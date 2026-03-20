ETV Bharat / technology

Lexus Launches ES500e, Its First Battery Electric Vehicle, At Rs 89.99 Lakh In India

Hyderabad: Lexus has launched the all-new ES500e in India. It is the brand's first battery electric vehicle (BEV) in the country. The luxury BEV sedan is priced at Rs 89.99 lakh (ex-showroom), and interested customers can book the vehicle starting today across all Lexus Guest Experience Centres.

It is worth noting that Lexus will announce a forthcoming HEV variant in India later this year, reflecting the brand's multi-pathway approach to electrification.

Lexus ES500e: Platform and battery details

The Lexus ES500e is built on Toyota's TNGA GA-K platform and introduces a new design direction inspired by the next-generation LF-ZC BEV concept. It is powered by a newly developed 74.68 kWh lithium-ion battery pack producing a maximum system output of 252 kW. The all-wheel drive sedan accelerates from 0–100 km/h in 5.5 seconds, reaches a claimed driving range of up to 580 km on a single charge, and supports DC fast charging at 150 kW, replenishing from 10 to 80 per cent in approximately 28 minutes.

Lexus ES500e: Design

The Lexus ES500e adopts Lexus' new Clean Tech x Elegance design language, drawing on the Provocative Simplicity theme of the LF-ZC concept. The new-generation Spindle body features a powerful, balanced stance, while the Twin L-Signature Lamp — combining inward-facing daytime running lights and outward-facing turn signals — forms a distinctive double signature at the front. At the rear, the new Rear L-Signature Lamp integrates seamlessly with an illuminated Lexus logo, consolidating taillight and stoplight functions into a single light bar.

The ES500e is offered in five exterior colours — White Nova, Sonic Titanium, Graphite Black, Sonic Copper, and Sou — with two interior colour options, Hazel and White.