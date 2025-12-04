ETV Bharat / technology

Lexus RX 350h Exquisite Variant Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

The Lexus RX 350h Exquisite comes in two variants, each featuring a Lexus Audio system or a Mark Levinson sound system.

The Lexus RX 350h Exquisite comes with hydrid technology. (Image Credit: Lexus)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : December 4, 2025 at 11:49 AM IST

2 Min Read
Hyderabad: Lexus has expanded its RX 350h lineup with the addition of the Exquisite variant in India. It features hybrid technology, refined design, and enhanced comfort, while offering a wide range of features. In India, the RX lineup, including the fifth-generation Lexus RX 350h and the Lexus RX 500h models, was officially launched in April 2023. With the introduction of the RX Exquisite variant, Lexus continues to strengthen its luxury portfolio in India.

Lexus RX 350h Exquisite: Price, colours

The Lexus RX 350h Exquisite is offered in two variants. The one with the Lexus Audio system is priced at Rs 89.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while the other one with the Mark Levinson audio system costs Rs 92.02 lakh (ex-showroom). It is offered in eight colours: Sonic Quartz, Sonic Chrome, Sonic Iridium, Graphite Black, Red Mica Crystal Shine, New Sonic Copper, Deep Blue Mica, and Sonic Titanium.

Lexus RX 350h Exquisite: Side profile (Image Credit: Lexus)

The RX 350h Exquisite variant features three interior colours and two ornamentation options. The interior colour options include Solis White, Dark Sepia, and Black, while the ornamentation options include Medium Brown Bamboo and Sumi Woodgrain.

Notably, the price of the ongoing RX 500h F-sport+ variant has been reduced by Rs 9 lakh, making it cost Rs 1.09 crore in India.

Interested customers can book a test drive for the vehicle via Lexus’ official website.

VairantPrice (ex-showroom)
RX 350h with Lexus Audio SystemRs 89,99,000
RX 350h with Mark Levinson Audio SystemRs 92,02,000
RX 500h F-sport+ with Mark Levinson Audio System Rs 1,09,46,000

Lexus RX 350h Exquisite: What’s new

The Lexus RX 350h Exquisite comes equipped with a 2.5 litre inline 4-cylinder engine and high-output motor, which the brand claims to offer a balance between performance and fuel efficiency. The company says that this is achieved due to the combination of a highly responsive engine with a bipolar nickel-metal hydride battery with enhanced battery performance.

Lexus RX 350h Exquisite: Rear profile (Image Credit: Lexus)

The interior of the new Exquisite variant includes a spacious cabin, 10-way power-adjusted front seats, heated and ventilated seating for front and rear seats, and ambient lighting. It features a 21-speaker Mark Levinson audio system, which Lexus claims delivers exceptional clarity and depth to the driver’s music, turning every drive into an immersive listening experience.

In terms of safety features, the RX offers Lexus Safety System+ (or ADAS), which includes Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Cross Traffic Alert, Safe Exit Assist, Blind Spot Monitor, and more.

Lexus RX 350h Exquisite: Key interior highlights (Image Credit: Lexus)

Lexus RX 350h Exquisite: Smart Ownership Plan

Lexus is also offering its signature ownership experience on the new RX 350h Exquisite variant. The Smart Ownership Plan includes Lexus Luxury Care, an eight-year vehicle warranty, and five-year roadside assistance.

