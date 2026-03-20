Lexus Launches ES500e, Its First Battery Electric Vehicle, At Rs 89.99 Lakh In India
Lexus has launched the all-new ES500e battery electric vehicle (BEV), marking the brand's first BEV offering in the Indian market with a 580km claimed range.
Published : March 20, 2026 at 5:37 PM IST
Hyderabad: Lexus has launched the all-new ES500e in India. It is the brand's first battery electric vehicle (BEV) in the country. The luxury BEV sedan is priced at Rs 89.99 lakh (ex-showroom), and interested customers can book the vehicle starting today across all Lexus Guest Experience Centres.
It is worth noting that Lexus will announce a forthcoming HEV variant in India later this year, reflecting the brand's multi-pathway approach to electrification.
Lexus ES500e: Platform and battery details
The Lexus ES500e is built on Toyota's TNGA GA-K platform and introduces a new design direction inspired by the next-generation LF-ZC BEV concept. It is powered by a newly developed 74.68 kWh lithium-ion battery pack producing a maximum system output of 252 kW. The all-wheel drive sedan accelerates from 0–100 km/h in 5.5 seconds, reaches a claimed driving range of up to 580 km on a single charge, and supports DC fast charging at 150 kW, replenishing from 10 to 80 per cent in approximately 28 minutes.
Lexus ES500e: Design
The Lexus ES500e adopts Lexus' new Clean Tech x Elegance design language, drawing on the Provocative Simplicity theme of the LF-ZC concept. The new-generation Spindle body features a powerful, balanced stance, while the Twin L-Signature Lamp — combining inward-facing daytime running lights and outward-facing turn signals — forms a distinctive double signature at the front. At the rear, the new Rear L-Signature Lamp integrates seamlessly with an illuminated Lexus logo, consolidating taillight and stoplight functions into a single light bar.
The ES500e is offered in five exterior colours — White Nova, Sonic Titanium, Graphite Black, Sonic Copper, and Sou — with two interior colour options, Hazel and White.
Lexus ES500e: Interior and Convenience Features
The cabin is designed around Lexus' Time is Luxury concept, crafted to feel as relaxed and inviting as a living room. A 12.3-inch digital cockpit display and a 14-inch multimedia touchscreen form the centrepiece of the dashboard, supported by the world's first Responsive Hidden Switches — integrated into the steering wheel and instrument panel for a cleaner, minimalist finish. Surface-illuminated door trim, ambient lighting, and the Mark Levinson Surround Sound System with 3D audio complete the premium interior experience.
A front MacPherson strut and a newly introduced multi-link rear suspension, combined with DIRECT4 all-wheel drive, manage power delivery and handling across varying road conditions.
Lexus ES500e: Safety features
The ES500e is equipped with the latest generation Lexus Safety System+, which includes Pre-Collision System, Auto Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Alert, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Tracing Assist, Adaptive High Beam System, Drive Monitoring Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, and a 3D Panoramic View Monitor.
Lexus ES500e: Warranty and After-Sales
Lexus offers an 8-year or 2,00,000 km vehicle and battery warranty for the ES500e, which the company describes as the first of its kind in the Indian luxury car segment. The package includes a five-year roadside assistance plan covering towing, onsite mobile charging, taxi service, and repatriation. A 2.8 kW portable charger and an 11 kW home charger are included as standard.
The Lexus Luxury Care service packages are available in Comfort and Relax variants, spanning 3 years or 40,000 km, 5 years or 60,000 km, or 8 years or 90,000 km. An Assured Buy Back programme with a Guaranteed Future Residual Value is also offered for customers seeking financial flexibility.