Lexus LM 350h Launched In India With E20-Compliant Engine, Safety And Convenient Features: Price, Specifications, Details
The Lexus LM 350h comes in 4-seater and 7-seater configurations in India.
Published : October 15, 2025 at 4:48 PM IST
Hyderabad: Lexus launched its luxurious MPV, the LM 350h, in India. The premium vehicle comes with several new convenience and safety features. It is worth noting that these changes do not affect the pricing, which remains unchanged. The new Lexus LM 350h is priced between Rs 2.15 crore (ex-showroom) and Rs 2.69 crore (ex-showroom) in India. Deliveries have already started.
Lexus LM 350h: What’s new
The Japanese luxury car maker has not made major changes to the Lexus LM 350h, but has introduced a few thoughtful tweaks to enhance the comfort of the MPV. It now features a button on the rear console that operates the rear doors, which was previously not provided.
It also includes an auto-dimming interior rearview mirror (IRVM) for enhanced safety and now features a tray for rear passengers. Additionally, the updated LM 350h is E20-compliant.
Lexus LM 350h: Features
Apart from the above additions, the exterior, interior, and feature list remain unchanged. The LM 350h is available in four exterior colourways: Graphite Black Glass Flake, Sonic Quartz, Sonic Agate, and Sonic Titanium. It comes in two interior colours: Solis White with Copper and Black with Dark Grey accents.
The luxury MPV includes features like a 14-inch infotainment system, a 12.28-inch driver display, a 23-speaker Mark Levinson sound system, powered front seats with adjustable lumbar support, 4-zone auto AC, and more.
In terms of safety, the LM 350h offers 14 airbags, Pre-Collision System (PCS) Vehicle Detection, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control with all-speed follow function (DRCC), Lane Departure Alert with steering assist (LDA), Lane Tracing Alert (LTA), Blind-Spot Monitor (BSM), and more.
Lexus LM 350h: Specifications
The E20-compliant Lexus LM 350h is powered by a 2.5L, inline 4-cylinder, 16-valve DOHC, Chain Drive (with Dual VVT-i) hybrid engine. It produces a peak power output of 185.06 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 239 Nm of peak torque at 4,300 - 4,500 rpm.
It features electric motors at the front and rear, which generate:
- Front motor: 179 bhp of power output and 270Nm of torque
- Rear motor: 53.64 bhp of power output and 121Nm of torque.
The engine is paired with an e-CVT automatic transmission.