ETV Bharat / technology

LG Set To Showcase Its First-Ever Flagship Micro RGB TV At CES 2025: Here's What Makes This Tech Special

LG Micro RGB evo gets BT.2020, DCI-P3, and Adobe RGB certifications. ( Image Credit: LG )

Hyderabad: LG Electronics (LG) has announced that it will unveil its first-ever flagship Red Green Blue (RGB) TV at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026. The TV is called LG Micro RGB evo, which is also the winner of the CES 2026 Innovation Awards (announced in November 2025). The flagship TV features Micro RGB technology and LG TV's smallest individual RGB LEDs, marking a significant shift from MiniLED. The LG Micro RGB evo will be available in 75-inch, 86-inch, and 100-inch sizes. The tech giant mentions that visitors to CES 2026 can experience the LG Micro RGB evo TV along with the brand’s other latest home entertainment innovations at the company’s booth (#15004), located at the Las Vegas Convention Centre from January 6, 2026, until January 9, 2026. “Achieving the utmost visual fidelity is the goal of any display, and with the LG Micro RGB evo, we have achieved a milestone previously thought impossible for this category,” said Park Hyoung-sei, president of the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company. “This launch marks the evolution of the RGB TV, redefining industry standards to offer uncompromising performance for customers who demand exceptional colour accuracy.” What is Micro RGB TV technology?