Lexus RX 350h Exquisite Variant Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

Hyderabad: Lexus has expanded its RX 350h lineup with the addition of the Exquisite variant in India. It features hybrid technology, refined design, and enhanced comfort, while offering a wide range of features. In India, the RX lineup, including the fifth-generation Lexus RX 350h and the Lexus RX 500h models, was officially launched in April 2023. With the introduction of the RX Exquisite variant, Lexus continues to strengthen its luxury portfolio in India.

Lexus RX 350h Exquisite: Price, colours

The Lexus RX 350h Exquisite is offered in two variants. The one with the Lexus Audio system is priced at Rs 89.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while the other one with the Mark Levinson audio system costs Rs 92.02 lakh (ex-showroom). It is offered in eight colours: Sonic Quartz, Sonic Chrome, Sonic Iridium, Graphite Black, Red Mica Crystal Shine, New Sonic Copper, Deep Blue Mica, and Sonic Titanium.

Lexus RX 350h Exquisite: Side profile (Image Credit: Lexus)

The RX 350h Exquisite variant features three interior colours and two ornamentation options. The interior colour options include Solis White, Dark Sepia, and Black, while the ornamentation options include Medium Brown Bamboo and Sumi Woodgrain.

Notably, the price of the ongoing RX 500h F-sport+ variant has been reduced by Rs 9 lakh, making it cost Rs 1.09 crore in India.