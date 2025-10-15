ETV Bharat / technology

Lexus LM 350h Launched In India With E20-Compliant Engine, Safety And Convenient Features: Price, Specifications, Details

Hyderabad: Lexus launched its luxurious MPV, the LM 350h, in India. The premium vehicle comes with several new convenience and safety features. It is worth noting that these changes do not affect the pricing, which remains unchanged. The new Lexus LM 350h is priced between Rs 2.15 crore (ex-showroom) and Rs 2.69 crore (ex-showroom) in India. Deliveries have already started.

Lexus LM 350h: What’s new

The Japanese luxury car maker has not made major changes to the Lexus LM 350h, but has introduced a few thoughtful tweaks to enhance the comfort of the MPV. It now features a button on the rear console that operates the rear doors, which was previously not provided.

It also includes an auto-dimming interior rearview mirror (IRVM) for enhanced safety and now features a tray for rear passengers. Additionally, the updated LM 350h is E20-compliant.

Lexus LM 350h: Features