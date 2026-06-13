Lights, Camera, Algorithm: Filmmaking At The Crossroads Of Gen AI And Human Creativity
AI may be transforming how films are made, but experts agree that the essence of cinema remains deeply human.
By Anubha Jain
Published : June 13, 2026 at 1:48 PM IST
Bengaluru: The rise of generative AI is driving one of the most significant transformations the film industry has witnessed since the digital revolution. From generating images and voiceovers to assisting with scripting, visualisation, and storytelling, AI is already helping filmmakers create content faster and at significantly lower cost.
While such developments have huge potential to bring democratisation and innovative filmmaking, they also pose serious issues surrounding originality, artistic authenticity, copyright, and ownership, as well as audience credibility. With AI technology becoming more advanced and increasingly indistinguishable from human-generated material, the film industry stands at a crossroads in its evolution: embracing new technology while preserving its human essence.
AI is a Tool, Not a Replacement
Raghav Arora, Founder, Kahaani Labs, said that the idea that AI is here to replace filmmakers is, in my view, a very narrow way of looking at the technology. Cameras did not replace directors, editing software did not replace editors, and CGI did not replace storytellers; they expanded what was creatively possible. AI is simply the next tool in that evolution.
"It is a misconception that AI makes filmmaking effortless. In reality, creating meaningful work still requires vision, taste, direction, and a deep understanding of storytelling," Arora added. "AI can generate images and videos, but it cannot determine how a scene should make an audience feel. That remains the role of the creator."
Practical Impact of AI
“AI's biggest advantage lies in lowering barriers to entry and enabling storytellers to focus more on creativity. Pre-production and visual effects are among the areas seeing the greatest impact, allowing filmmakers to visualise ideas more effectively before production begins. Since pre-visualising usually takes a lot of time and resources, it is now possible to do so in advance, even before the start of the production process,” noted Krishna Tangirala, Founder & CEO at Orange & Teal and Imagine If (AI Studio), Bengaluru.
“AI can technically write scripts, but will it ever be as good as what humans write? I don’t think so,” Tangirala told ETV Bharat. He added that beyond the creative aspects of filmmaking, AI has significant potential to streamline operational and process-driven functions across the industry. This is something we are already actively implementing in our day-to-day work.
Authenticity, Ownership, and Ethics of AI
As AI lowers barriers to content creation, can filmmakers ensure originality, authenticity, and quality? Prataya Saha, Award Winning Independent Filmmaker and Writer–Director, Kaliyug Rising, an AI Short Film, believes that authenticity in the age of AI comes from a filmmaker's voice and vision, not the tool itself.
"It's also achieved through the processes a filmmaker creates. I strongly believe that AI does not have the life experiences of a human being that make up a filmmaker, and therefore, the advantage of human beings over AI remains here. Although AI might aid in crafting stories and visuals, it cannot be the master of it all. Life experience, background, and emotions of the filmmaker play a vital role in ensuring honesty, authenticity, and originality in AI-assisted creative work," he said.
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He further said, “I think the key concerns are ownership, accountability, and the fair use of data. What data is being used to create AI-generated work, and who does that data belong to? Who should receive credit when a machine helps create art? These are important questions the industry must address."
"I also believe it is important for filmmakers to be transparent about the extent to which AI has been used in their work. Audiences deserve to know what they are watching.” Saha mused, “From a user’s perspective, we rarely know what kind of data goes into training an AI algorithm. What is required here are clear-cut guidelines that will ensure both innovation and protection of artists' rights.”
What Will Always Remain Human?
Speaking about the aspects of filmmaking that will remain uniquely human, Tangirala pointed out that storytelling will remain intrinsically human forever. Although artificial intelligence is capable of creating scripts, visuals, music, and voiceovers, people watch films and consume various types of content for many different reasons.
Tangirala thinks that the performances by actors will continue to be unique and can never be matched. Music also happens to be a very interesting field where Tangirala firmly believes that the unique qualities of musicians cannot be matched by any AI program.
Arora said, “A single creator today can accomplish tasks that previously required a large team and significant resources. AI can accelerate ideation, pre-visualisation, concept development, and certain aspects of production. However, the human role will become even more important. Great filmmaking has always been about understanding people, emotions, relationships, culture, and the complexities of the human experience."
"A machine can generate a beautiful image of someone crying, but it does not understand emotion. It does not know what it means to lose someone, love someone, or pursue a dream against all odds. Those experiences are what make stories resonate with audiences. That is why I believe the script and storytelling aspects of filmmaking will continue to require a distinctly human touch," he added.
AI Slop and the Challenge of Quality
The rise of generative AI has also led to concerns about “AI slop”, an abundance of low-quality, algorithmically generated content. Replying to how serious this challenge is for the film industry, Prataya Saha noted, “I think it ultimately depends on a filmmaker’s vision and creative eye. AI slop happens when the human element becomes lazy. While the concern is real, it will always exist—just as soulless live-action films exist alongside truly great cinema."
"The real challenge is for filmmakers to use AI as a creative partner and a tool to enhance their vision, rather than as a shortcut," he added. "I believe this distinction will determine who succeeds in AI-driven filmmaking and who does not.”
Democratising Filmmaking and the Future of AI Cinema
Highlighting the possibility of long-format movies, challenges, and how AI will democratise filmmaking for independent creators and small production houses, Saha emphasised that AI has already begun democratising filmmaking. A creator in a remote part of the world, with limited resources, can now build worlds and tell stories that were once only possible with the backing of major production studios. In many ways, AI is helping level the playing field.
While long-form AI films are certainly possible, sustaining a meaningful human connection with audiences over an extended duration remains a challenge. This is one reason why AI-generated micro dramas have seen the fastest adoption so far. In the near future, AI feature films could emerge as a genre of their own, but their success will ultimately depend on how effectively filmmakers balance technological capabilities with human emotion and empathy, he added.
Tangirala echoed this view and said, "We believe that the future of films will be based on a blend of AI and creative talent. Using Ekalavya, we are showing the potential of how AI could work in tandem with filmmakers, actors, photographers, art directors, and all other creatives without ever replacing them. This process eliminates any financial barriers and enables creators to fully realise their vision. At the end of the day, a film is nothing more than a good story. AI is used by us to boost efficiency and production value, but the greatest looking film will fail if it lacks a story."
Responding to how well-positioned Indian studios and creators are to compete in the rapidly evolving global AI-content ecosystem, and the unique strengths India can bring to this space? Arora said, “We have always been a nation of storytellers, with a rich cultural heritage spanning mythology, literature, and cinema. There are thousands of unique stories waiting to be told. AI creates a significant opportunity for India by lowering barriers to entry."
"A talented creator with a compelling idea can now compete on a global stage without necessarily having access to Hollywood-level budgets. At the same time, India has a vast pool of technically skilled talent that is quick to adapt to emerging technologies, placing the country in a strong position within the evolving AI-driven content ecosystem,” he further said, claiming that studios such as Cinefai Studios have already begun establishing themselves in this emerging space.
Limits of AI: Why Human Experience Still Matters
“Where AI falls flat when it comes to films is the fact that it can emulate emotions, but it does not comprehend the experiences of humans that led to them. That is why screenwriting has remained a fundamentally human endeavour. Memorable narratives result from people’s experiences, their perceptions, fears, relationships, and feelings— not patterns observed from previous films." Arora said.
"From a technical point of view, AI faces issues with consistency, story creation, realistic performance delivery, and continuity throughout sequences. Despite being a powerful tool for execution and visualisation, the essence of cinema will remain human," Arora concluded.