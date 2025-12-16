LG Set To Showcase Its First-Ever Flagship Micro RGB TV At CES 2025: Here's What Makes This Tech Special
The LG Micro RGB evo is powered by a Dual Artificial Intelligence (AI) Engine-based Alpha 11 AI processor Gen 3 chipset.
Published : December 16, 2025 at 5:32 PM IST
Hyderabad: LG Electronics (LG) has announced that it will unveil its first-ever flagship Red Green Blue (RGB) TV at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026. The TV is called LG Micro RGB evo, which is also the winner of the CES 2026 Innovation Awards (announced in November 2025). The flagship TV features Micro RGB technology and LG TV's smallest individual RGB LEDs, marking a significant shift from MiniLED.
The LG Micro RGB evo will be available in 75-inch, 86-inch, and 100-inch sizes. The tech giant mentions that visitors to CES 2026 can experience the LG Micro RGB evo TV along with the brand’s other latest home entertainment innovations at the company’s booth (#15004), located at the Las Vegas Convention Centre from January 6, 2026, until January 9, 2026.
“Achieving the utmost visual fidelity is the goal of any display, and with the LG Micro RGB evo, we have achieved a milestone previously thought impossible for this category,” said Park Hyoung-sei, president of the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company. “This launch marks the evolution of the RGB TV, redefining industry standards to offer uncompromising performance for customers who demand exceptional colour accuracy.”
What is Micro RGB TV technology?
According to LG, the TV uses Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED)-like precision to control each RGB LED backlight. To do so, it is powered by a Dual Artificial Intelligence (AI) Engine-based Alpha 11 AI processor Gen 3 chipset. This processor includes a feature called Dual Super Upscaling, which allows two types of AI scaling at the same time, making lower quality videos look sharper and more detailed, while keeping the picture natural and balanced at the highest level of clarity and immersion.
The LG Micro RGB evo TV claims to be able to produce high-quality, detailed images due to the brand’s breakthrough innovation, RGB Primary Colour Ultra, delivering a full spectrum of colour reproduction. With this technology, the TV can show every possible colour within the most advanced standards, such as BT.2020, DCI-P3, and Adobe RGB, used in the television and display industry.
100 per cent colour gamut coverage enables the TV to not miss any shades, meaning colours look exactly the way they should. The Micro RGB evo TV uses Micro Dimming Ultra, which controls brightness in over 1,000 tiny zones across the screen. This allows the TV to show deep black and bright highlights at the same time.
The TV runs the webOS platform that features Voice ID, AI Picture/Sound Wizard and a personalised ‘My Page’ home screen. It also includes an upgraded AI Concierge, AI Chatbot and AI Search, which further enhances viewing by enabling users to seamlessly explore content-related information.