights, Camera, Algorithm: Filmmaking At The Crossroads Of Gen AI And Human Creativity

Experts believe that generative AI is reshaping filmmaking, much like the digital revolution did. ( Getty Images )

By Anubha Jain 7 Min Read

Bengaluru: The rise of generative AI is driving one of the most significant transformations the film industry has witnessed since the digital revolution. From generating images and voiceovers to assisting with scripting, visualisation, and storytelling, AI is already helping filmmakers create content faster and at significantly lower cost. While such developments have huge potential to bring democratisation and innovative filmmaking, they also pose serious issues surrounding originality, artistic authenticity, copyright, and ownership, as well as audience credibility. With AI technology becoming more advanced and increasingly indistinguishable from human-generated material, the film industry stands at a crossroads in its evolution: embracing new technology while preserving its human essence. AI is a Tool, Not a Replacement Raghav Arora, Founder, Kahaani Labs, said that the idea that AI is here to replace filmmakers is, in my view, a very narrow way of looking at the technology. Cameras did not replace directors, editing software did not replace editors, and CGI did not replace storytellers; they expanded what was creatively possible. AI is simply the next tool in that evolution. AI's biggest advantage lies in lowering barriers to entry and enabling storytellers to focus more on creativity (ETV Bharat via Getty Images) "It is a misconception that AI makes filmmaking effortless. In reality, creating meaningful work still requires vision, taste, direction, and a deep understanding of storytelling," Arora added. "AI can generate images and videos, but it cannot determine how a scene should make an audience feel. That remains the role of the creator." Practical Impact of AI “AI's biggest advantage lies in lowering barriers to entry and enabling storytellers to focus more on creativity. Pre-production and visual effects are among the areas seeing the greatest impact, allowing filmmakers to visualise ideas more effectively before production begins. Since pre-visualising usually takes a lot of time and resources, it is now possible to do so in advance, even before the start of the production process,” noted Krishna Tangirala, Founder & CEO at Orange & Teal and Imagine If (AI Studio), Bengaluru. “AI can technically write scripts, but will it ever be as good as what humans write? I don’t think so,” Tangirala told ETV Bharat. He added that beyond the creative aspects of filmmaking, AI has significant potential to streamline operational and process-driven functions across the industry. This is something we are already actively implementing in our day-to-day work. Authenticity, Ownership, and Ethics of AI As AI lowers barriers to content creation, can filmmakers ensure originality, authenticity, and quality? Prataya Saha, Award Winning Independent Filmmaker and Writer–Director, Kaliyug Rising, an AI Short Film, believes that authenticity in the age of AI comes from a filmmaker's voice and vision, not the tool itself. Experts believe that AI requires human vision, taste, and storytelling skills to create meaningful work (Getty Images) "It's also achieved through the processes a filmmaker creates. I strongly believe that AI does not have the life experiences of a human being that make up a filmmaker, and therefore, the advantage of human beings over AI remains here. Although AI might aid in crafting stories and visuals, it cannot be the master of it all. Life experience, background, and emotions of the filmmaker play a vital role in ensuring honesty, authenticity, and originality in AI-assisted creative work," he said. ALSO READ: Billions Of AI Prompts, Billions In Energy Costs: The Planet Pays As Data Centres Heat Up He further said, “I think the key concerns are ownership, accountability, and the fair use of data. What data is being used to create AI-generated work, and who does that data belong to? Who should receive credit when a machine helps create art? These are important questions the industry must address."